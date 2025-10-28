Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) reports its Q3 FY2025 earnings after the close, with momentum firmly behind its transformation from a clean-tech story into a critical power infrastructure player for the AI era.

The company just delivered its most profitable second quarter in history, posting EPS of $0.10 vs. $0.02 est. on revenue of $401.2 million — a 19.5% year-over-year increase and its sixth straight quarter of positive service margins. Gross margin hit 28.2%, up 650 basis points, reflecting scale efficiencies and steady cost-down execution.

Founder and CEO K.R. Sridhar told investors that “AI companies need power at AI speed,” highlighting that Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Coralogix are now deploying Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell systems through partnerships with AEP, the largest electric transmission owner in the U.S.. With interconnection timelines stretching 5–7 years in many regions, Bloom’s 90-day deployment cycle has become its most powerful differentiator.

What to Expect

Metric Consensus YoY Growth Revenue $428.1 million +29.6% EPS (Normalized) $0.10 +1,120% FY2025 Revenue $1.77 billion +20.0% FY2025 EPS $0.50 +79.7% FY2026 Revenue $2.19 billion +24.0% FY2026 EPS $0.93 +84.7%

Key Areas to Watch

1. AI Data Center Power Demand – Bloom’s systems are being adopted by hyperscalers like Oracle and AWS, who need modular, low-latency on-site generation. Sridhar called the Oracle deal a “proof point” that Bloom can serve as the primary load source for large AI data centers — delivering 90-day deployments where utilities take years.

2. Capacity Expansion to 2 GW – Management confirmed plans to double manufacturing capacity by end of 2026. The $100M capex program is fully funded and tied to surging pipeline visibility across hyperscalers and industrial customers.

3. Gross Margin Trajectory – Q2 gross margin hit 28.2%, up sharply YoY. CFO Maciej Kurzymski expects full-year margins near 29%, and reiterated FY2025 operating income guidance of $135–165 million. Analysts will focus on whether margins can hold above 30% as mix shifts toward higher-volume, lower-priced AI deployments.

4. ITC and Policy Tailwinds – The restoration of federal fuel cell tax credits through 2032 provides long-term visibility. Bloom locked in sufficient “safe harbor” volume to preserve 2025 credits, avoiding a demand cliff before the new 2026 ITC phase begins.

5. Modular Deployment and International Reach – The company’s new “grid-to-go” skid-mounted design allows relocation of units across sites — a unique advantage for customers scaling AI infrastructure. International exposure remains roughly 30% of revenue, led by Korea, with expansion into Taiwan, Germany, and the U.K. underway.