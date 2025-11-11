S&P 500
6,823.60
-0.24%
Dow Jones
47,705.80
+0.65%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.50
-0.78%
Russell 2000
2,454.08
-0.21%
FTSE 100
9,915.80
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
51,011.80
-0.66%
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Investing

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

Quick Read

  • It’s important to claim Social Security at the right time.
  • Age 62 is the earliest age to sign up.
  • There’s a big advantage to claiming benefits at 62 you should know about.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

© Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

 

There are some tough financial decisions you might have to make in the context of retirement. These include when to start tapping your savings, how to invest your savings, and what withdrawal rate to use to ensure that your money doesn’t run out.

You’ll also need to choose the right healthcare coverage in retirement, as the wrong Medicare plan could lead to higher costs. Finally, you’ll need to decide where to settle down, how much to spend on large expenses like housing, and what splurges you can afford.

But there’s perhaps no bigger financial decision related to retirement than when to sign up for Social Security.

You’re allowed to claim benefits as early as age 62. However, if you want to collect your complete monthly benefit each month without a reduction, then you’ll need to wait until full retirement age (FRA) to file.

There’s also the option to delay your Social Security claim past FRA for boosted monthly checks. For each year you hold off, your monthly benefits get an 8% increase.

Many financial experts will tell you that filing for Social Security at 62 is a bad idea, since it means reducing a guaranteed income stream for life. Financial guru Dave Ramsey, however, disagrees. And if you don’t listen to his advice, you may end up regretting it.

How Dave Ramsey says to approach Social Security

Dave Ramsey hates to see people in debt because he feels it’s bad for their finances. It therefore stands to reason that Ramsey would not give anyone bad financial advice intentionally.

With that in mind, Ramsey is a huge proponent of claiming Social Security at 62, despite the fact that doing so causes a permanent reduction in benefits. The reason Ramsey feels this way is that, to put it bluntly, when you run out, Social Security runs out.

In other words, once you claim Social Security, you can collect a monthly benefit for as long as you live. But nobody knows how long they’ll live.

If you start receiving monthly benefits at 62, you may end up getting less lifetime income from Social Security if you end up living a long life. However, you might also end up getting much more total income if you end up living a short life.

There’s some nuance in Ramsey’s advice

Ramsey doesn’t just think older Americans should claim Social Security at 62 and then rush to spend the money. Ideally, he thinks it’s best to take benefits at 62 and invest them so they can grow into a larger sum.

The reality, of course, is that many people don’t or won’t do that. And if you’re filing for Social Security at 62 in conjunction with retiring, you might need your benefits to cover essential living costs.

Therefore, if you’re going to sign up for Social Security at 62, it’s best to assume that you’re reducing your benefits — not that you’re setting yourself up to turn your benefits into more money by investing them. And also, remember that waiting to collect Social Security is a great way to boost your benefits automatically, whereas investing carries a lot of risk.

This doesn’t mean Ramsey’s advice isn’t good, though. There’s something to be said for getting your money as soon you’re able to in case you don’t end up living as long as expected.

One thing you should definitely do before claiming Social Security, though, is assess your various retirement income streams and see how much money you absolutely need those benefits to provide.

If you know you’ll need a $5,000 monthly income and your savings will give you $4,000, it means you need a minimum of $1,000 a month from Social Security, assuming you have no other income sources. If filing at 62 gives you at least $1,000 a month in Social Security, it means that option is at least on the table. From there, you’ll need to decide if you’re willing to accept reduced monthly payments for life.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This
Maurie Backman | Aug 10, 2025

Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This

  Deciding when to claim Social Security can be tricky. Although the monthly benefit you get in retirement is based…
Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?
Maurie Backman | Aug 4, 2025

Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?

  If someone were to offer you $70 now, or $100 in a month from now, which option would you…
Dave Ramsey’s Advice for Aging Baby Boomers: ‘Take Social Security Early at 62’
Maurie Backman | Jul 25, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s Advice for Aging Baby Boomers: ‘Take Social Security Early at 62’

  At different stages of life, you might have to make some tricky financial decisions. For example, if you decide…
Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move
Christy Bieber | Jul 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move

Dave Ramsey wants Baby Boomers to make an unconventional move when it comes to Social Security. He wants retirees to…
Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62
Christy Bieber | Oct 17, 2025

Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62

What’s the best time to take Social Security? If you listen to finance guru Dave Ramsey, the answer is clear.…
Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback
Maurie Backman | Nov 2, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback

  If you’re working and collecting a steady paycheck, you’re hopefully saving some amount of money for retirement each month.…
Should You Claim Social Security at 62 and Invest the Money?
Maurie Backman | May 3, 2025

Should You Claim Social Security at 62 and Invest the Money?

One of the biggest decisions you might have to make in the context of your retirement is when to sign…
If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70
Maurie Backman | Feb 28, 2025

If You’re in This Category, Do Not Claim Social Security at 70

Many seniors opt to file for Social Security at 62. The reason is that it’s the earliest age to sign…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,252,998
+$1.51
+9.87%
$16.76
Viatris
VTRS Vol: 2,532,551
+$0.58
+5.70%
$10.75
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,361,088
+$3.04
+5.54%
$57.88
Nike
NKE Vol: 8,410,895
+$2.39
+3.93%
$63.19
EOG Resources
EOG Vol: 1,964,773
+$3.91
+3.67%
$110.48

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,529,254
-$1.55
4.70%
$31.30
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 7,327,916
-$0.99
4.15%
$22.89
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 12,540,639
-$9.39
3.71%
$243.92
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 84,474,857
-$7.26
3.65%
$191.79
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,460,890
-$6.64
3.53%
$181.64