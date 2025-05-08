5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many portfolios. By owning shares in companies that pay regular dividends, investors gain consistent cash flow, often from stable, high-quality firms like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Dividends provide a hedge against market volatility, as payouts persist even during downturns, and reinvesting them can compound returns significantly over time. Moreover, dividend-paying stocks historically outperform non-dividend peers, with lower volatility.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Dividend stock investing has proven a reliable path for investors to gather immense wealth over time.

Dividend ETFs bolster those results by investing in hundreds of dividend-paying stocks, offering instant diversification and minimizing single-stock risk.

Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time. Grab a free copy of “2 Legendary High-Yield Dividend Stocks“ now.

Dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) enhance these benefits by pooling dozens or hundreds of such stocks, offering instant diversification, reduced single-stock risk, and low expense ratios.

In 2025’s uncertain market, marked by tariffs and persistent inflation, dividend ETFs provide resilience and income stability. Pursuing this strategy ensures steady returns and growth, making it ideal for both novice and seasoned investors seeking financial security.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Any discussion of dividend ETFs must begin with Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). It is a top-tier dividend ETF, tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index with around 100 high-quality stocks like Lockheed-Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), each boasting more than 10 years of dividend growth.

The ETF’s 3.7% yield and ultra-low 0.06% expense ratio make it cost-effective while limiting sector exposure to no more than 25% ensures diversification. SCHD’s 11.4% annualized return over a decade reflects its balance of income and growth.

Because SCHD focuses on financially sound companies, the dividend ETF mitigates risks, offering investors stability. For those seeking high yield and reliability, SCHD stock is a must-own ETF for lifelong passive income.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM) tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, holding 589 stocks like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), with no stock exceeding 4% of the portfolio.

VYM’s 2.7% yield and 0.06% expense ratio deliver strong value, while its 13.3% five-year annualized return highlights its consistency. VYM also offers broad diversification across sectors like energy and financials, reducing volatility, making it ideal for conservative investors.

With tariff’s top-of-mind for investors these days, the ETF’s U.S.-focused holdings provide resilience against global disruptions. Its proven track record and low costs makes VYM a foundational ETF for steady dividend income and long-term wealth building.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) targets companies with over 10 years of dividend increases, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and holds 338 stocks in its portfolio.

The ETF’s 1.8% yield is lower, but its focus on dividend growth drives an 11.2% annualized return over the past decade. VIG’s 0.05% expense ratio is also among the lowest, maximizing investor returns.

The Vanguard dividend ETF’s tech- and consumer-heavy portfolio suits investors prioritizing capital appreciation alongside income. And for investors looking for exposure to stable, growing firms, VIG cushions against economic uncertainty.

It’s another ETF sporting a blend of growth and income, making it a versatile choice for investors seeking a balance of dividends and upside potential.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, holding over 400 stocks like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and emphasizes its consistent dividend growth.

DGRO sports a 2.3% yield and 0.08% expense ratio, offering a balanced income stream and a 16.4% annualized return over five years. The ETF’s diversified sector exposure, including financials and healthcare, minimizes risk.

In today’s volatile market, the ETF’s focus on resilient, dividend-growing companies counters the extreme swings the market is experiencing. DGRO’s low cost and steady performance make it an excellent choice for investors seeking dependable income with moderate growth in a challenging economic landscape.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

The last dividend ETF to consider is ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:NOBL), which tracks the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. It holds over 60 stocks, each with over 25 years of dividend increases, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

With a 2.5% yield and 0.35% expense ratio, it reflects NOBL’s premium quality, which has generated 14.5% annualized returns over the last five years. The ETF’s equal-weighted approach also reduces concentration risk, while its focus on elite dividend payers ensures stability.

NOBL’s defensive holdings, with a long history of thriving amid uncertainty, offer investors reliable payouts. For those prioritizing quality and consistency, NOBL’s proven resilience makes it a stellar long-term holding for passive income.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!