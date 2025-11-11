Retiring Soon? 5 Safe Monthly Pay ETFs Are All You Need

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Many investors in 2025 require dependable passive income, especially those nearing retirement, and one effective way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. Having more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses. This makes it easier for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for or begin retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality monthly pay, high-yield ETFs are a recipe for success.

One significant advantage of owning passive income ETFs is that they can be sold at any time when the market is trading. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ETF research database and found five top funds that have these qualities:

High dividend payout every 30 or 90 days.

Trades at or at a discount to net asset value.

Major Wall Street firms manage them.

Reasonable expense ratio.

Five top funds hit our screens, making sense for investors seeking dependable, monthly distributions rather than quarterly ones. It should be noted that this portfolio is better suited for those with a relatively larger risk appetite. NAV means the current net asset value of the fund.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income

This massive fund has raised billions since its inception in 2020 and is managed by top portfolio managers at J.P. Morgan. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEArca: JEPI) seeks to achieve this objective by:

Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities significantly comprised of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)

Utilizing equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index

> Dividend yield: 8.37% paid monthly

> NAV: $57.20

> Expense ratio: 0.35%

> Assets under management: $39.84 billion

> PE ratio: 25.57

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

This fund focuses on preferred stocks of top U.S. companies. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEArca: PFFD) invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index. It supports at least 80% of its assets in preferred domestic securities, principally traded in or whose revenues are primarily from the U.S. The underlying index tracks the broad-based performance of the U.S. chosen securities market.

> Dividend yield: 6.27% paid monthly

> NAV: $19.44

> Expense ratio: 0.23%

> Assets under management: $2.29 billion

> PE ratio: N/A

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

This ETF fund offers investors exposure to the real estate sector. At least 80% of the total assets of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) are invested in the securities of the underlying index, and American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) are based on these securities. The underlying index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally.

> Dividend yield: 8.24% paid monthly

> NAV: $21.74

> Expense ratio: 0.58%

> Assets under management: $181 million

> PE ratio: 18.42

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF

This ETF focuses on high-dividend financial sector companies, including banks, REITs, and insurance firms. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ: KBWD) pays monthly dividends and offers significant income potential, but may carry higher volatility due to sector concentration.

> Dividend yield: 12.94% paid monthly

> NAV: $13.37

> Expense ratio: 1.24% (higher than most due to specialized strategy)

> Assets under management: $390 million

> PE ratio: 12.01

Global X SuperDividend ETF

This fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index, as well as in ADRs and GDRs based on these securities. Global X SuperDividend ETF’s (NASDAQ: SDIV) underlying index tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend-yielding equity securities globally, including those from emerging market countries.

> Dividend yield: 9.72% paid monthly

> NAV: $23.38

> Expense ratio: 0.58%

> Assets under management: $924.9 million

> PE ratio: 9.36

Five Must-Own Dividend Stocks Offer Reliable Passive Income for Life