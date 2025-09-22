Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Investing
Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for or begin retirement. Dependable recurring monthly dividends from quality, high-yield ETFs are a recipe for success.
Most on Wall Street expected the first Fed funds cut at the September meeting last week.
High-Yield monthly-pay ETFs and stocks should get a solid boost with a rate cut.
Passive income ETFs are one of the best ideas for the rest of 2025 and 2026.
One significant advantage of owning ETFs is that they can be sold at any time when the markets are trading. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ETF research database and found 6 top funds that have these qualities:
A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items such as mortgage payments, rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting these obligations.
This massive fund, the world’s largest actively managed fund, has raised billions since its inception in 2020 and is managed by top portfolio managers at JPMorgan. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by:
Dividend yield = 8.38% paid monthly
NAV = $57.14
Expense ratio = 0.35%
This is another immensely popular JPMorgan fund that offers a higher yield with more exposure to technology. Up almost 15% since its inception and paying a substantial monthly dividend, this is a great option for those with a higher risk tolerance. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by:
Dividend yield = 9.96% paid monthly
NAV = $55.86
This fund focuses on preferred stocks of top U.S. companies. It invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index. It supports at least 80% of its assets in preferred domestic securities, principally traded in or whose revenues are primarily from the U.S. The underlying index tracks the broad-based performance of the U.S. chosen securities market.
Dividend yield = 6.40% paid monthly
NAV = $19.43
Expense Ratio = 0.23%
This fund offers investors exposure to the real estate sector. At least 80% of its total assets are invested in the securities of the underlying index, and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are based on these securities. The underlying index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally.
Dividend Yield = 8.52% paid monthly
NAV = $21.64
Expense ratio = 0.58%
While yielding much less, this is an ideal fund for investors seeking tax-free income. The underlying index includes municipal bonds, the interest of which is exempt from Federal income taxes and not subject to the alternative minimum tax.
Dividend Yield = 3.17% paid monthly
NAV = $104.22
Expense ratio = 0.05%
With a massive dividend paid each month, this fund aims to deliver investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks included in the Index. It employs a replication strategy to track the Index.
Dividend Yield = 11.14% paid monthly
NAV = $16.68
Expense ratio = 0.60%
