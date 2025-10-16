S&P 500
6,671.50
-0.14%
Dow Jones
46,217.00
-0.20%
Nasdaq 100
24,810.60
+0.04%
Russell 2000
2,496.18
-1.07%
FTSE 100
9,431.20
+0.10%
Nikkei 225
48,223.00
+0.25%
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Investing > Trump Wants to Own America

Investing

Trump Wants to Own America

Trump Wants to Own America
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Trump administration owns part of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the rare earth provider, and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), once the chip giant. Both stocks have risen recently. He wants a cut of Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Chinese sales. Nvidia’s fortunes would improve if the trade war with China settles down. The government also owns Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ), and a “golden share” in U.S. Steel Corp. The golden share helps Trump control the U.S. Steel marriage with Nippon Steel. This, in turn, gives the government leverage to keep steel jobs in the United States.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • The Trump administration has stakes in Intel, U.S. Steel, and other corporations of strategic interest.
  • The White House is starting to look like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

There is government-investment precedent now, and there is no reason to think it will change. The Trump administration is starting to look like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B).

The administration says these ownerships are part of a plan to increase the prospects of the companies it owns and to help them with strategic interests, which often means their businesses outside the U.S. They also allow the federal government to help the companies keep strong supply chains.

What’s Next?

Ford Introduces new F-150 And Ranger Trucks At Their Dearborn Plant
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are a few educated guesses about what’s next. Tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) could help General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stay in business. Chinese EVs are better than U.S. ones, as even Ford’s CEO Jim Farley concedes. The Chinese EV tariffs help Ford and GM improve their own products instead of being overwhelmed.

Companies like Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) have huge footprints in China. In a trade war, China might use the chess piece of undermining their operations in the world’s largest nation by population. Government ownership is a way for Trump to protect the Chinese operations of some of America’s largest retailers.

The Trump administration has encouraged European Union companies to buy U.S. weapons as part of the investment these countries will make in their militaries. Trump has squeezed these nations to move their investment in defense to 5% of gross domestic product. In some, the number is closer to 2%. Between 2022 and 2024, the U.S. accounted for 43% of all weapons exports. The U.S. sold about 60% of the weapons imported by the EU. The U.S. could insist on its own pieces of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), as it increases their prospects.

In fact, the administration has the leverage to ask for equity stakes in American companies if it increases their businesses or protects them from overseas competition. The process is already underway.

Trade Wars Could Push Market Down 20%

 

The image featured for this article is © Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Ford Gets Huge Win
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 29, 2025

Ford Gets Huge Win

The White House says it will change its policy on tariffs for the auto industry. Even if so, most of…
Which Stocks Could Rise on Trump Presidency?
Trey Thoelcke | Feb 12, 2016

Which Stocks Could Rise on Trump Presidency?

What would it mean for equities markets if Donald Trump becomes president? Which industries and companies stand to gain?
6 Most Important Things in Business Today
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 6, 2018

6 Most Important Things in Business Today

Xiaomi may start to sell its smartphones in the United States, the European Union may put tariffs on U.S. goods,…
Business Leaders Weigh-In on China, G7 Trade Talks
Paul Ausick | Jun 8, 2018

Business Leaders Weigh-In on China, G7 Trade Talks

U.S. CEO members of the Business Roundtable issued a statement Friday morning urging the Trump administration to back away from…
CEOs Send Message on New Trump Tariffs: Wrong and Harmful
Paul Ausick | Jun 20, 2018

CEOs Send Message on New Trump Tariffs: Wrong and Harmful

The Business Roundtable late Tuesday issued a statement opposing President Trump's proposal to add $200 billion in additional tariffs on…
Buffett Dumps China BYD EV
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 22, 2025

Buffett Dumps China BYD EV

Warren Buffett sold the last of the BYD shares he owned. Here's why the Oracle of Omaha is getting out…
6 Most Important Things in Business Today
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 19, 2018

6 Most Important Things in Business Today

The Trump administration may increase tariffs on Chinese goods again, Elon Musk blames a fire at a Tesla plant on…
Heavy Metal: Where Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Could Hurt the Most
Paul Ausick | Mar 2, 2018

Heavy Metal: Where Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Could Hurt the Most

In addition to the impact on prices for companies that use steel and aluminum to make other products, the administration's…
Rivian and Lucid Face Falling Cash and Sales, According to Analysis
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 2, 2024

Rivian and Lucid Face Falling Cash and Sales, According to Analysis

A Wall Street Journal analysis of America’s EV makers such as Lucid and Rivian concluded that their situation is deteriorating.

Top Gaining Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 3,202,969
+$26.49
+19.08%
$165.32
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,927,392
+$7.98
+6.63%
$128.42
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 23,393,807
+$11.15
+5.81%
$203.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,776,345
+$11.43
+5.21%
$230.81
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,457,802
+$4.23
+4.51%
$97.81

Top Losing Stocks

F5
FFIV Vol: 1,237,065
-$36.80
11.13%
$293.95
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 37,563,182
-$2.59
10.33%
$22.45
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 12,614,174
-$8.54
8.21%
$95.51
Marsh & McLennan
MMC Vol: 3,927,652
-$13.30
6.52%
$190.55
Brown & Brown
BRO Vol: 1,614,823
-$4.93
5.25%
$89.04