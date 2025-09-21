JPMorgan’s September Analyst Focus List Dividend Picks Are Passive Income Kings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

All of the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of the top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects. In addition, they often have good upside to the assigned price target and are bestowed with either a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage. After a furious summer rally off the April lows, and with all of the major indices trading at all-time highs, many investors are treading carefully in front of the fourth quarter of 2025, so we were very interested to see which stocks were on the September edition of JPMorgan’s Analyst Focus List.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Dependable passive income streams are a great addition to Social Security and Pesion payments.

The JPMorgan Analyst focus picks are the highest conviction stock ideas from the firm.

High-yield dividend stocks should catch a nice tailwind from the Federal Reserve interest rates cuts. Two more are expected in November and December.

The research team at JPMorgan updates its U.S. Analyst Focus List stock every month, as described by the company.

The U.S. Analyst Focus List is updated monthly. Names may be removed mid-month when a valuation target has been largely or wholly achieved or the original rationale is no longer valid. New ideas can also be added mid-month. Analysts will publish the explanation for all mid-month changes in a research note.

We screened the September Analyst Focus List looking for JPMorgan’s top high-yield stock picks, and five of our favorite companies made the list. All make sense for growth and income investors looking for the top ideas from the best Wall Street firms.

Why do we recommend JP Morgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

JPMorgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

Annaly Capital

With a massive 12.40% dividend and trading right near the JPMorgan target price, this is a total passive income play. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance.

The company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including:

Mortgage pass-through certificates

Collateralized mortgage obligations

Credit risk transfer (CRT) securities

Securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage servicing rights.

Its investment groups include:

Annaly Agency Group

Annaly Residential Credit Group

Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group

Annaly Agency Group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages.

Annaly Residential Credit Group invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within residential and commercial markets.

Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group invests in MSR, which provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans.

The JPMorgan price target is $21 and is likely to go higher.

AT&T

AT&T is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 3.80%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

SecuT

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers.

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

JPMorgan has a price target of $33 for the stock.

Best Buy

Concerns over tariffs and other issues have impacted the retailing giant. Still, with a substantial 5.13% dividend and trading at a favorable entry point for new investors, this presents a total return potential home run. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) operates in two segments: Domestic and International.

The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts, and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names:

Best Buy

Best Buy Ads

Best Buy Business

Best Buy Essentials

Best Buy Health

Current Health

Geek Squad

Imagine That

Insignia

Lively

My Best Buy

My Best Buy Memberships

Pacific Kitchen and Home

Tech Liquidators

Yardbird

The company’s domain names are bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, and yardbird.com.

The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, and TechLiquidators, as well as the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca.

Best Buy’s product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services, and others.

JPMorgan has posted a $89 price target for the stock.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns, operates, and invests in carrier-neutral data centers worldwide. An industry leader and probably the best pure-play for AI exposure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) pays a 2.85% dividend. The company is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers through its operating partnership subsidiary, Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Digital Realty Trust focuses on providing data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions for domestic and international customers across various industry verticals, including cloud and information technology services, communications, social networking, financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Its portfolio consists of over 308 data centers, of which:

121 are located in the United States

112 are located in Europe

36 are located in Latin America

16 are located in Africa

16 are located in Asia

Six are located in Australia

Three are located in Canada

PlatformDIGITAL is a global data center platform for scaling digital business, enabling customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with an international data center provider.

JPMorgan has a $200 target price.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation is an energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations in the Deep South of the United States. This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a rich 2.71% dividend. Together with its subsidiaries, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) produces and distributes electricity in the United States.

It operates in two segments,

Utility

Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of:

Arkansas,

Louisiana,

Mississippi, and

Texas

City of New Orleans

The company also distributes natural gas.

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:

The ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States

Sale of electric power to wholesale customers

Provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

Ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers

The company generates electricity from various sources, including gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies.

Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power.

The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The JPMorgan price target for the shares is $103.