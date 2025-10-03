S&P 500
6,745.10
+0.30%
Dow Jones
47,044.00
+0.99%
Nasdaq 100
24,896.80
-0.13%
Russell 2000
2,491.77
+1.30%
FTSE 100
9,505.00
+0.68%
Nikkei 225
46,122.90
+2.32%
Stock Market Live October 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 3
Home > Investing > OPEC+ Supply Surge: 3 Oil Stocks to Sell Before the Crash

Investing

OPEC+ Supply Surge: 3 Oil Stocks to Sell Before the Crash

OPEC+ Supply Surge: 3 Oil Stocks to Sell Before the Crash

By Rich Duprey

Oct 3, 2025  |  Updated 6:06 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • OPEC+ set to add 500,000 bpd daily for three months beginning in November.
  • Oversupply is likely to lower oil prices by $3-7 per barrel.
  • These upstream-focused stocks risk sharp cash flow and margin reductions.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

OPEC+, the coalition of major oil producers plus Saudi Arabia and Russia, plans to increase crude output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting in November. This daily hike will continue for three months, injecting about 45 million additional barrels into the global market amid already weak demand caused by economic slowdowns in the U.S. and Asia. 

The move, aimed at balancing supply, risks creating an oversupply that could drive down prices. Recent expectations point to a November increase similar to September’s 500,000 bpd boost, despite denials from OPEC. Analysts forecast Brent crude dropping $3 to $7 per barrel, hitting around $60 to $65 from the $70 per barrel level when the plan was revealed. Pricing has already dropped to around $64 per barrel. 

This would cut revenues and cash flows for producers dependent on higher prices. The three stocks below are among those oil stocks most at risk.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), the Warren Buffett-backed producer, focuses heavily on upstream exploration and production, making it vulnerable to oil price declines from the OPEC+ hike. About 80% of its earnings come from U.S. shale, primarily from the Permian Basin, where it holds significant assets. 

With breakeven costs estimated at $50 to $55 per barrel for full-cycle operations including debt service, a $5 price drop could slash free cash flow by 15% to 20%. OXY’s net debt stands at around $20.7 billion, resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x — higher than peers. This leverage stems from the 2019 acquisition to Anadarko Petroleum, and lower prices would raise interest burdens while limiting capital for dividends or buybacks.

In the second quarter, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at $63.74 per barrel, OXY reported solid production but flagged risks from volatility. The output increase could exacerbate this, as Permian-focused firms like OXY lack downstream refining to offset upstream losses. This suggests earnings could fall 25% if prices hit $60 a barrel.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), a large independent producer, faces risks from the OPEC+ plan due to its upstream emphasis and recent expansions. Roughly 70% of revenues are tied to oil production across shale basins like the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken. Its breakeven is lower at about $30 to $35 per barrel, offering some buffer, but a sustained price drop still erodes margins. 

COP’s net debt is around $24 billion, with a low debt-to-EBITDA below 1.0x, but the 2024 Marathon Oil acquisition added exposure and integration costs. If prices fall to $60 a barrel, free cash flow could dip 10% to 15%, pressuring its dividend growth strategy. 

Q2 results showed adjusted earnings of $1.42  per share with WTI at $64, but executives noted demand worries. The hike could intensify these risks, as COP lacks major refining operations to hedge. Lower prices might force it to cut capital expenditures or jobs, as seen in recent Permian staff reductions amid oil in the $60 to $70 per barrel range.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) operates as a pure-play shale producer, heightening its exposure to price drops from OPEC+’s output boost. It draws most earnings from multi-basin assets, including the Delaware Basin, with oil output at 388,000 barrels daily — some 4.3% of total U.S. shale production. 

Breakeven for Devon hovers at $43 to $45 per barrel, so a $5 decline could reduce free cash flow by 12% to 18%. Its net debt is $8.9 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.9x and debt-to-equity at 0.55, providing moderate leverage but it has no downstream cushion. 

