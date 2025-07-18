This Penny Stock Just Doubled in a Week, But 1 Hedge Fund Predicts 1,000% Gains Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Opendoor (OPEN) surged 163% in a week and 262% in a month, driven by retail frenzy and a hedge fund’s 1,000% gain prediction, despite its risky iBuying model and heavy debt load.

A stagnant housing market, rising consumer debt, and incremental Fed rate cuts cast doubt on sustaining gains.

As a penny stock, OPEN’s volatility and short-squeeze hype make it a speculative gamble, likely to burn investors when the meme stock mania fades.

Boom, Bust — and a Surprising Bounce

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) rode the 2020 SPAC wave to a $15 billion valuation, with its stock peaking at $35 per share. Its iBuying model — using algorithms to buy, renovate, and flip homes — was pitched as a real estate revolution.

However, the post-pandemic housing crash crushed it, with inventory write-downs and relentless losses driving the stock below $1 per share, causing it to risk a Nasdaq delisting. Opendoor has a special shareholder meeting scheduled for later this month to discuss a reverse stock split of as much as 50-for-1.

Stunningly, OPEN has surged 163% in just the past week and is up 262% over the last month. It’s up another 20% today, trading at $1.99 per share. So what’s fueling this improbable rally, and more importantly, will it crash just as fast?

The Fuel Behind the Frenzy

Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital sparked the surge with his July 14 post on X calling OPEN stock a “100-bagger” with 1,000% upside. Jackson, who nailed Carvana’s (NASDAQ:CVNA) 2023 rebound at $11 per share (now over $340 per share), sees Opendoor as the next deep-value play.

Jackson cites OPEN’s cost-cutting measures, a new asset-light model that partners with agents for instant cash offers, and its iBuying dominance after rivals like Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin exited the market.Jackson projects revenue will soar from $5 billion in 2024 to $12 billion by 2029, relying on increased efficiencies and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts to revive housing demand.

Retail investors are all in, with trading volume reaching 250 million shares—triple the 90-day average of 85 million. A 24% short interest (135.8 million shares) screams short squeeze, as rising prices force bears to cover and amplify the surge. Social media is also extremely bullish on the stock, with call option purchases spiking — 150,000 were bought around noon on July 16. It’s meme stock mania all over again, but the foundation looks shaky.

Why the Rally Might Collapse

Jackson’s optimism glosses over a grim housing market. High interest rates have crushed affordability, with home sales falling to their lowest point since 1995. Consumer debt is ballooning — credit card balances hit $1.18 trillion in the first quarter, with delinquencies on credit card balances over 90 days climbing to 12.3%. Mortgage delinquencies at 4.04% are rising, signaling homeowner financial strain.

Even if the Fed cuts rates in 2025, small, incremental reductions won’t likely spark the housing boom Jackson envisions. Opendoor’s iBuying model hinges on high volume and thin margins, leaving it vulnerable. The company’s $2.5 billion debt and $85 million Q1 net loss add pressure.

Competition from traditional realtors and new iBuying companies could further erode Opendoor’s market share. Goldman Sachs’ $0.90 price target and sell rating reflect deep skepticism. Sustaining this rally, let alone achieving a 10X return, seems like chasing a fantasy.

The Penny Stock Trap

Penny stocks like OPEN are a speculator’s minefield. Low prices draw crowds, but volatility can erase gains overnight. High short interest signals institutional doubt, and thin liquidity fuels pump-and-dump schemes.

While the WallStreetBets meme stock crowd thrives on this chaos, history — such as GameStop’s (NYSE:GME) 2021 crash or Bed Bath & Beyond’s collapse — shows retail investors often lose big when hype fades.

Opendoor’s lack of profitability, heavy debt, and market headwinds make it a particularly risky bet, even for the boldest traders.

Key Takeaway

OPEN’s surge, driven by retail fervor, a short squeeze, and Jackson’s bold call, has meme stock frenzy written all over it. But a stagnant housing market, rising consumer debt, and a fragile iBuying model undermine the hype.

Prudent investors should steer clear of OPEN stock, as the rally is more likely to collapse than deliver the hoped-for 1,000% gains.

