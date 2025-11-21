5 Must-Own Dividend Aristocrats That Can Weather a Coming Big Sell-Off

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The recent high-velocity sell-off may be a preview of what’s to come this year or in 2026. With the stock market poised to enter its fourth year of a rally supercharged by the arrival of ChatGPT from OpenAI in November 2022, some of the sparkle of the AI revolution is wearing off. Massive spending, circular financing, concerns over how companies are depreciating tech assets, and a host of additional items are weighing on investors. Bankers and investment giants have warned of the potential for a correction. Who can forget the selling earlier this year, which saw one index actually enter bear market territory before rebounding in April. One thing is certain: if you are still buying stocks now, they had better be safe.

Investors seeking defensive companies that pay substantial dividends are drawn to the Dividend Aristocrats, and with good reason. The 69 companies that have been cut from the 2025 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats list have increased their dividends (not just maintained the same level) for 25 consecutive years or longer. But the requirements go even further, with the following attributes also mandatory for membership on the aristocrats list:

Companies must be worth at least $3 billion for each quarterly rebalancing.

Their average daily volume must be at least $5 million transactions for every trailing three-month period at every quarterly rebalancing date.

They must be a member of the S&P 500.

We screened the 2025 Dividend Aristocrats to identify the companies that Wall Street considers the best values within the group and offer the most favorable entry points. Five top companies hit our screens, all making sense for investors seeking dependable income and growth potential without undue risk. All five are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Clorox

With products that never go out of style, a 19% discount, a 0.74 price-to-fair-value ratio, and a massive 4.72% dividend, this is the perfect buy for conservative investors. Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products that operates through four segments:

Health and Wellness

Household

Lifestyle

International

The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning, disinfecting, and professional products marketed and sold under these brands:

Clorox

Clorox2

Pine-Sol

Scentiva

Tilex

Liquid-Plumr

Formula 409

Its Household segment consists of bags and wraps, cat litter, and grilling products, which are marketed and sold under the Glad, Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Kingsford brands in the United States.

The Lifestyle segment comprises food, water filtration, and natural personal care products marketed and sold under the Hidden Valley, Brita, and Burt’s Bees brands. International products consist of those sold outside the United States. Its products within this segment include laundry additives, home care products, bags and wraps, cat litter, water-filtration products, and others.

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $152 target.

Coca-Cola

This American multinational corporation founded in 1886 has raised its dividend, currently at 2.84% for shareholders, for 63 consecutive years. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) remains a top long-time holding of Warren Buffett, who owns a massive 400 million shares, which are up a solid 12.18% in 2025. The world’s largest beverage company offers consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

BNP Paribas has an Outperform rating and a target price of $83.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) manages an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is one of the world’s largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies. Its stock trades at 18% below fair value and comes with a 3.36% yield. The decline in oil prices presents investors with an excellent entry point, and they will likely seize the opportunity to secure a strong dividend yield.

Exxon is the world’s largest international integrated oil and gas company, exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as specialty products. Additionally, the company transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. It offers greater Downstream/Chemicals exposure than its peers.

Top Wall Street analysts expect the company to remain a key beneficiary in a higher oil price environment, and most remain very optimistic about the company’s sharp positive inflection in capital allocation strategy.

Exxon has completed its purchase of oil shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The deal created the largest U.S. oilfield producer and guarantees a decade of low-cost production.

UBS has a Buy rating on the shares with a $145 target price.

Medtronic

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is a leading medical technology company that pays a dependable dividend, making it a solid choice for investors seeking a safe investment in the healthcare devices sector. The company develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Trading at 17% undervalued at a 0.83 price-to-fair-value, this medical device giant offers a 2.92% yield. The company typically returns 60% to 70% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers:

Implantable cardiac pacemakers

Cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac resynchronization therapy devices

Cardiac ablation products

Insertable cardiac monitor systems

TYRX products, remote monitoring, and patient-centered software

It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, transcatheter pulmonary valves, percutaneous coronary intervention products, and percutaneous angioplasty balloons.

The Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers:

Medical devices and implants

Biologic solutions

Spinal cord stimulation and brain modulation systems

Implantable drug infusion systems

Interventional products

Nerve ablation systems under the Accurian name

The segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, ear, nose, and throat specialists, as well as energy surgical instruments.

The Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers:

Surgical stapling devices

Vessel sealing instruments

Wound closure and electrosurgery products

AI-powered surgical video and analytics platform

Robotic-assisted surgery products

Hernia mechanical devices

Mesh implants

Gynecology products

Gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies

Therapies to treat other non-exclusive diseases and conditions, and patient monitoring and airway management products.

The Diabetes Operating Unit segment provides insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and InPen, an innovative insulin pen system.

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $112 target price.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) was founded more than 185 years ago as a soap and candle company. It has paid dividends to shareholders since 1891, raised them for 70 straight years, and currently pays a 2.79% dividend. The company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers worldwide through these segments:

Beauty

Grooming

Health Care

Fabric & Home Care

Baby

Feminine & Family Care

The company’s products are sold in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, including social commerce channels, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, including airport duty-free stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels.

It also sells directly to individual consumers and has operations in approximately 70 countries.

Procter & Gamble offers products under these brands including:

Head & Shoulders

Herbal Essences

Pantene

Rejoice

Olay,

Old Spice

Safeguard

Secret

SK-II

Braun

Gillette

Venus

Crest

Oral-B

Ariel

Downy

Gain

Tide

Always

Always Discreet

Tampax

Bounty

Raymond James has an Outperform rating with a $175 price objective.

Goldman Sachs Adds Two Stocks to November Conviction List That Offer Dividends and Growth