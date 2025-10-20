Meme Stock Beyond Meat Soaring As Traders Buy Up Shares

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) is in the midst of a short squeeze with share up 75% so far today, which is a dramatic change after a historic 56% drop in share price after its $1.5 billion debt-for-equity swap announced on Oct. 13th. Today’s surge is another example of dramatic short squeezes fueled by retail traders covering short positions and others buying to capitalize on the run-up.

The turnaround follows Beyond Meat’s early settlement of its convertible debt exchange announced last week. Nearly 97% of its $1.11 billion in 0% Convertible Notes due in 2027 were swapped for a mix of $196 million in new 7% Convertible Notes due in 2030 and 316 million new shares. This move quadrupled the share count and sent Beyond Meat share price over $2 to a low of $0.52 per share.

Meme Stock Price Swings

Today’s rally, however, underscores the speculative mania surrounding ultra-shorted stocks. Roughly 64% of Beyond’s float remains sold short, setting up the squeeze as traders scrambled to exit positions. Trading volume exploded to 438 million shares, more than 30 times average turnover, with the stock climbing back over $1.20 as of 1 pm today.

CEO Ethan Brown has framed the restructuring as “a meaningful next step toward reducing leverage and extending debt maturities.” Analysts caution that the balance sheet relief comes at the cost of massive dilution. Beyond’s market cap has fallen from over $13 billion at its 2019 peak to roughly $50 million before today’s rebound.

The next test arrives with Q3 earnings on November 5, when investors will see whether the company’s debt reset and short-cover rally can translate into something more lasting than a squeeze.