JP Morgan’s Top Focus List November Dividend Stocks Are Volatility Busters

All the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of the top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects. In addition, they often have good upside to the assigned price target and are bestowed with either a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage.

After a furious summer rally from the April lows, and with all the major indices still trading near all-time highs, many investors are treading carefully as the end of 2025 approaches, following a very rocky week that saw AI bubble worries add significant volatility to the mix. Given the growing concern, we were very interested in seeing which dividend stocks were featured in the November edition of J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List.

The research team at J.P. Morgan updates its U.S. Analyst Focus List stock every month, as described by the company:

The U.S. Analyst Focus List is updated monthly. Names may be removed mid-month when a valuation target has been largely or wholly achieved or the original rationale is no longer valid. New ideas can also be added mid-month. Analysts will publish the explanation for all mid-month changes in a research note.

We screened the November Analyst Focus List looking for J.P. Morgan’s safe top dividend stock picks, and five of our favorite companies made the list. This all makes sense for growth and income investors looking for the top ideas from the best Wall Street firms.

Why do we recommend J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

danielvfung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JPMorgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 4.49%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

SecuT

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under these brands:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services throughout the region. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

J.P. Morgan has a price target of $33 for the stock.

Best Buy

Concerns over tariffs and other issues have affected the retailing giant. Still, with a substantial 4.80% dividend and trading at a favorable entry point for new investors, this presents a potential total return home run. Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) operates in two segments.

The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts, and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names:

Best Buy

Best Buy Ads

Best Buy Business

Best Buy Essentials

Best Buy Health

Current Health

Geek Squad

Imagine That

Insignia

Lively

My Best Buy

My Best Buy Memberships

Pacific Kitchen and Home

Tech Liquidators

Yardbird

The company’s domain names are bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, and yardbird.com.

The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, and TechLiquidators, as well as the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca.

Best Buy’s product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services, and others.

J.P. Morgan has a $89 price target for the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease

With a substantial 6.52% dividend yield and a robust portfolio, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is a compelling investment option, especially given the expectation that interest rates will remain low. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT. It invests primarily in single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. It is mainly diversified across industrial and retail property types.

Under the industrial property type, it includes:

Manufacturing

Distribution and warehouse

Food processing

Flex

Research and development

Cold storage

Services

Under the retail property type, it includes:

General merchandise

Casual dining

Quick-service restaurants

Automotive,

Animal services,

Home furnishings

Healthcare services

Education

And Under Other property type, it includes offices and clinical/surgical facilities.

The company’s portfolio comprises approximately 766 properties, with 759 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties situated in four Canadian provinces.

The J.P. Morgan price target is $21.

Entergy

This energy company is engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations in the Deep South of the United States. A top utility stock, Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) always makes sense for conservative investors, and it comes a dependable 2.52% dividend.

Its Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in:

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Texas

City of New Orleans

The company also distributes natural gas.

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in:

The ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States

Sale of electric power to wholesale customers

Provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

Ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers

The company generates electricity from various sources, including gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers, with power plants that have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including 5,000 MW of nuclear power.

The J.P. Morgan price target for the shares is $103.

EQT

This top company is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States, particularly in the Appalachian Basin. It is recognized for being a low-cost producer with a dividend yield of 1.13%. EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) is a premier, vertically integrated company with production and midstream operations. It has operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Its strategic position in the Southeast, especially near data center hubs like northern Virginia, makes it a key supplier for AI-driven energy needs. EQT has secured agreements to supply natural gas to major data center campuses, such as the redevelopment of a former coal plant in Homer City, Pennsylvania, into a natural gas-powered data center.

EQT owns or leases approximately 610,000 net acres in Pennsylvania. Most of the acreage is located in the southwestern region of the state, with the majority located in Greene and Washington Counties. The company is developing the Marcellus Shale and Upper Devonian Shale in this area. It also owns or leases 405,000 net acres in West Virginia. Most of the acreage is located in the northwestern region of the state, with the majority located in Doddridge, Marion, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

It owns or leases 65,000 net acres in eastern Ohio and is developing the Utica Shale in Belmont County. It operates Utica wells throughout its Ohio acreage. The Marcellus Shale lies nearly a mile or more beneath the surface throughout much of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia.

J.P. Morgan has a target price of $62.