JPMorgan Says Correction Will Be “Healthy” – 5 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Jamie Dimon is one of the highest-profile bankers in the world. Like Warren Buffett, David Solomon, or other Wall Street titans, when he speaks, people listen. Recently, the JPMorgan CEO called the three-year bull market run unmistakable, while warning that asset prices currently sit high and credit spreads are unusually tight, a rough combination that signals overconfidence. Like others issuing warnings, Mr. Dimon puts a big 6-month to 2-year window for a market correction, which he thinks could be as big as 30%, citing profligate government spending, geopolitical issues, and rising global militarization. With the market hitting all-time highs and the Artificial Intelligence spending hitting astronomical levels, one thing is for sure: a correction is not a question of if, but when.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The stock market has rallied almost 30% from the market lows posted in early April, and could use a breather.

The S&P 500 trades at a hefty 30.88, which is much higher than the average over the last 5 years.

JPMorgan’s safe ideas would likely trade lower in a correction, but much less than high PE and no PE technology/AI stocks.

This week, JPMorgan analysts suggested that a retreat from today’s elevated stock prices might actually be beneficial, helping to cool an overheated market and create conditions for steadier, longer-term expansion. Their view emerges as key benchmarks such as the S&P 500 trade at lofty valuations following months of consistent gains. We screened the JPMorgan equity research database, looking for companies that are highly stable, pay reliable dividends, and operate in sectors that tend to perform well during market corrections, such as healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples.

Why do we recommend JP Morgan’s stocks?

Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

JPMorgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

AT&T

AT&T is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 4.24%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

SecuT

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers.

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services throughout the region. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

JPMorgan has a price target of $33 for the stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is one of North America’s largest and most diversified midstream energy companies with a solid 7.82% dividend. This top master limited partnership is a safe option for investors seeking energy exposure and income, as the company pays a substantial distribution. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

Following the acquisition of Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates over 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, spanning all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

The JPMorgan price target is posted at $22.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation is an energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations in the Deep South of the United States. This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a 2.48% dividend. Together with its subsidiaries, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) produces and distributes electricity in the United States.

It operates in two segments,

Utility

Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of:

Arkansas,

Louisiana,

Mississippi, and

Texas

City of New Orleans

The company also distributes natural gas.

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:

The ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States

Sale of electric power to wholesale customers

Provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

Ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers

The company generates electricity from various sources, including gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies.

Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power.

The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The JPMorgan price target for the shares is $113.

Merck

Merck develops and produces medicines, vaccines, biological therapies, and animal health products. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is not just a healthcare company but a global force in the industry. This healthcare giant is a no-brainer down over 30% over the last year while paying a solid 3.77% dividend. The company operates through two segments:

Pharmaceutical

Animal Health

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

Merck’s growth is a result of its efforts and strategic collaborations. The company works with AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and growth.

The JPMorgan target price objective is posted at a whopping $120

Mondelez

This consumer staples giant is always a safe idea when the going gets tough, especially with a 3.05% dividend. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is a snack company. The company’s core business is the manufacture and sale of chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks.

The Company also has additional businesses in adjacent, locally relevant categories, including

Gum and candy

Cheese

Grocery

Powdered beverages

Its portfolio includes global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate.

Mondelez International segments include Latin America, AMEA, Europe, and North America. It sells its products in over 150 countries and operates in approximately 80 countries, with 147 principal manufacturing and processing facilities across 46 countries.

The company sells its products to:

Supermarket chains

Wholesalers

Supercenters

Club stores

Mass merchandisers

Distributors

Convenience stores

Gasoline stations

Drug stores

Value stores

Retail food outlets

The JPMorgan price target is set at $74.