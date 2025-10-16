eVOTLs or Robotaxis? Which Transportation Tech is Better to Invest In?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points eVTOLs and robotaxis are likely going to change the transport landscape forever.

Though eVTOLs show promise, I think the robotaxi opportunity is timelier and worth betting on by way of GOOG or TSLA shares.

The transportation scene is about to be transformed in profound ways over the coming decade, as artificial intelligence (AI) and energy storage tech advance. Undoubtedly, robotaxis have been hogging the headlines of late, with new autonomous ride-hailing solutions rolling out in new markets.

Whether we’re talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo or the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybercab, there’s a lot to look forward to as the dream of self-driving vehicles looks to drive into the mainstream. Indeed, the robotaxi rollout may not have rolled out to a market near you quite yet, but as the technology advances, there really is no denying its potential as more vehicles on the road look to have nobody behind the wheel.

Robotaxis and eVOTLs look to be the next big things in transport. But which theme is more worth getting behind?

It’s not just the rise of autonomous vehicles and robotaxi services that could shift the transportation landscape in a massive way; eVOTL (or electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft have also been picking up traction. And in the more distant future, it may not be all too out of the ordinary to see these oversized flying drone-looking aircraft in the air above. With a number of startups looking to advance the cause as they seek to capture a market that could be worth close to $25 billion by 2030, the eVOTL space definitely looks intriguing for risk-taking investors looking to capitalize on the next big growth trend.

For now, robotaxis seem much further along, but with relatively muted market caps on the many eVOTL pure-plays, there may very well be more room to run over the longer term. Either way, let’s check in on both transformative technologies to see which, if either, is a better theme to invest in for growth.

The case for investing in robotaxis

Robotaxis are closer to mainstream than many folks might think. While they’re definitely a novelty for the limited localities they’re currently allowed to operate in, I do think that there’s no stopping them from taking over the roads, not only across America, but the world as the AI tech behind them gets better and, with that, their safety track record and driven hours, which stand to bolster public confidence in autonomous vehicles.

With Waymo poised to roll out in London next year, a massive milestone as robotaxis look to take on the world, the robotaxi market could really start rolling. Combined with Tesla’s continued expansion into new states, I think 2026 may very well be the year robotaxis shift gears to become more of a mainstream way of travel for many folks living in the big city. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how market dynamics shift as the two heavyweight robotaxi titans clash.

Either way, I think the shares of GOOG and TSLA remain top stocks to play the space. If I had to pick one name, I’d have to go with GOOG. Shares trade at a mere 26.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) despite its AI firepower and the catalyst in Waymo.

Additionally, the Waymo hardware stack might be the one that picks up traction earlier on, thanks in part to its radar and LiDAR cameras, which Tesla vehicles aren’t incorporating, probably not because they’re “lame” but because they might not be necessary once AI is good enough to make good use of the exterior cameras.

The case for taking a chance on the eVOTLs

eVOTLs stand out as a more speculative way to bet on the future of transportation. Also, there’s no telling if the current pure-plays will dominate the skies of tomorrow or if one of the mega-cap tech titans will swoop in once the nascent market is ready for a boom. Who knows?

Once the robotaxi market matures and AI technologies level up, we could see some mega-cap tech titans get into the space. For now, I’d much rather be an investor in the robotaxi boom, given the big rollout in store for 2026, and the greater relative clarity en route to becoming mainstream.

Not to discount the technologies underneath the hood of robotaxis, but eVOTLs, I believe, stand out as incredibly complex in a higher-stakes market that could have higher hurdles to pass. Given this, I’d be more inclined to view robotaxis as the next big thing in transport, while eVTOLs may be further out, with much of the growth likely to come after 2035, at least in my view.