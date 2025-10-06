S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 6: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 6
Home > Investing > Nano Nuclear Energy (Nasdaq: NNE) Shoots Up 20% On Nuclear Sentiment Change

Investing

Nano Nuclear Energy (Nasdaq: NNE) Shoots Up 20% On Nuclear Sentiment Change

Nano Nuclear Energy (Nasdaq: NNE) Shoots Up 20% On Nuclear Sentiment Change

By Austin Smith

Oct 6, 2025  |  Updated 1:19 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nano Nuclear Energy (Nasdaq: NNE) is going vertical today, with shares up over 20% on an ongoing sentiment shift towards nuclear energy amid positive developments for the industry, and Nano in particular.

In a validating moment just 11 days ago Nano was included in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). According to the press release from Nano:

“With more than 14,000 companies included, the BMI provides the foundation for institutional investors, ETFs, and strategy indices — including those focused on factors and ESG investing.”

The renaissance of nuclear energy from environmental problem child to champion of ESG is quite a shift, but Nano Nuclear is clearly benefiting from the changing sentiment. They are not the only one, either. Fellow nuclear power company Oklo is up over 9% today. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats.

And what a tide it’s been. President Trump signed a deal with the UK to build a dozen nuclear reactors in the country, and has promised to fast track permitting domestically as AI data centers start forecasting power needs on par with major cities. Elon Musk’s ambitions with Colossus is resulting in him rehabilitating a plant capable of generating over a gigawatt of power, enough to power 800,000 US homes.

Nano Nuclear, Oklo, and others are riding a wave of ever-increasing tech ambitions. AI is not a normal investment cycle, but an arms race that executives see as a must-win, and existential moment for them. Larry Page has apparently said of Alphabet that “I am willing to go bankrupt rather than lose this race”

When you combine the free cash flow power of companies like Google (which generated $73 of free cash flow last year) add it Meta, Apple, Amazon and others, and then mix with the US government now seeing nuclear energy as essential not only to winning the AI race but also national security and manufacturing broadly… well you get an absolute tsunami of capital that can only benefit companies like Nano Nuclear Energy for years to come.

The image featured for this article is © metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

