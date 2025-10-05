The Rotation To Value Is On – 5 October Surprise High-Yield Picks

An “October Surprise” is usually a significant, late-breaking news event that generally occurs just before a November election and has the potential to influence its outcome. These events can be intentional, such as a planned political attack, or unexpected, like a major news story that emerges spontaneously. While there is no election this year, the big financial “October Surprise” is that fund flows are starting to indicate a rotation from large-cap growth stocks to value. While the inclination of many to continue investing in technology stocks, especially those with an AI component, remains in place, weekly all-time highs in all the major indices are starting to move flows to value.

A value stock is generally a company that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth. Typically, these are shares of a company with solid fundamentals that are priced below those of its peers, based on an analysis of the price-to-earnings ratio, yield, price-to-book value, and other relevant factors. Value stocks are often overlooked by the market or undervalued due to factors such as market volatility, economic downturns, or negative news surrounding the company, which may be temporary in nature.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. large-cap value research database, looking for companies that pay reliable and significant dividends. Five of our favorite stocks have appeared on our screens, and all are rated Buy by top Wall Street firms, offering safety and strong upside potential.

Why do we cover Value dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil manages an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with operations spanning fuels, lubricants, and chemicals. The decline in oil prices presents investors with an excellent entry point, as the shares are trading 14% below fair value with a 3.34% dividend yield. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is the world’s largest international integrated oil and gas company, exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania.

Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as specialty products. Additionally, the company transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Top Wall Street analysts expect the company to remain a key beneficiary in a higher oil price environment, and most remain very optimistic about the company’s sharp positive inflection in capital allocation strategy.

Upstream portfolio and leverage to a further demand recovery. ExxonMobil offers greater Downstream/Chemicals exposure than its peers.

Exxon Mobil has completed its purchase of oil shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources Company in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The deal created the largest U.S. oil field producer and guarantees a decade of low-cost production.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is a medical technology giant trading 20% below its fair value with a 2.94% yield. It has been returning 60-70% of free cash flow to shareholders, making it the perfect stock for those seeking a safe position in the healthcare devices sector. The company develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide.

The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers:

Implantable cardiac pacemakers

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac resynchronization therapy devices

Cardiac ablation products

Insertable cardiac monitor systems

TYRX products, remote monitoring, and patient-centered software

It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, transcatheter pulmonary valves, percutaneous coronary intervention products, and percutaneous angioplasty balloons.

The Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers:

Medical devices and implants

Biologic solutions

Spinal cord stimulation and brain modulation systems

Implantable drug infusion systems

Interventional products

Nerve ablation systems under the Accurian name

The segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, ear, nose, and throat specialists, as well as energy surgical instruments.

The Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers:

Surgical stapling devices

Vessel sealing instruments

Wound closure and electrosurgery products

AI-powered surgical video and analytics platform

Robotic-assisted surgery products

Hernia mechanical devices

Mesh implants

Gynecology products

Gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies

Therapies to treat other non-exclusive diseases and conditions, and patient monitoring and airway management products.

The Diabetes Operating Unit segment provides insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and InPen, an innovative insulin pen system.

Merck

Merck develops and produces medicines, vaccines, biological therapies, and animal health products. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is not just a healthcare company but a global force in the industry. This healthcare giant is trading 25% below fair value with a 3.53% yield, making it one of the more undervalued options. The company operates through two segments:

Pharmaceutical

Animal Health

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

Merck’s growth is a result of its efforts and strategic collaborations. The company works with AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and growth.

PepsiCo

This top consumer staples stock posted solid earnings for the second quarter and will supply all the goods for the NFL football season, tailgates, and parties. Trading 17% below fair value with a 3.83% yield, the stock is also a dividend aristocrat. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

Pepsico’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

U.S. Bancorp

Based in Minneapolis, this Super-Regional financial giant is an outstanding choice for growth and income investors now. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a financial services holding company that is trading 11% below fair value, with the highest yield on this list at 4.17%

The bank’s segments are:

Wealth

Corporate

Commercial and Institutional Banking

Consumer and Business Banking

Payment Services

Treasury and Corporate Support

It offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including lending and deposit services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage, and leasing.

The company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association (USBNA), is engaged in the banking business, principally in domestic markets. USBNA provides a range of products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. I

The non-banking subsidiaries offer investment and insurance products to customers primarily within their domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds.

Oppenheimer has assigned an Outperform rating with a target price of $67.