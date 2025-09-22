S&P 500
6,702.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
46,450.80
+0.26%
Nasdaq 100
24,786.20
+0.54%
Russell 2000
2,457.62
+0.15%
FTSE 100
9,261.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,802.50
+0.94%
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Home > Investing > Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Investing

Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

By Lee Jackson

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 8:53 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for or begin retirement. Dependable recurring monthly dividends from quality, high-yield ETFs are a recipe for success.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Most on Wall Street expected the first Fed funds cut at the September meeting last week. 
  • High-Yield monthly-pay ETFs and stocks should get a solid boost with a rate cut.
  • Passive income ETFs are one of the best ideas for the rest of 2025 and 2026. 
  • Is your portfolio generating sufficient passive income? Consider meeting with a financial advisor for a comprehensive review of your portfolio. To get started, click here now. (Sponsored)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Most on Wall Street expected the first Fed funds cut at the September meeting last week. 
  • High-Yield monthly-pay ETFs and stocks should get a solid boost with a rate cut.
  • Passive income ETFs are one of the best ideas for the rest of 2025 and 2026. 
  • Is your portfolio generating sufficient passive income? Consider meeting with a financial advisor for a comprehensive review of your portfolio. To get started, click here now. (Sponsored)

One significant advantage of owning ETFs is that they can be sold at any time when the markets are trading. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ETF research database and found 6 top funds that have these qualities:

  • High dividend monthly payout
  • Trades at or at a discount to net asset value
  • Major Wall Street firms manage them
  • Reasonable expense ratio

Why we recommend monthly income ETFs

Pra-chid / iStock via Getty Images

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items such as mortgage payments, rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting these obligations.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEArca: JEPI)

This massive fund, the world’s largest actively managed fund, has raised billions since its inception in 2020 and is managed by top portfolio managers at JPMorgan. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by:

  • Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities significantly comprised of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)
  • Utilizing equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index

Dividend yield = 8.38% paid monthly

NAV = $57.14

Expense ratio = 0.35%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEArca: JEPQ)

This is another immensely popular JPMorgan fund that offers a higher yield with more exposure to technology. Up almost 15% since its inception and paying a substantial monthly dividend, this is a great option for those with a higher risk tolerance. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by:

  • Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities comprised significantly of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Nasdaq-100 Index
  • Through equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the Benchmark. It is non-diversified

Dividend yield = 9.96% paid monthly

NAV = $55.86

Expense ratio = 0.35%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEArca: PFFD)

This fund focuses on preferred stocks of top U.S. companies. It invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index. It supports at least 80% of its assets in preferred domestic securities, principally traded in or whose revenues are primarily from the U.S. The underlying index tracks the broad-based performance of the U.S. chosen securities market.

Dividend yield = 6.40% paid monthly

NAV = $19.43

Expense Ratio = 0.23%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET)

This fund offers investors exposure to the real estate sector. At least 80% of its total assets are invested in the securities of the underlying index, and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are based on these securities. The underlying index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally.

Dividend Yield = 8.52% paid monthly

NAV = $21.64

Expense ratio = 0.58%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEArca: MUB)

While yielding much less, this is an ideal fund for investors seeking tax-free income. The underlying index includes municipal bonds, the interest of which is exempt from Federal income taxes and not subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Dividend Yield = 3.17% paid monthly

NAV = $104.22

Expense ratio = 0.05%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ: QYLD)

With a massive dividend paid each month, this fund aims to deliver investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks included in the Index. It employs a replication strategy to track the Index.

Dividend Yield = 11.14% paid monthly

NAV = $16.68

Expense ratio = 0.60%

 

 

The image featured for this article is © Thinkstock

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist
Lee Jackson | Jul 27, 2025

Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist

These five top ETFs have high dividend monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to…
Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now
Lee Jackson | Mar 31, 2025

Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now

These six exchange-traded funds are among the safest ways for investors to invest now to position themselves in a volatile…
5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jul 23, 2025

5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income

These five top ETFs offer high monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to net…
Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jun 16, 2025

Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income

These six top ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
Wall Street Loves These 6 Amazing Passive Income Dividend ETFs
Lee Jackson | Jan 13, 2025

Wall Street Loves These 6 Amazing Passive Income Dividend ETFs

Six top exchange-traded funds make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
6 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy in September for Passive Income Investors
Lee Jackson | Sep 9, 2024

6 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy in September for Passive Income Investors

24/7 Wall St. Insights Exchange-traded funds have numerous advantages over open-end mutual funds. Many top ETFs pay monthly dividends, a…
6 of the Best Dividend ETFs to Buy in January
Lee Jackson | Jan 15, 2024

6 of the Best Dividend ETFs to Buy in January

With the potential for interest rates to decline this year, these six ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable…
6 Top ETFs to Buy for Passive Income Investors in June
Lee Jackson | Jun 3, 2024

6 Top ETFs to Buy for Passive Income Investors in June

24/7 Insights Exchange-traded funds have numerous advantages over open-end mutual funds. Many top ETFs pay monthly dividends – a plus…
6 Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Know
Lee Jackson | Nov 12, 2024

6 Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Know

While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, the reality of counting on the U.S. government…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,343,867
+$13.48
+11.25%
$133.33
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,511,409
+$1.82
+7.19%
$27.06
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 22,881,950
+$2.49
+5.44%
$48.30
+$10.23
+5.42%
$198.93
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 2,065,276
+$4.28
+5.42%
$83.23

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 40,591,143
-$1.00
5.43%
$17.35
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 1,997,447
-$2.68
4.34%
$58.98
Lennar
LEN Vol: 3,265,119
-$4.95
3.89%
$122.37
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 4,504,752
-$3.85
3.62%
$102.46
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 1,259,713
-$3.10
3.43%
$87.25