JPMorgan’s September Analyst Focus List Dividend Picks Are Passive Income Kings

Investing
By
Lee Jackson
Sep 21, 2025 | Updated 3:29 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
All of the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of the top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects. In addition, they often have good upside to the assigned price target and are bestowed with either a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage. After a furious summer rally off the April lows, and with all of the major indices trading at all-time highs, many investors are treading carefully in front of the fourth quarter of 2025, so we were very interested to see which stocks were on the September edition of JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List.
The research team at JPMorgan updates its U.S. Analyst Focus List stock every month, as described by the company.
The U.S. Analyst Focus List is updated monthly. Names may be removed mid-month when a valuation target has been largely or wholly achieved or the original rationale is no longer valid. New ideas can also be added mid-month. Analysts will publish the explanation for all mid-month changes in a research note.
We screened the September Analyst Focus List looking for JPMorgan’s top high-yield stock picks, and five of our favorite companies made the list. All make sense for growth and income investors looking for the top ideas from the best Wall Street firms.
JPMorgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.
With a massive 12.40% dividend and trading right near the JPMorgan target price, this is a total passive income play. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance.
The company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including:
Its investment groups include:
Annaly Agency Group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages.
Annaly Residential Credit Group invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within residential and commercial markets.
Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group invests in MSR, which provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans.
The JPMorgan price target is $21 and is likely to go higher.
AT&T is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 3.80%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.
AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:
AT&T also provides:
Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.
It markets its communications services and products under:
The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.
JPMorgan has a price target of $33 for the stock.
Concerns over tariffs and other issues have impacted the retailing giant. Still, with a substantial 5.13% dividend and trading at a favorable entry point for new investors, this presents a total return potential home run. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) operates in two segments: Domestic and International.
The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts, and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names:
The company’s domain names are bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, and yardbird.com.
The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, and TechLiquidators, as well as the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca.
Best Buy’s product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services, and others.
JPMorgan has posted a $89 price target for the stock.
Digital Realty owns, operates, and invests in carrier-neutral data centers worldwide. An industry leader and probably the best pure-play for AI exposure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) pays a 2.85% dividend. The company is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers through its operating partnership subsidiary, Digital Realty Trust, L.P.
Digital Realty Trust focuses on providing data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers across various industry verticals, including cloud and information technology services, communications, social networking, financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.
Its portfolio consists of over 308 data centers, of which:
PlatformDIGITAL is a global data center platform for scaling digital business, enabling customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with an international data center provider.
JPMorgan has a $200 target price.
Entergy Corporation is an energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations in the Deep South of the United States. This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a rich 2.71% dividend. Together with its subsidiaries, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) produces and distributes electricity in the United States.
It operates in two segments,
The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of:
The company also distributes natural gas.
The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:
The company generates electricity from various sources, including gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies.
Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power.
The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
The JPMorgan price target for the shares is $103.
The image featured for this article is © Chris Hondros / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Many of our readers are looking for avenues to take advantage of the AI revolution, but are somewhat restricted by…
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Four of Jim Cramer's favorite ideas are also top utility stock picks at 24/7 Wall St., and they are rated Buy…
With a product always in demand, high-yielding utilities may be the best option now for nervous investors looking for passive…
Here are four stocks from the J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus List for cautious investors consider for the second half of…
After a year like 2023, investors are probably still taking the proverbial victory lap, and with good reason, with the…
These five J.P. Morgan stock picks are highly stable, pay reliable dividends, and operate in sectors that tend to perform…