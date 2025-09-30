This is Why Finance Coach Suze Orman is Still Frugal

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Going out to eat contributes to massive credit card debt, too, which can weigh on you in retirement.

Finance coach Suze Orman may be a millionaire.

But she’s still frugal when it comes to her spending habits. In fact, as she told GOBankingRates.com, “Do I need to be frugal? No, not really. But I love it because when you respect money, when you honor money, no matter how much money you have, then your money turns around and honors you.”

That Includes Saying No to Dining Out

When it comes to spending money at restaurants, “I really do not like to spend money to go out to eat. I don’t like it, I don’t like it. I don’t like it. It’s so much money,” she said. While she noted the occasional necessity — “Maybe I’m not at home, maybe I’m at a hotel” — she remains firm in her stance against regular dining out,” as noted by GOBankingRates.com.

For those in a tough financial situation, one of the expenses you need to cut immediately is going out to eat, she added.

“For you to have money, you have to learn to live below your means but within your needs. How do you do that? You do that by simply purchasing needs versus wants. What is a need? Need is food that you buy at a grocery store. What is a want? A want is going out to eat at a restaurant and doing it over and over again.”

Going out to eat contributes to massive credit card debt, too, which can weigh on you in retirement. Most people don’t realize how much money they spend by heading to the drive-through or going out to a fancy restaurant once in a while. Some of us, including me, stop by Dunkin every morning and spend about $20 on coffee and a hot bagel, which comes out to about $600 a month.

Orman Doesn’t Splurge on Clothes or Accessories

“If you look at the jewelry that I wear, it is the same necklace that I have worn since 1994,” she said, adding that her earrings and rings have remained unchanged for decades. Even more surprisingly, she explained, “I have one purse. One purse and that purse dates back to 1993,” as also quoted by GOBankingRates.com.

Of course, the argument could be made that she should enjoy her money without having to worry about being frugal. But if what she’s doing works for her, more power to her. She doesn’t have the need to spend on what she doesn’t feel is important.

She Also Emphasizes the Importance of Saving for Retirement

If you really want to retire, you need to understand what your needs will be. That includes calculating your retirement expenses, healthcare needs, housing, and lifestyle costs.

Know how much you may spend in retirement: Do you plan to travel? Do you plan to buy an expensive car, home, or maybe sit in a casino? Or, do you plan to just take it easy at home and put money away for your children?

Know how much you expect to pull from retirement funds every year: The last thing you want to do is run out of money during retirement. To help, analysts recommend a 4% average withdrawal rate per year to make sure you will have enough cash on hand to live. While 4% is a widely accepted approach for many retirees, check in with your financial advisor.

You also want to make sure you’re maximizing your retirement contributions and that you’re diversifying your portfolio.

After all, diversification is also vital for minimizing risk and maximizing returns over the long haul. Orman suggests using a mix of stocks, bonds, and other investment tools, such as real estate. She also argues it’s important to review and adjust your diversified portfolio, especially as you get closer to retiring.

You’ll Have Money for an Emergency Savings Account

As also quoted by GOBankingRates.com, “The truth of the matter is 75% of the people in the United States do not have at least $400 in savings for an emergency.” She went on to explain that people should open a savings account and try to add at least $100 each month so that at the end of the year, the account will have $1,200 plus the interest earned.”

According to Orman, some experts say you should save three to six months’ worth of expenses for emergencies. Easier said than done. So, the next best way to prepare is to define your own financial situation, which includes how stable your income is, your level of risk tolerance, and what you’ll need to set aside for children or other dependents.