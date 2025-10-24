S&P 500
6,810.80
+0.91%
Dow Jones
47,303.80
+1.20%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.30
+1.13%
Russell 2000
2,517.63
+1.33%
FTSE 100
9,647.80
+0.57%
Nikkei 225
49,627.00
+1.14%
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Home > Investing > Ford to End Production of Failed F-150 Lightning

Investing

Ford to End Production of Failed F-150 Lightning

Ford to End Production of Failed F-150 Lightning
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) posted strong numbers for the third quarter. It lowered forecasts because of a fire at a major supplier. The first is a credit to Ford management, while the second is outside its control.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) posted strong numbers for the third quarter, but lowered forecasts because of a fire at a major supplier.
  • It also said it would stop making the F-150 Lightning.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Revenue for the period increased 9% to $50.5 billion. Per-share earnings rose from $0.22 in the year-ago period to $0.60. Ford will pay a $0.15 dividend, which keeps its yield at a healthy 4.9%. However, the fire will take a significant toll. “Additionally, between 2025 and 2026, Ford expects the Novelis fire to be a headwind of $1.0 billion or less,” management reported, though it said the situation might improve.

Ford will stop making its electric vehicle (EV) flagship, the F-150 Lightning. The New York Times reports this could be attributed to both the fire and flagging sales. In the first three quarters of the year, Lightning unit sales were up only 1% to 23,034. The extent to which Ford is entirely a gasoline-powered car company shows up in overall F-Series sales, which rose 12.7% to 620,580.

Ford’s management shows wisdom in shutting down Lightning production. The electric pickup never sold well, suggesting its launch was a terrible mistake. Additionally, the U.S. EV market is dying and will not bounce back soon. The $7,500 EV tax credit expired at the end of the third quarter. People who wanted an EV rushed to buy one before the deadline.

iSeeCars said that about 8% of new car sales were EVs in the first three-quarters of the year. It forecasts that the number will drop to 4% in the fourth quarter and stay that low throughout 2026.

Ford’s overall third-quarter results were remarkable. Without the factory fire, guidance most likely would have been the same. If EV sales are to be part of Ford’s future, management had best wait a long time before making any decisions. The Lightning made them look bad.

Ford Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

The image featured for this article is © jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Collapse
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 5, 2025

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Collapse

Though Ford's U.S. sales in May were strong, sales of its flagship EV, the F-150 Lightning, collapsed. If EVs are…
Ford Stock Price Target Slashed
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 10, 2025

Ford Stock Price Target Slashed

A prominent analyst has downgraded Ford stock and slashed its price target. Tariff and consumer headwinds are to blame.
GM’s EV Market Share Crushes Ford’s
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 6, 2025

GM’s EV Market Share Crushes Ford’s

Ford keeps proving that it has failed in the EV business. Meanwhile, crosstown rival GM, with most of the same…
Ford CEO Farley Must Be Fired
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 16, 2023

Ford CEO Farley Must Be Fired

CEO Jim Farley has become Ford’s number one liability.
Wall Street Does Not Believe Ford
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 24, 2023

Wall Street Does Not Believe Ford

Several prominent Wall Street analysts have rejected Ford's outlook for its electric vehicle unit.
Ford F-150 Lightning Battered In 2024
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 4, 2025

Ford F-150 Lightning Battered In 2024

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) sold 530,660 vehicles in the US in the fourth quarter, up an impressive 8.8% from the…
Can Ford Be More Like GM?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 22, 2025

Can Ford Be More Like GM?

The most recent General Motors earnings report was much better than expected. That sets a high bar for Ford to…
Ford vs GM
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 11, 2023

Ford vs GM

GM stock has outperformed that of Ford over the past year. Neither company has anything to brag about.
Ford Will Be Crippled by End of EV Tax Credit
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 22, 2025

Ford Will Be Crippled by End of EV Tax Credit

Elimination of the EV tax credit will hit Ford hard. It is more dependent on the tax credit because it…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 260,105,278
+$1.60
+12.93%
$13.94
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 10,646,293
+$32.54
+10.08%
$355.30
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,169,070
+$9.13
+9.37%
$106.49
IBM
IBM Vol: 13,914,219
+$21.64
+7.59%
$306.64
AMD
AMD Vol: 60,478,293
+$16.63
+7.08%
$251.62

Top Losing Stocks

Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 17,447,720
-$14.15
13.80%
$88.39
Mohawk Industries
MHK Vol: 1,759,576
-$9.20
7.14%
$119.70
Newmont
NEM Vol: 17,133,741
-$5.55
6.24%
$83.37
Illinois Tool Works
ITW Vol: 2,355,172
-$11.63
4.52%
$245.81
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 799,416
-$8.35
3.92%
$204.91