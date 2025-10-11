S&P 500
6,513.00
-3.41%
Dow Jones
45,263.50
-2.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,018.50
-4.39%
Russell 2000
2,370.28
-4.13%
FTSE 100
9,390.20
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
45,302.90
-6.75%
Home > Investing > Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right

Investing

Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right

Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right

By Maurie Backman

Oct 11, 2025  |  Updated 10:11 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Accepting a smaller monthly Social Security check could wreck your retirement finances.
  • If you’re in good health, waiting until full retirement age or later could pay off.
  • It’s especially dangerous to claim Social Security early and reduce your monthly benefits if you don’t have a lot of retirement savings.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

 

Once retirement rolls around, you may have some tough decisions to make. Should you downsize your home? Should you get rid of one of your cars to save on the costs? And what sort of Medicare plan should you enroll in?

But perhaps the toughest decision you might face is when to sign up for Social Security.

The earliest age to claim benefits is 62. But if you file for Social Security at your full retirement age (FRA), which is anywhere between ages 66 and 67, depending on your year of birth, you’ll be guaranteed your complete monthly benefit without a reduction.

It can be very tempting to claim Social Security at 62, or at some point ahead of FRA. But financial expert Suze Orman warns that doing so could be dangerous. And she’s right.

The problem with claiming Social Security early

In a LinkedIn post, Orman wrote, “Don’t settle for a reduced Social Security benefit. If you are in good health, the best financial move you can make is to not claim Social Security before you reach your Full Retirement Age.”

There’s a reason Orman included that caveat about being in good health.

If your health is poor going into retirement, then it may actually make sense to claim Social Security early, despite the fact that doing so will reduce your payments on a monthly basis. If you don’t live a long life, an early claim might put more total income in your pocket.

However, Orman insists, if you’re healthy and believe you’ll live a reasonably long life, then you may be better off claiming Social Security at FRA to avoid a reduction in your monthly payments.

If you don’t have a lot of savings, your nest egg might eventually run out on you. But Social Security is guaranteed to pay you your monthly benefits for life. So the more money you’re able to lock in from the start, the more financially stable your senior years might be.

In fact, you may decide to delay Social Security past FRA for larger monthly checks. Each year you wait, until you turn 70, gives your benefits an 8% boost for life.

A hit you may not be able to afford

To illustrate the danger of claiming Social Security early, let’s say you’re eligible for a monthly benefit worth $2,000 at an FRA of 67. If you file for Social Security as early as possible at the age of 62, you’ll reduce your monthly payments by 30%, or $600, leaving you with $1,400 a month instead.

Now, imagine having to settle for $600 less income per month for the rest of your life. That could become problematic if your healthcare costs increase or your general expenses go up and you don’t have enough income to keep up.

This isn’t to say that claiming Social Security ahead of FRA never makes sense. If your parents died young due to familial health issues and you’re worried you’ll end up in the same situation, then it could pay to take benefits early. But if there’s no reason to expect a shortened lifespan, then waiting could be the smarter move financially.

Of course, before you make any moves in the context of Social Security, it’s a good idea to sit down with a financial advisor and see what they think. An advisor can look at various factors, including your income needs, savings, and goals, to help you land on a filing age that’s right for you.

The image featured for this article is © Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
The Worst 5 Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62
Maurie Backman | Jun 18, 2025

The Worst 5 Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62

  One of the most important financial decisions you might make for retirement is figuring out when to claim Social…
3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim
Maurie Backman | Feb 8, 2025

3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim

The nice thing about Social Security is that you can choose when to sign up for benefits. If you wait…
If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70
Maurie Backman | Feb 28, 2025

If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70

Many seniors opt to file for Social Security at 62. The reason is that it’s the earliest age to sign…
I’m 62 With $2 Million. Should I Take Social Security or Wait?
Maurie Backman | Nov 7, 2024

I’m 62 With $2 Million. Should I Take Social Security or Wait?

from 24/7 Wall St. Age 62 is the earliest age to claim Social Security, and it results in a reduced…
Want to Boost Your Social Security Benefits by 24%? Here’s the Trick
Maurie Backman | Mar 6, 2025

Want to Boost Your Social Security Benefits by 24%? Here’s the Trick

It’s an unfortunate fact that many older Americans are woefully unprepared for retirement. In fact, the median retirement savings balance…
Want to Delay Your Social Security? Here’s Why You Need to Plan for That in Advance
Maurie Backman | Feb 28, 2025

Want to Delay Your Social Security? Here’s Why You Need to Plan for That in Advance

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have a wide range of choices. The earliest age to…
Ready to Retire Early? Ask Yourself This Before Taking Social Security Benefits
Maurie Backman | Mar 22, 2025

Ready to Retire Early? Ask Yourself This Before Taking Social Security Benefits

A lot of people find themselves ready to retire early. And there can be serious benefits to doing that. An…
Don’t Claim Social Security at 62 Before Doing This
Maurie Backman | Apr 8, 2025

Don’t Claim Social Security at 62 Before Doing This

There’s a reason age 62 is an important one in the context of retirement. It’s the earliest age people can…

Top Gaining Stocks

PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 17,543,965
+$5.37
+3.71%
$150.08
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 852,181
+$5.17
+3.00%
$177.40
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 156,698
+$108.03
+2.72%
$4,075.31
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 5,487,132
+$2.43
+2.44%
$102.15
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 6,542,479
+$3.62
+2.31%
$160.47

Top Losing Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,587,866
-$45.49
9.39%
$438.92
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 11,968,750
-$3.09
9.24%
$30.35
Teradyne
TER Vol: 5,756,327
-$13.11
9.03%
$132.08
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 45,083,419
-$5.12
8.83%
$52.86
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 13,821,855
-$4.23
8.47%
$45.74