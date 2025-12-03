S&P 500
6,839.00
+0.07%
Dow Jones
0.00
+0.00%
Nasdaq 100
25,552.20
-0.06%
Russell 2000
0.00
+0.00%
FTSE 100
9,691.10
-0.21%
Nikkei 225
49,619.00
+0.15%

Investing

Boomers Seeking Passive Income Are Buying 5 Safe High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • With the potential for another rate cut in December, passive income ETFs could catch a tailwind.
  • Monthly pay ETFs are one of the best ways for Boomers and Gen X investors to generate timely passive income.
  • With the market very expensive, it may make sense to buy partial positions now and leg in the balance over the next 90 days.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Lee Jackson Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Boomers Seeking Passive Income Are Buying 5 Safe High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

© Thinkstock

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, especially those getting ready to retire, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike open-end mutual funds, ETFs trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. Having more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses. This makes it easier for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for or begin retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality monthly pay, high-yield ETFs are a recipe for success.

One significant advantage of owning passive-income monthly pay ETFs is that they can be sold at any time when markets are trading. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ETF research database and found five top funds that have these qualities:

  • High dividend payout every 30 days.
  • Trades at or at a discount to net asset value.
  • Major Wall Street firms manage them.
  • Reasonable expense ratio.

Five top funds hit our screens, making sense for investors seeking dependable, monthly distributions rather than quarterly ones. NAV means the current net asset value of the fund.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income

This massive fund has raised billions since its inception in 2020 and is managed by top portfolio managers at J.P. Morgan. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEArca: JEPI) seeks to achieve this objective by:

  • Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities significantly comprised of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)
  • Utilizing equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index

> Dividend yield: 8.37% paid monthly
> NAV: $57.20
> Expense ratio: 0.35%
> Assets under management: $39.84 billion
> PE ratio: 25.68

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

This fund focuses on preferred stocks of top U.S. companies. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEArca: PFFD) invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index. It supports at least 80% of its assets in preferred domestic securities, principally traded in or whose revenues are primarily from the U.S. The underlying index tracks the broad-based performance of the U.S. chosen securities market.

> Dividend yield: 6.27% paid monthly
> NAV: $19.44
> Expense ratio: 0.23%
> Assets under management: $2.29 billion
> PE ratio: N/A

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

This ETF offers investors exposure to the real estate sector. At least 80% of the total assets of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) are invested in the securities of the underlying index, and American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) are based on these securities. The underlying index tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally.

> Dividend yield: 8.24% paid monthly
> NAV: $21.74
> Expense ratio: 0.58%
> Assets under management: $181 billion
> PE ratio: 18.6

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF

This ETF focuses on high-dividend financial sector companies, including banks, REITs, and insurance firms. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ: KBWD) pays monthly dividends and offers significant income potential, but may be more volatile due to sector concentration.

> Dividend yield: 12.94% paid monthly
> NAV: $13.37
> Expense ratio: 1.24% (higher than most due to specialized strategy)
> Assets under management: $390 billion
> PE ratio: 12.01

Global X SuperDividend ETF

This fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index, as well as in ADRs and GDRs based on these securities. The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NASDAQ: SDIV) underlying index tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest-yielding equity securities in the world, including those from emerging markets.

> Dividend yield: 9.72% paid monthly
> NAV: $23.38
> Expense ratio: 0.58%
> Assets under management: $924.9 billion
> PE ratio: 9.38

Our December High-Yield 6% Dividend Stocks Have Big Total Return Potential

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Retiring Soon? 5 Safe Monthly Pay ETFs Are All You Need
Lee Jackson | Nov 11, 2025

Retiring Soon? 5 Safe Monthly Pay ETFs Are All You Need

These five exchange-traded funds make sense for investors seeking dependable, monthly distributions rather than quarterly ones.
5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jul 23, 2025

5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income

These five top ETFs offer high monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to net…
Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now
Lee Jackson | Mar 31, 2025

Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now

These six exchange-traded funds are among the safest ways for investors to invest now to position themselves in a volatile…
Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist
Lee Jackson | Jul 27, 2025

Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist

These five top ETFs have high dividend monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to…
Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jun 16, 2025

Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income

These six top ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
6 High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Decade
Lee Jackson | Oct 11, 2025

6 High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Decade

These six top exchange-traded funds have monthly high-yield dividend payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount…
Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs
Lee Jackson | Sep 22, 2025

Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded…
6 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy in September for Passive Income Investors
Lee Jackson | Sep 9, 2024

6 Top Dividend ETFs to Buy in September for Passive Income Investors

24/7 Wall St. Insights Exchange-traded funds have numerous advantages over open-end mutual funds. Many top ETFs pay monthly dividends, a…
Wall Street Loves These 6 Amazing Passive Income Dividend ETFs
Lee Jackson | Jan 13, 2025

Wall Street Loves These 6 Amazing Passive Income Dividend ETFs

Six top exchange-traded funds make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 22,643,783
+$18.92
+10.15%
$205.38
Intel
INTC Vol: 167,121,458
+$3.46
+8.65%
$43.47
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 6,159,469
+$15.86
+7.95%
$215.35
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 11,953,508
+$3.28
+6.14%
$56.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,721,463
+$10.31
+5.74%
$189.94

Top Losing Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 20,737,097
-$4.24
6.59%
$60.11
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,313,994
-$10.69
5.26%
$192.55
International Paper
IP Vol: 6,193,064
-$1.34
3.42%
$37.85
PG&E
PCG Vol: 25,676,633
-$0.52
3.28%
$15.32
McKesson
MCK Vol: 1,331,203
-$27.19
3.17%
$829.70