2 Vanguard ETFs To Load Up On in October

Key Points The high-yielding VYM ETF is ideal for passive income investors.

Meanwhile, you can ride the tech-sector wave with the VGT ETF.

October doesn’t have to be a scary month if you’re properly positioned with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Vanguard’s variety of ETFs could potentially make this a profitable month if you choose the right funds for your portfolio.

Two Vanguard ETFs in particular stand out as strong buys for October. They’re quite different, though they have common features: low expenses and plenty of established blue-chip stocks in their holdings.

Combining these two Vanguard funds could add some serious growth power to your investment account. So, let’s unpack a pair of October Vanguard ETF picks for your consideration.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Why not engage in some yield harvesting in October? Passive income can be a foundational element of any long-term wealth-building plans.

In that vein, Vanguard brings you a popular fund at a low cost. It’s the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), which tracks a huge basket of stocks offering attractive dividend yields.

How huge is the basket? Believe it or not, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s holdings list includes 579 stocks. You’ll surely recognize some of the stocks on the list, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

You might expect to pay substantial fees to the fund’s management for such broad diversification. Yet, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF only deducts an annualized expense ratio of 0.06%. This translates to operating fees of just $0.06 per year for every $100 invested in the fund.

While the wide diversification and low fees are important, many folks who own the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF are mainly in it for the dividends. Currently, the VYM ETF features an annual yield of 2.45%.

It’s too late to collect the $0.84 per share that the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF distributed in September. Nevertheless, you can get a head start in October by grabbing some VYM shares in anticipation of the next payout, which will likely occur in December.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

My second October pick for you today is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT). As you’ll see, this one is quite different from the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Granted, both of these funds have low operating expenses. As for the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, its annualized expense ratio is quite reasonable at just 0.09%.

Moreover, like the VYM ETF, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF is a broadly diversified fund. To be more specific, VGT’s holdings list comprises 316 stocks.

Unlike the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, however, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s holdings aren’t spread across many different economic sectors. Instead, VGT focuses on the information technology sector, which includes software, semiconductors, and more.

Again, we’re talking about a Vanguard fund that includes plenty of blue chips. Prominent examples of stocks in VGT’s holdings list are NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

I’ll acknowledge that the Vanguard Information Technology ETF doesn’t offer a big dividend yield like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF does. Still, the VGT ETF’s 0.39% annual yield is a nice little bonus for long-term investors.

Since the Vanguard Information Technology ETF pays its dividends every three months, you can reinvest the cash distributions to help boost your returns over time. At the same time, you could profit from share-price appreciation if technology stocks surge and VGT heads higher.

A Plan for October

It might seem jarring to consider two very different ETFs, even if they’re both Vanguard funds. One offers a high yield and is more safety-focused while the other is relative low-yielding and may be riskier.

That said, it’s worthwhile to give both the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF a try this month. With VYM, you can de-risk your portfolio with wide diversification across multiple market sectors while earning decent quarterly passive income.

At the same time, technology stocks are on a winning streak in 2025 so far and it would be a shame to miss out on further tech-sector gains. Thus, to possibly benefit from future share-price appreciation, it’s not a bad idea to hold some share of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF.

A sensible plan, then, could be to purchase a larger amount of VYM shares and a smaller quantity of VGT shares; a two-to-one ratio should do the trick. That way, you’ll be ready in October and afterwards for dividends and growth, courtesy of fabulous fund manager Vanguard.