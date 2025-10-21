S&P 500
6,746.80
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,074.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,135.30
-0.23%
Russell 2000
2,495.98
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,437.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,470.50
-0.47%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Investing > Insane Dividend Growth Is Possible for Investors Who Own These 3 Stocks

Investing

Insane Dividend Growth Is Possible for Investors Who Own These 3 Stocks

Insane Dividend Growth Is Possible for Investors Who Own These 3 Stocks
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dividend investing is tricky business. On the one hand, investors looking for yield are enticed to consider the highest-yielding names in a given group. That said, as a stock’s overall dividend yield rises, its risk profile inherently rises. Any time an investor sees a company with a double-digit yield or something outside of what most would consider to be a “normal” range, it’s probably a company that’s at risk of a dividend cut or further downside. That’s what the market is saying at least.

Key Points

  • Buying companies with high dividend yields is one thing, but finding companies that can provide higher dividends over time is another.
  • Here are three of the best dividend growth stocks in the market I think investors would do well to consider buying and holding for an extended period of time.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

That said, investors looking for high yields do have the option of investing capital today in companies that continue to grow their dividends over time. A company that pays a 5% yield today, for example, that grows its dividend at a 7% annual rate will see its distributions double roughly every decade. So, in theory, an investor who locks in such a yield in a company that fits this profile could be generating a 10% dividend a decade down the road, a 20% dividend yield two decades from now, and so on. That is, so long as such a company continues to raise its distribution by that same amount each and every year (not guaranteed).

With that in mind, let’s dive into three top dividend growth stocks I think long-term investors can buy and bank on higher distributions over time. 

Fortis (FTS)

It should be no surprise to most readers that I’m going to once again go back to the well with one of my favorite dividend growth stocks in the market right now, Fortis (NYSE:FTS). 

Fortis is a Canada-based utilities giant, serving more than three million customers in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean. Delivering electricity and natural gas to a wide gamut of residential and commercial clients, Fortis has built a fortress balance sheet and a dividend growth profile most investors are after.

In fact, for 51 consecutive years Fortis has raised its dividend in the 5%-7% range. That’s the kind of dividend growth I’m after personally. And that’s not even touching on the company’s growth prospects moving forward.

For those who believe the AI revolution is the real deal, and we’re going to need a lot more power to support this buildout, Fortis is a great way to play this trend over the long-term. 

Citigroup (C)

Next on this list of dividend growth stocks that long-term investors should consider is banking giant Citigroup (NYSE:C). 

Over the course of the past decade, Citigroup’s dividend has increased by 50%. That’s impressive, and given the impressiveness of Citigroup’s underlying fundamentals and its recent earnings (which showed blowout record revenue and earnings for the third quarter), 

With the company bringing in exactly $1 billion more than analysts estimated (at $22.09 billion versus estimates of $21.09 billion), and with the company’s EPS coming in at $2.24 compared to expectations of $1.90, this is a company that’s clearly firing on all cylinders. With services and banking revenues surging alongside capital markets, Citigroup has become one of the best performers in the financials sector that’s worth considering.

There are many ways to play the rise of AI and various innovations within the capital markets. Right now, Citigroup is perhaps my top pick in this sector for investors looking for solid underlying performance and capital appreciation, alongside very robust dividend growth over time. 

Broadcom (AVGO)

Perhaps the most intriguing pick on this list of companies is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). That’s partly because Broadcom currently pays investors a dividend yield of only 0.7%.

That said, over the course of the past decade, Broadcom has managed to increase its dividend by 34% over the course of the past decade. 

And the good news for investors in this stock is just how astronomical its growth has been over the course of the past decade. Indeed, one decade’s worth of dividend growth is one thing, but Broadcom’s stock chart shown above highlights just how powerful of a catalyst AI has been for the chip maker.

Currently, the market appears to be considering a future in which multiple semiconductor makers can be winners. If that’s the case, Broadcom certainly looks like a solid pick right now. 

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy that Continued to Beat the Market
Chris MacDonald | Oct 14, 2025

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy that Continued to Beat the Market

Finding top dividend stocks to invest in is one thing. Finding companies that can pay that dividend for years, and…
The 3 Best Dividend Stocks I’m Considering Adding in May
Chris MacDonald | May 14, 2025

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks I’m Considering Adding in May

No matter what company, sector or group of stocks an individual is talking about, defining what the “best” companies in…
3 Table-Pounding Buys for Dividend Investors in May 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 27, 2025

3 Table-Pounding Buys for Dividend Investors in May 2025

Dividend investing can be among the most frustrating investing styles for those thinking long-term. While I do think buying and…
Create Amazing Passive Income Streams in Retirement with These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald | May 20, 2025

Create Amazing Passive Income Streams in Retirement with These 3 Stocks

Investors looking to prepare for retirement may be looking to accomplish one of a few different goals. To start, retirees…
Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald | Jul 22, 2025

Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks

For dividend investors looking to create a meaningful passive income stream either for today or in retirement, the stark reality…
3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, If You’re Concerned About Volatility Ahead
Chris MacDonald | Sep 30, 2025

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, If You’re Concerned About Volatility Ahead

Investors who find themselves awake at night thinking about their portfolios, fear not. I am too. The reality is that…
3 Dividend All-Stars I’m Considering Right Now
Chris MacDonald | May 4, 2025

3 Dividend All-Stars I’m Considering Right Now

When investors think about how they want to structure their portfolios in this current environment, a few things may come…
These 2 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Wealthy
Rich Duprey | Jul 5, 2025

These 2 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Wealthy

Building Wealth with Dividend Growth Stocks Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth by focusing on companies…
Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 15, 2025

Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025

Picking the “perfect” exchange traded fund (ETF) or stock to hold in retirement really isn’t possible for most investors. There’s…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 24,205,867
+$8.97
+15.46%
$66.97
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 41,343,135
+$1.98
+10.81%
$20.30
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 17,000,003
+$1.94
+8.58%
$24.56
Gartner
IT Vol: 446,748
+$20.33
+8.49%
$259.81
Danaher
DHR Vol: 5,963,279
+$15.99
+7.67%
$224.38

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,320,884
-$9.12
9.61%
$85.77
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 10,312,048
-$11.96
7.57%
$146.10
Quest Diagnostics
DGX Vol: 1,106,467
-$9.25
4.86%
$181.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,027,277
-$3.91
4.06%
$92.24
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,196,175
-$7.73
3.98%
$186.51