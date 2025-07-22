Live: Texas Instruments (Nasdaq: TXN) Earnings Preview Coverage

Key Points
-
TXN faces high bar with 20% EPS surprise in Q1 and mounting expectations for a semiconductor rebound.
-
Analysts project moderate Q2 recovery but see stronger acceleration into Q3 and FY26.
-
Live Updates
More Earnings Details
TXN | Texas Instruments Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.41 ✅; UP +16% YoY
- Revenue: $4.45B [✅]; UP +16% YoY
- Net Income: $1.30B [✅]; UP +15% YoY
- Operating Profit: $1.56B [✅]; UP +25% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $1.80B; UP +18% YoY
- Dividends Paid: $1.24B; UP +5% YoY
- Stock Repurchases: $0.30B
- Effective Tax Rate: 12.4% (vs. 9.6% YoY)
Q2’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $4.45B to $4.80B [✅]
- The outlook reflects continued strength in industrial markets and the impact of recent U.S. tax legislation.
- Management expects ongoing demand recovery, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.
- Adj. EPS: $1.36 to $1.60 [✅]
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Analog Revenue: $3.45B [✅]; UP +18% YoY
- Embedded Processing Revenue: $0.68B [✅]; UP +10% YoY
- Other Revenue: $0.32B [✅]; UP +14% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.56B [✅]; UP +25% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $1.01B; UP +6% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $0.53B; UP +6% YoY
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $3.04B; UP +11% YoY
- Total Assets: $34.93B; DOWN -0% YoY
- Total Liabilities: $18.53B; UP +4% YoY
- Stockholders’ Equity: $16.40B; DOWN -5% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Haviv Ilan: “Revenue increased 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial, and 16% from the same quarter a year ago. Our cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production.”
Strategic Updates:
- TI continues to focus on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in 300mm production, to meet growing demand in the industrial and automotive sectors.
Similar Reaction to NXP Semiconductor
Yesterday we were hosting a live blog for NXP Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments looks like a carbon copy. Both companies broadly beat on expectations for last quarter and guided above expectations for the current quarter.
Yet both stocks were immediately down in the 6 to 7% range.
Its like that after a furious rally that’s lasted more than 3 months investors were simply expecting more from these names that have strong tailwinds from themes like AI and the hope of an automotive sector recovery.
Growth Rates
Here’s a look at how last quarter compared to a year ago:
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 24
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$4.45B
|$3.82B
|16.43%
|Net Income
|$1.30B
|$1.13B
|15.35%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$1.86B
|$1.57B
|18.40%
|Free Cash Flow
|$555.00M
|$507.00M
|9.47%
What Executives Have to Say
“Revenue increased 9% sequentially, led by continued broad recovery in industrial, and 16% from the same quarter a year ago.”
– Haviv Ilan
“Our cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production.”
– Haviv Ilan
“Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.9 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.7 billion to owners.”
– Haviv Ilan
More Earnings News
Texas Instruments reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with revenue reaching $4.45 billion, a 16% increase from the same quarter last year, and net income of $1.30 billion.
The company achieved earnings per share of $1.41, surpassing the estimated EPS of $1.33. The revenue growth was driven by a broad recovery in the industrial sector.
The company generated $1.86 billion in operating cash flow and $555 million in free cash flow for the quarter.
Over the past 12 months, Texas Instruments invested significantly in R&D and capital expenditures, while returning $6.7 billion to shareholders. The outlook for Q3 2025 includes revenue between $4.45 billion and $4.80 billion and EPS between $1.36 and $1.60.
CEO Haviv Ilan expressed confidence in the company’s business model and product portfolio, highlighting the benefits of 300mm production.
Guidance
Q3 2025 Revenue: $4.45B–$4.80B (est. $4.58B)
Q3 EPS: $1.36–$1.60 (est. $1.49)
Earnings at the midpoint are around consensus or slightly below depending on what estimate you’re using. That’s likely what’s causing the immediate share price reaction.
Earnings are Out
The numbers to know:
Texas Instruments reports Q2 EPS $1.41, consensus $1.33 — Q2 revenue $4.45B, consensus $4.32B.
- Revenue: $4.45 billion (above expectations of $4.32 billion)
- EPS (Normalized): $1.41 (above expectations of $1.33)
Shares are down 8% on the release. Keep this live blog up, we’ll post new updates as we dig into the reaction.
Earnings Are Coming Soon
It’s almost 4 p.m., which means Texas Instruments’ (NYSE: TXN) earnings are coming soon.
Last night, NXP Semiconductor disappointed largely due to automotive sales staying depressed. We’ll see if Texas Instruments suffers a similar fate shortly.
The company’s stock is up 15% year-to-date headed into earnings.
How Texas Instruments stock performed after past earnings
TXN has beaten estimates every quarter in the past year and consistently delivered modest but reliable post-earnings gains.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+20.21%
|+5.0%
|+6.5%
|+8.1%
|Q4 2024
|+8.29%
|+2.3%
|+3.6%
|+4.9%
|Q3 2024
|+7.08%
|+2.7%
|+4.3%
|+5.2%
|Q2 2024
|+5.00%
|+1.8%
|+2.6%
|+3.1%
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) will report Q2 earnings after the bell. The analog chip bellwether posted a blowout Q1 beat, and investors are looking for signs of stabilization in its core markets amid early signs of recovery across the broader semi landscape.
What to Expect When TXN Reports Q2 2025 Results
Wall Street consensus for the 2nd quarter:
- Revenue: $4.31 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.33
Full-year estimates:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $17.26 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $5.51
That reflects 10.3% revenue growth and 5.9% EPS growth, with more robust gains expected in FY26 as utilization and pricing trends normalize
Key Areas to Watch When ISRG Reports Tonight
Here are the key themes investors will be watching:
1. Auto & Industrial Demand Trends
Auto and industrial segments make up ~80% of revenue. Updates on volume recovery, backlog conversion, and order patterns will be critical.
2. Gross Margin & Utilization
Last quarter saw improved factory utilization. Watch for commentary on loadings, ASP trends, and FX-related margin impact.
3. Capex Discipline & Long-Term Model
TXN is investing heavily in U.S. fabs. The Street will want reassurances that spend aligns with long-term margin and ROIC targets.
4. Inventory Correction Outlook
Management cited “further progress” in Q1 toward channel inventory normalization. Q2 insights on customer inventory levels and lead time trends will be telling.
5. Q3 Outlook & FY Guide Rationale
Forward guidance will be the stock driver. Analysts are expecting stronger sequential growth, especially if end-markets firm up.
