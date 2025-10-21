Live: Will Texas Instruments Beat Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Wall Street expects Q3 EPS of $1.49 and revenue near $4.64 billion, up roughly 12% year-over-year.

Texas Instruments enters earnings after a solid Q2 beat and improving industrial demand.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) will report third-quarter earnings after the close today. The analog chipmaker has been a bellwether for broader semiconductor health, particularly in industrial and automotive markets that drive nearly 80% of its sales.

Last quarter, Texas Instruments delivered EPS of $1.41 versus $1.33 expected on revenue of $4.45 billion, a 16% year-over-year gain. Shares slipped in the immediate aftermath as investors questioned whether the recovery was already priced in, but management’s tone was confident that the cyclical upturn remains intact.

What to Expect When Texas Instruments Reports

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q3 2025 estimates:

Revenue: $4.64 billion

$4.64 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.49

$1.49 FY 2025 Revenue: $17.64 billion

$17.64 billion FY 2025 EPS: $5.57

$5.57 FY 2026 Revenue: $19.51 billion

$19.51 billion FY 2026 EPS: $6.64

Key Areas to Watch When Texas Instruments Reports Tonight

Drawing on management commentary from the Q2 2025 call, here are the central themes likely to drive investor reaction: