5 ETFs To Buy With $1,000 In October

Key Points Investing in ETFs can be an ideal way to beat the market, hold a diversified portfolio of stocks, and enjoy steady income.

These 5 ETFs below $1,000 are top performers and considered most reliable.

Now is not the time to sit back and wait for the next big stock market drop. This is the time to put your money to work. If you’ve been waiting for the economy to recover and the market to show signs of a dip, you could end up waiting forever. The S&P 500 clinched a new record yesterday after stocks ended their best third quarter since 2020. The key is to begin investing as early as you can and continue to invest regularly. This will help build a solid portfolio in the long term.

You do not need to wait to have a large amount to begin with; starting with $1,000 and adding some amount each month can build a strong portfolio. Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart strategy. It will give you a collection of companies at a low cost. Thus, you can ride the wave without having to pick individual stocks. Here are five ETFs to buy with $1,000 this month.

Invesco QQQ Trust

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is one of the most reliable ETFs. The fund tracks the Nasdaq 100 index and holds the 100 largest U.S. companies. It is a tech-heavy fund with over 50% allocation in the sector. This is why it has performed dramatically well over the last decade and generated an average annual return of 20.3%. Its expense ratio is 0.20% and the fund has beaten the S&P 500 on a 12-month rolling basis.

Its NAV is up 18.23% year-to-date and is exchanging hands for $603. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is up 17.60% in a year, while QQQ is up 23.66%. The fund has a 53% allocation in the technology sector, followed by 16% in the communications sector.

Its top 10 holdings include the biggest tech companies, such as Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. QQQ has an expense ratio of 0.20%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is another incredible option that focuses on growth stocks on the S&P 500. If you’re here to make the most of fast-growing companies, VUG is a great way to do it. The fund invests in growth companies that have generated impressive returns in the past.

VUG tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, and about 60% of the fund is allocated to the tech sector. It has generated a 17.1% average annual return in the past decade and holds some of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The fund has a dividend yield of 0.41% and an expense ratio of 0.04%.

Its top 10 holdings include many of the Magnificent Seven, such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. VUG has been a strong performer over the years and is up 18.19% in 2025.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

If you believe in the future of tech and are keen on holding only the top tech stocks, consider the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VGT).

It heavily focuses on tech companies, and its top three holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple. The fund tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 index. With VGT, you can invest in the leading AI companies today at an annual expense ratio of 0.09%, making it one of the most affordable ETFs in the market.

It holds 314 stocks and has the highest allocation in the semiconductor industry (31%), followed by systems software (20.30%). The tech-focused fund holds Nvidia, Palantir, Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, and Broadcom in the top 10 holdings.

The ETF has generated a 23.44% average annual return in the past 10 years and is up 22.17% year-to-date.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

One of the best-performing funds by Charles Schwab, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) offers an ideal blend of value and income. SCHD tracks the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. It invests in companies that have a steady record of increasing dividends. SCHD has a yield of 3.84% and has returned about 12.3% annually. It has an expense ratio of 0.060% and holds 103 stocks.

Exchanging hands for $27, the fund has remained flat this year. However, it offers steady income through dividends; hence, investors must not expect high capital appreciation.

The ETF holds some of the biggest dividend companies, like AbbVie, Chevron Corporation, Verizon Communications, Cisco Systems, and Home Depot. If you want to build a stream of passive income, SCHD won’t disappoint.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is one of the most popular and simplest funds to hold. It tracks the S&P 500 index, which consists of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. VOO holds 504 stocks and has delivered a 14.8% annualized return in the last decade. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.03%.

In 2025, VOO has smashed all records, and its assets under management currently sit at $797 billion. It has seen an inflow of over $100 billion in a year, becoming the preferred choice of investors.

Up 14.46% year-to-date, VOO is trading for $615 and could be an ideal addition to your portfolio. It has the highest allocation in the tech sector (33.50%), followed by financials (13.80%). Its top 10 holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom. The fund has a yield of 1.16% and pays quarterly dividends.