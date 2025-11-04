If Crypto and Gold Crash, 4 JP Morgan Top Dividend Picks Are Safe Havens

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends. Additionally, with the stock market trading at all-time highs and many viable safe havens under extreme pressure, growth and income investors may want to consider seeking secure and reliable, high-quality dividend stocks.

Quick Read AI and technology stocks continue to run the stock market to new all-time highs on massive deals and spectacular earnings.

Some are concerned that perceived safe havens, such as gold and cryptocurrency, are vulnerable.

Safe and reliable large-cap dividend stocks are a reasonable alternative now for concerned growth and income investors.

The gold and cryptocurrency markets have recently faced some significant headwinds as traditional safe-haven assets come under pressure due to some serious issues. Rising interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar have weighed on gold prices, as higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have struggled with their safe-haven narrative, experiencing increasingly sharp volatility amid regulatory crackdowns, as well as perceived stress in the banking sector affecting crypto-friendly institutions, in addition to an overall broader risk-off sentiment that has seen many investors retreat to cash and short-term government bonds instead.

After the S&P 500 experienced a month in October where the venerable index hit all-time highs, while declining issues outnumbered advancing issues, displaying extremely poor internal trading breadth, it makes a serious case for growth and income investors worried about a correction to move some assets to safe stocks that pay dependable and rising dividends.

We screened the November Analyst Focus List looking for J.P. Morgan’s top conservative stock picks, and four of our favorite companies made the list. All of this makes sense for growth and income investors looking for the top safe-haven ideas from the best Wall Street firms.

Why do we recommend J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

J.P. Morgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecom has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 4.35%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

SecuT

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under these banners:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services throughout the region. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

J.P. Morgan has a price target of $33 for the stock.

Entergy

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) is an energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations in the Deep South of the United States. This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a dependable 2.46% dividend. It operates in two segments:

Utility

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

The Utility segment distributes natural gas and generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of:

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Texas

New Orleans

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:

The ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States

Sale of electric power to wholesale customers

Provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

Ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers

The company generates electricity from various sources, including gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The J.P. Morgan price target for the shares is $113.

Home Depot

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. With the potential for a second-half 2026 recession and still-high mortgage interest rates and home prices, people are likely to remain in their current homes. This is the top retailer to own now, and it pays a solid 2.43% dividend.

Home Depot sells various:

Building materials

Home improvement products

Lawn and garden products

Décor products

Facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products

Home Depot’s offerings extend beyond products. The company also provides a wide range of installation services for:

Flooring

Water heaters

Baths

Garage doors

Cabinets

Cabinet makeovers

Countertops

Sheds

Furnaces

Central air systems

Windows

It further enhances its customer experience with tool and equipment rental services. This diverse portfolio of products and services positions Home Depot for potential growth and resilience in the market.

Home Depot primarily serves:

Homeowners and professional renovators/remodelers

General contractors

Maintenance professionals

Handypersons

Property managers

Building service contractors

Specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters

It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com, homedepot.ca, and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and The Company Store, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through Home Depot stores.

The J.P. Morgan target price for the stock is $452.

Regency Centers

This real estate investment trust is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and it is one of the largest shopping center operators in the country. With a 4.09% dividend yield, Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ: REG) is a high-quality real estate investment for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Shareholders were just rewarded when the quarterly cash dividend per share was increased from $0.705 to $0.755, representing a more than 7% increase. This new dividend amount is payable on January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

The company’s portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive:

Grocers

Restaurants

Service providers

Best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers

The company raised the shareholder dividend by 5.2% last December. That marked the 11th consecutive year of a dividend increase. The company has steadily lifted its dividend since 2014. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered and self-managed and a member of the S&P 500 Index.

J.P. Morgan’s target price is $82.

