6 High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Decade

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for or begin retirement. Dependable recurring monthly dividends from quality, high-yield ETFs are a recipe for success.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: High-yielding monthly pay ETFs are a perfect complement to Social Security and pension payments.

With the stock market trading at all-time highs, it makes sense to allocate some capital to lower-risk income ETFs.

Interest rates are likely to drop as the Federal Reserve lowers the federal funds rate. High-yield investments could receive a strong tailwind for the remainder of the year and into 2026.

One significant advantage of owning ETFs is that they can be sold any time the markets are trading. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ETF research database and found six top funds that have these qualities:

High dividend monthly payout

Trades at a discount to net asset value

Major Wall Street firms manage them

Reasonable expense ratio

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield monthly pay ETFs

Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income

This massive fund has raised billions since its inception in 2020 and is managed by top portfolio managers at JPMorgan. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEArca: JEPI) fund seeks to achieve this objective by:

Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities significantly comprised of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)

Utilizing equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index

> Dividend yield = 8.42% paid monthly

> NAV = $56.83

> Expense ratio = 0.35%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

This is another immensely popular JPMorgan fund that offers a higher yield with more exposure to technology. Up almost 15% since its inception and paying a substantial monthly dividend, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEArca: JEPQ) is a great option for those with a higher risk tolerance. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by:

Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities comprised significantly of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Nasdaq-100 Index

Through equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the Benchmark. It is non-diversified

> Dividend yield = 11.13% paid monthly

> NAV = $57.28

> Expense ratio = 0.35%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

This fund focuses on preferred stocks of top U.S. companies. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEArca: PFFD) invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index. It supports at least 80% of its assets in preferred domestic securities, principally traded in or whose revenues are primarily from the U.S. The underlying index tracks the broad-based performance of the U.S. chosen securities market.

> Dividend yield = 6.33% paid monthly

> NAV = $19.52

> Expense ratio = 0.23%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) offers investors exposure to the real estate sector. At least 80% of its total assets are invested in the securities of the underlying index, and American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts are based on these securities. The underlying index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally.

> Dividend yield = 8.20% paid monthly

> NAV = $21.76

> Expense ratio = 0.58%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

While yielding much less, iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEArca: MUB) is an ideal fund for investors seeking tax-free income. The underlying index includes municipal bonds, the interest of which is exempt from federal income taxes and not subject to the alternative minimum tax.

> Dividend yield = 3.13% paid monthly

> NAV = $106.15

> Expense ratio = 0.05%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

With a massive dividend paid each month, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ: QYLD) aims to deliver investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks included in the Index. It employs a replication strategy to track the index.

> Dividend yield = 11.14% paid monthly

> NAV = $17.05

> Expense ratio = 0.60%

