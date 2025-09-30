S&P 500
6,654.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
46,204.40
-0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,584.50
-0.19%
Russell 2000
2,420.70
-0.54%
FTSE 100
9,349.30
+0.35%
Nikkei 225
44,693.60
-1.03%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, If You’re Concerned About Volatility Ahead

Investing

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, If You’re Concerned About Volatility Ahead

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, If You’re Concerned About Volatility Ahead

By Chris MacDonald

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 8:41 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors who find themselves awake at night thinking about their portfolios, fear not. I am too.

The reality is that there are many red flags that have popped up in recent years that have now become too hard to ignore. Yes, inflation has come down from its 2022 peak, but it remains markedly above the Federal Reserves (notably arbitrary) 2% target. But it’s still elevated, at the same time that the jobs market has markedly weakened. 

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks are an excellent option for investors concerned with the current macro backdrop to consider.
  • Here are three of my top sleep-at-night picks I think long-term investors should consider form here.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Accordingly, the path forward for interest has grown increasingly uncertain of late, and the gyrations I’ve seen in the bond market make me shiver.

But I still take the view that over the medium-term interest rates will more likely be lower than higher from here. 

Coca-Cola (KO)

Any stock Warren Buffett has held for decades is one I’d think is about as stable as they come. As it turns out, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) remains a staple of his portfolio, with the Oracle of Omaha originally purchasing his position way back in 1988. That’s a long time to hold a given stock, but that’s Warren Buffett’s investing style (and it’s one I’d certainly like to emulate).

As is the case with many of Buffett’s picks, Coca-Cola has traditionally paid a rather hefty dividend yield, and that’s still true today. The company pays investors an annualized yield of approximately 3.1%, and this yield has spiked a bit higher of late thanks to a stock price dip over the course of the past few months.

Now, KO stock is still higher than where it was during the April-driven market selloff, and there are reasons why long-term investors may be enticed to buy this dip and the relatively higher yield the carbonated beverage giant provides investors right now.

I think the sheer amount of brand value Coca-Cola provides, as well as one of the most ardent and loyal customer bases, ensures revenue and earnings stability over time. Coca-Cola’s impressive balance sheet stability and its scale and size provide a defensive option for dividend investors looking to pull in a yield of more than 3% in this current environment. 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In the healthcare sector, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the largest U.S. giants, well-positioned for long-term growth and stability. Again, in this market environment, that’s something many investors are going to want to look for – truly defensive dividend stocks. 

With a 2.9% dividend yield, investors have the potential to not only create the kind of long-term passive income stream they’re looking for, but do so holding one of the most stable and consistent blue-chip growers in the S&P 500. 

Of note, and one of the things I think many other analysts and market participants continue to gravitate toward when it comes to JNJ, is the company’s rock solid balance sheet and credit rating. I’ve actually seen a number of articles recently discussing how the yields on Johnson & Johnson’s corporate debt are lower than the U.S. government. In other words, investors would rather own this company’s debt than that of Uncle Sam. Says something about the stability of this company relative to the current macro backdrop we find ourselves in.

That said, given the yield investors can get on JNJ stock right now, the clear choice appears to be this company’s equity. Those thinking long-term can’t go wrong with this pick in my view, at least over a sufficiently long time frame. 

Fortis (FTS)

One of my more unique dividend picks I continue to pound the table on is a lesser-known utility company in Fortis (NYSE:FTS). That’s partly because this utility company is based in Canada, where it generates the vast majority of its revenue and earnings. 

However, in a world that is likely to be significantly reshaped by the rise of AI, one thing most investors can agree on is that we’re going to need a lot more energy. Fortis’ business model in providing electricity and natural gas utilities to millions of commercial and residential customers is one that’s about as steady as they come. 

And with a more than five-decade-long track record of hiking its dividend, Fortis is among the best options for investors seeking not only a robust and consistent passive income stream, but one that can grow and (hopefully) keep up with inflation over time.

That’s the trick isn’t it – finding such companies that provide stable passive income, but also some level of inflation protection (with capital appreciation upside if this spending cycle continues). Fortis offers the best mix of all three, in my view. 

The image featured for this article is © relif / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Retirees: Focus on Dividend Growth With These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald | Oct 11, 2024

Retirees: Focus on Dividend Growth With These 3 Stocks

Dividend stocks are among the top assets long-term investors want to consider when it comes to building a stable income-generating…
Create Amazing Passive Income Streams in Retirement with These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald | May 20, 2025

Create Amazing Passive Income Streams in Retirement with These 3 Stocks

Investors looking to prepare for retirement may be looking to accomplish one of a few different goals. To start, retirees…
3 Table-Pounding Buys for Dividend Investors in May 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 27, 2025

3 Table-Pounding Buys for Dividend Investors in May 2025

Dividend investing can be among the most frustrating investing styles for those thinking long-term. While I do think buying and…
3 Vanguard ETFs I’m Considering Buying Right Now
Chris MacDonald | Apr 23, 2025

3 Vanguard ETFs I’m Considering Buying Right Now

I’ve been consistently transitioning my own portfolio toward companies and sectors that have a much more defensive tilt in recent…
5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey | May 8, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For

For long-term investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) has been one of the truly rare unicorns that’s been worth holding onto for the very,…
I have invested in dividends for 25 years—These picks turned me from a beginner into a believer
David Moadel | May 14, 2025

I have invested in dividends for 25 years—These picks turned me from a beginner into a believer

After a quarter-century of dividend investing, it’s fair to say that I’ve learned a thing or two. For one thing,…
3 Dividend All-Stars I’m Considering Right Now
Chris MacDonald | May 4, 2025

3 Dividend All-Stars I’m Considering Right Now

When investors think about how they want to structure their portfolios in this current environment, a few things may come…
These 3 Dividend ETFs Pay Monthly, But Also Have Big Upside Potential
Chris MacDonald | Sep 28, 2025

These 3 Dividend ETFs Pay Monthly, But Also Have Big Upside Potential

Creating passive income streams can take many forms. Investors can choose from a plethora of stocks, bonds, alternative assets (such…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 2,457,013
+$3.00
+5.39%
$58.67
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,195,733
+$5.79
+4.96%
$122.53
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 1,971,471
+$1.20
+4.43%
$28.29
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 1,444,569
+$3.50
+4.42%
$82.63
Pfizer
PFE Vol: 36,228,455
+$1.04
+4.34%
$24.89

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,641,839
-$5.59
6.43%
$81.30
Capital One
COF Vol: 1,310,571
-$11.22
5.02%
$212.38
Synchrony Financial
SYF Vol: 830,120
-$3.41
4.64%
$69.92
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 2,335,822
-$1.54
4.37%
$33.58
Paychex
PAYX Vol: 2,124,299
-$5.49
4.27%
$123.04