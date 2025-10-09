S&P 500
6,743.10
-0.34%
Dow Jones
46,500.40
-0.38%
Nasdaq 100
25,071.10
-0.46%
Russell 2000
2,474.52
-0.49%
FTSE 100
9,529.00
-0.38%
Nikkei 225
48,755.40
+1.13%
Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage
Home > Investing > Bill Gates Had One Big Buy in Q2–It Should Have Investors’ Attention

Investing

Bill Gates Had One Big Buy in Q2–It Should Have Investors’ Attention

Bill Gates Had One Big Buy in Q2–It Should Have Investors’ Attention

By Joey Frenette

Oct 9, 2025  |  Updated 9:21 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway was a big Bill Gates buy in the second quarter. It’s a remarkable move that should have investors looking to buy the dip as well.
  • Berkshire’s OxyChem deal was seen as a win in an arguably frothy market. There’s still a moutain of cash to put to work, making it a likely relative winner come the next market sell-off.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Given all that Bill Gates has learned from his friend Warren Buffett, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is worth tracking closely every quarter. Indeed, the stocks held within the trust are steady, well-run businesses built to fare well through the extremely long term.

And while Bill Gates’ portfolio is packed with potential, his foundation isn’t exactly the most active in the world. Indeed, there isn’t all too much action taken in any given quarter. In fact, in the first two quarters of the year, the foundation only made moves on three names. So, whenever the foundation makes a big move, it should be on the radar of investors.

Perhaps this speaks to the long-term mindset of Bill Gates, likely instilled by the great Oracle of Omaha. In any case, Bill Gates’ foundation only made one buy in the second quarter, and it was a big one. In case you missed it, his foundation added significantly to its position in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) by less than 7 million shares.

Bill Gates’ foundation makes a big bet on Berkshire in the second quarter

Of course, the foundation’s Berkshire buy represented a significant move. Still, it is noteworthy that the Gates Foundation reduced its Berkshire stake in previous quarters. Either way, Berkshire is now the second-largest holding as of the end of the second quarter, with a weighting of under 25 percent. Indeed, if there’s a stock to allocate a quarter of your portfolio to, it’s Berkshire.

It’s a diversified conglomerate that’s cash-rich and ready to make deals should opportunities become more abundant. In today’s arguably pricey market, Berkshire stands out as a way to get less exposure to the most heated parts of the tech sector with optionality to make bigger splashes should valuations begin to really come in, perhaps come the next correction or bear market. Indeed, Berkshire’s $9.7 billion OxyChem acquisition has been praised by many pundits as a pretty good deal.

Berkshire is capable of spotting deals in a pricey market

It does seem like Berkshire swooped in to get a great deal. Others think the move is a win-win for both sides. In any case, it’s a sizeable deal, but one that’s still quite small relative to the cash pile that’s built up over the last couple of quarters. The big question for investors is whether or not Berkshire can put the cash to work come the next big market downturn. It’s hard to say for sure, but let’s just say I’d be more confident owning Berkshire stock in a market sell-off than an ETF that follows the S&P 500.

Either way, I find it encouraging that Buffett and company have spotted such a great opportunity in a market that many may describe as “fairly highly valued,” as Fed chairman Jerome Powell recently put it. If you can find value in a hot market, I’d argue that it’s a mistake to discount Berkshire’s potential, even as we enter the final few months of Buffett’s tenure as CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway in the Abel era is worth betting on

Of course, another giant question mark for new investors of Berkshire is whether the legendary conglomerate can still beat the market once Warren Buffett officially steps down at the start of next year. If you believe in Buffett’s successors who’ve been trained for this moment a long, long time ago, I think Berkshire is a great pick-up while it’s down more than 7% from its all-time high.

Indeed, Berkshire shares have trailed the S&P so far this year, thanks in part to disappointment following Buffett’s announcement to step down as CEO. Still, if you believe in Buffett’s ability to pass on his wisdom to those who’ll succeed him, I think it makes no sense to pass up on Berkshire stock right here while it’s trading at a relative discount to the market.

In my view, the Gates Foundation’s big Berkshire buy, which might have come after the post-annual meeting slump, is a vote of confidence in Berkshire after Buffett. 

The image featured for this article is © Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Jim Cramer Isn’t a Big Fan of This Buffett Stock
Joey Frenette | Oct 5, 2025

Jim Cramer Isn’t a Big Fan of This Buffett Stock

I was quite surprised to hear that Mad Money host Jim Cramer wasn’t too upbeat on shares of Occidental Petroleum…
Bill Gates Has 70% of His Portfolio In Just 3 Stocks
Rich Duprey | Sep 13, 2024

Bill Gates Has 70% of His Portfolio In Just 3 Stocks

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the world’s biggest philanthropic organizations. Once the world’s richest man, Bill…
Should Berkshire Hathaway Start Paying Dividends?
Joey Frenette | May 12, 2025

Should Berkshire Hathaway Start Paying Dividends?

I was quite surprised when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) shares took a 5% hit to the chin on the first trading…
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett Premium is Melting Away—Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Joey Frenette | Jun 16, 2025

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett Premium is Melting Away—Is the Stock Still a Buy?

There’s no question that many long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) have stuck around for so long because of the…
This Is Bill Gates Favorite Stock Right Now, Should You Buy or Sell?
Rich Duprey | Oct 15, 2024

This Is Bill Gates Favorite Stock Right Now, Should You Buy or Sell?

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Bill Gates largest holding is Microsoft (MSFT), the tech giant he created, though he has since…
3 Genius Stocks in Bill Gates’ Portfolio Worth Following Him Into
Joey Frenette | Sep 29, 2024

3 Genius Stocks in Bill Gates’ Portfolio Worth Following Him Into

For decades, Bill Gates has been praised for being one of the richest men and biggest philanthropists in the world.…
3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October 2024
Chris MacDonald | Oct 16, 2024

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October 2024

Warren Buffett could be the greatest investor of all time. Indeed, a number of surveys has pegged the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO…
Expanded Stock Buyback Parameters for Warren Buffett Could Bring Conflict
Jon C. Ogg | Jul 18, 2018

Expanded Stock Buyback Parameters for Warren Buffett Could Bring Conflict

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have just handed themselves an open checkbook that can be used for buying back Berkshire…
Warren Buffett’s Amplified Caution to Wall Street Amid S&P 500 Correction
David Moadel | Mar 18, 2025

Warren Buffett’s Amplified Caution to Wall Street Amid S&P 500 Correction

Midday Thursday of last week, the S&P 500 technically entered into a correction, commonly defined as a drawdown of at…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,938,278
+$6.78
+7.39%
$98.47
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 15,868,265
+$2.65
+4.64%
$59.77
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 2,251,749
+$1.50
+4.16%
$37.53
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 10,881,519
+$11.58
+4.01%
$300.21
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 4,166,636
+$3.16
+3.22%
$101.25

Top Losing Stocks

PulteGroup
PHM Vol: 1,252,823
-$6.08
4.76%
$121.58
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 5,563,115
-$7.22
4.39%
$157.31
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 2,183,295
-$6.42
4.05%
$152.24
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 2,177,153
-$1.80
3.38%
$51.47
Boeing
BA Vol: 4,527,492
-$7.51
3.33%
$217.82