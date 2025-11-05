Rivian’s Financial Disaster

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) posted another quarter that shows how little progress it has made in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Management pointed out that revenue rose 78% to $1.56 billion. It is more instructive to look at the previous quarter (June), in which revenue was $1.3 billion. Most EV makers had a sales surge because people rushed to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit before it ended. That did not happen to Rivian.

Rivian stock has underperformed this year, and the report offered little sign that will change.

Rivian’s net loss in the quarter was $1.16 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. Rivian produced 10,720 vehicles during the quarter. It delivered 13,201. Earlier, it reduced its total target for 2025.

Rivian has partially staked its future on the new R2, which will be introduced next year. The SUV will have a base price of $45,000. That is well below the cost of its current vehicles. The R1S SUV has a base price of almost $77,000 and rises as high as $122,000. The R1T pickup has a base price of about $71,000, which can rise to $116,000.

Atop a long list of business highlights was this: “Preparations for the launch of R2 in the first half of 2026 remain on track.”

The list of reasons why Rivian cannot make it as a standalone company is long. The U.S. car market has turned its back on EVs. Even Ford’s F-150 Lightning, named after America’s most popular vehicle, can barely get units out the door.

The retreat also includes the wider problem of declining EV sales because of the loss of the tax credit. iSeeCars expects that 8% of all new vehicles sold in the United States in the third quarter were EVs. It expects that figure to drop to 4% in the fourth quarter and well into next year.

Add to these challenges the usual ones of range, tire wear, and lack of public charging stations.

Rivian stock is down 6% this year. The broader market is up 16%. Even shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has had a bad year, are 4% higher.

Rivian’s stock sold down on Tuesday but appears to be up on Wednesday. Overall, however, the earnings did not change anyone’s mind.

