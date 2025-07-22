Live: Texas Instruments (Nasdaq: TXN) Earnings Preview Coverage 247 Wall Street

Key Points TXN faces high bar with 20% EPS surprise in Q1 and mounting expectations for a semiconductor rebound.

Analysts project moderate Q2 recovery but see stronger acceleration into Q3 and FY26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) will report Q2 earnings after the bell. The analog chip bellwether posted a blowout Q1 beat, and investors are looking for signs of stabilization in its core markets amid early signs of recovery across the broader semi landscape.

What to Expect When TXN Reports Q2 2025 Results

Wall Street consensus for the 2nd quarter:

Revenue: $4.31 billion

$4.31 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.33

Full-year estimates:

FY 2025 Revenue: $17.26 billion

$17.26 billion FY 2025 EPS: $5.51

That reflects 10.3% revenue growth and 5.9% EPS growth, with more robust gains expected in FY26 as utilization and pricing trends normalize

Key Areas to Watch When ISRG Reports Tonight

Here are the key themes investors will be watching:

1. Auto & Industrial Demand Trends

Auto and industrial segments make up ~80% of revenue. Updates on volume recovery, backlog conversion, and order patterns will be critical.

2. Gross Margin & Utilization

Last quarter saw improved factory utilization. Watch for commentary on loadings, ASP trends, and FX-related margin impact.

3. Capex Discipline & Long-Term Model

TXN is investing heavily in U.S. fabs. The Street will want reassurances that spend aligns with long-term margin and ROIC targets.

4. Inventory Correction Outlook

Management cited “further progress” in Q1 toward channel inventory normalization. Q2 insights on customer inventory levels and lead time trends will be telling.

5. Q3 Outlook & FY Guide Rationale

Forward guidance will be the stock driver. Analysts are expecting stronger sequential growth, especially if end-markets firm up.