Because Devon’s variable dividend is tied to cash flows, it could shrink sharply in low-price scenarios, as seen in past volatility. The shale producer beat guidance in the second quarter with breakevens below $45 for WTI, but the company warned of commodity risks. 

The three-month production hike threat risks flooding markets with cheap oil, hitting DVN’s production outlook and $1 billion free cash flow goal by 2026. Devon’s shale focus makes it prone to capex adjustments if prices linger in the $60s, making DVN stock one to avoid for the immediate future.

 

The image featured for this article is © Hamara / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

RBC Moving Oil Targets Higher: 4 Top Stocks for 2018
Lee Jackson | Dec 22, 2017

RBC Moving Oil Targets Higher: 4 Top Stocks for 2018

These four small and mid-cap exploration and production stocks all have decent upside to the RBC price targets and are…
Demand for Energy Stocks Soon Could Explode Higher: 3 High-Yield Ultra Dividend Buys
Lee Jackson | Oct 18, 2022

Demand for Energy Stocks Soon Could Explode Higher: 3 High-Yield Ultra Dividend Buys

These three top oil exploration and production leaders have variable dividend plans, meaning they increase payments to shareholders when oil…
Exxon’s Next Move: Permian Expansion or Deepwater Dive After Hess Loss?
Rich Duprey | Aug 2, 2025

Exxon’s Next Move: Permian Expansion or Deepwater Dive After Hess Loss?

Try, Try Again Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) recent loss in arbitration to Chevron (NYSE:CVX) over the $53 billion Hess acquisition marked…
Should You Buy Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock at Its 52-Week Low?
Rich Duprey | Feb 28, 2025

Should You Buy Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock at Its 52-Week Low?

Warren Buffett is often hailed as the world’s greatest investor. In the 60 years he has been at the helm…
Should You Buy Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock at Its 52-Week Low?
Rich Duprey | Mar 3, 2025

Should You Buy Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock at Its 52-Week Low?

Warren Buffett is often hailed as the world’s greatest investor. In the 60 years he has been at the helm…
3 Dividend Bargains for September
Vandita Jadeja | Sep 15, 2025

3 Dividend Bargains for September

One of the strongest ways to navigate an uncertain market is through dividend stocks. With hundreds of dividend stocks, you…
Jefferies Out With 5 New Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy
Lee Jackson | Oct 13, 2017

Jefferies Out With 5 New Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy

With oil demand and exports growing, and pricing finally appearing to be stabilizing, these top picks from Jefferies make good…
5 Energy Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings as Crude Prices Back Up
Lee Jackson | Jul 20, 2021

5 Energy Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings as Crude Prices Back Up

Despite slipping crude prices, Stifel remains optimistic about the energy sector and favors upstream stocks. These are five outstanding ideas…
Oil Surges Over $90 on Huge Saudi Production Cuts: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Stocks to Grab Now
Lee Jackson | Sep 6, 2023

Oil Surges Over $90 on Huge Saudi Production Cuts: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Stocks to Grab Now

With oil prices rising again, these seven top stocks that are rated Buy, come with large and dependable dividends, and…

Top Gaining Stocks

Humana
HUM Vol: 2,171,314
+$22.89
+8.92%
$279.51
Cigna
CI Vol: 1,604,426
+$16.29
+5.49%
$313.27
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 184,646
+$14.44
+4.88%
$310.29
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 1,392,163
+$15.07
+4.43%
$355.31
Centene
CNC Vol: 7,576,614
+$1.53
+4.16%
$38.35

Top Losing Stocks

Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 4,607,143
-$3.63
6.59%
$51.42
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 55,561,670
-$11.11
5.94%
$175.94
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,975,185
-$6.83
5.12%
$126.51
Jabil
JBL Vol: 633,520
-$7.94
3.68%
$207.75
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 80,766,411
-$15.78
3.62%
$420.22