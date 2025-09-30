OpenAI Goes Shopping. These 2 E-Commerce Stocks Are Soaring

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points OpenAI’s new Instant Checkout feature embeds frictionless purchases in ChatGPT chats, potentially boosting revenue at its partner sites.

It ranks products by relevance to boost user trust and drive impulse buys without price hikes.

OpenAI gains transaction fees, funding AI advancements while redefining e-commerce as conversational.

OpenAI has launched Instant Checkout, a feature integrated into ChatGPT Pro that enables users to complete purchases directly within the AI chat interface. Available to U.S. users across Free, Plus, and Pro tiers, the process begins when a user queries ChatGPT for product recommendations. The AI scans the web, ranks options based on relevance, availability, price, and quality, and displays results without favoring sponsors.

If Instant Checkout is enabled for a suggested item, users tap a “Buy” button, review shipping and payment details — using saved methods like those for ChatGPT subscriptions — and confirm the order. Transactions process securely through the merchant’s systems via Stripe-powered technology, keeping prices unchanged for buyers. This seamless flow eliminates browser switches, reducing cart abandonment from navigation friction.

The platform revolutionizes online shopping by embedding commerce into natural conversations, turning AI from a discovery tool into an action-oriented agent. Shoppers get personalized, real-time comparisons and buys without leaving the chat, potentially boosting impulse purchases and satisfaction.

For OpenAI, it creates fresh revenue through small transaction fees from merchants, diversifying beyond subscriptions and compute costs. As agentic AI evolves, this could scale to multi-item carts, international expansion, and broader integrations, positioning ChatGPT as a central hub for daily tasks including commerce.

The following two e-commerce platforms are soaring from this next-gen agentic AI feature and may be worth considering for your portfolio.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) — which will begin trading on the NYSE exchange on Oct. 10 — saw its stock jump 15% following the announcement of its partnership with OpenAI for Instant Checkout integration. This collaboration allows millions of ChatGPT users to discover and purchase unique, handmade items directly in conversations, tapping into Etsy’s niche of over 95 million active buyers seeking personalized crafts.

The benefit lies in expanded reach without added marketing spend. Traditionally, Etsy’s traffic relies on search engines and social media, but Instant Checkout funnels AI-driven discovery straight to checkout. When users ask ChatGPT for gift ideas like “custom jewelry under $50,” Etsy’s listings surface organically if they match criteria, leading to immediate taps on “Buy.” This could lift conversion rates, as the in-chat experience cuts drop-off — studies show up to 70% of carts are abandoned due to complex navigation.

Merchants gain too: Orders flow into Etsy’s dashboard with full attribution, preserving customer relationships and data ownership. With no extra fees for shoppers and no upfront fees for Etsy for integrating with OpenAI — just a minor cut from each transaction to the AI platform — makes it a low-risk partnership for the e-commerce site.

For a platform facing slower growth amid economic pressures, this injects fresh demand from tech-savvy AI users, potentially reversing recent revenue dips. At current levels around $74 per share, Etsy’s forward P/E of 27 looks reasonable if AI drives a 10% to 15% sales uplift in the coming quarters, making it a solid buy for growth-oriented investors eyeing e-commerce recovery.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock rose 6% on news of its OpenAI tie-up, positioning the platform to enable Instant Checkout for more than a million merchants, including brands like Glossier and SKIMS. This builds on Shopify’s strength in empowering small-to-medium businesses with easy store tools, now extending sales channels into AI ecosystems.

The key advantage is seamless scalability. Shopify already provides real-time data feeds — pricing, inventory, images — that ChatGPT uses for accurate recommendations. A query like “best workout leggings” could highlight Shopify-hosted options, with users completing buys in-chat using familiar payment flows. This bypasses traditional funnels, where discovery happens on Google or Instagram but closes on the merchant site, often losing 50% of intent.

For Shopify, it means higher gross merchandise volume without cannibalizing core fees. Merchants stay in control as the record of sale, owning post-purchase data for loyalty programs, while Shopify collects its standard 2% to 3% transaction rate plus any OpenAI pass-through. Amid competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), this AI layer diversifies traffic sources, crucial as Shopify’s revenue grew just 16% last quarter.

With SHOP stock trading near $149 and a P/E of 83 reflecting premium growth expectations, the partnership validates its ecosystem bet. If it captures even 5% of ChatGPT’s weekly 700 million users for commerce, earnings could accelerate, justifying a buy for those betting on agentic AI’s long-term disruption.