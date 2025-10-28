Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?
Live Updates
Bloom Energy Shares Now up 4.6% - Here's How to Attend the Company's Conference Call at 5 P.M.
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are now up 4.6% as if 4:28 p.m. ET. Earnings were outstanding, but keep in mind that shares were up 385% year-to-date, headed into today’s earnings.
Which is to say, expectations were quite high, so an earnings blow out doesn’t lead to the levels of outsized gains you might expect.
Next up is the company’s conference call. Many AI companies have seen their shares rise dramatically during calls as CEOs described bullish future demand trends, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Bloom Energy saw more gains during its call.
If you’d like to register for Bloom Energy’s conference call, you can do so by clicking here.
Bloom’s Quarter in Summary:
Revenue was $519.05 million, above the $426.40 million consensus estimate. EPS was $0.15, above the $0.10 consensus estimate.
Bloom Energy reported a significant revenue increase of 57.1% year-over-year for Q3 2025, reaching $519.05 million compared to $330.40 million in Q3 2024. The company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 30.4%, up from 25.2% a year ago.
Operating income improved to $7.85 million from a loss of $9.65 million in the prior year. The company highlighted a strategic $5 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management as a key driver of growth.
CEO KR Sridhar emphasized the company’s position at the forefront of transforming power generation and delivery, supported by strong demand for electricity driven by AI and innovation.
Here’s how Bloom’s performance looks compared to last year:
|Metric
|Q3 25
|Q3 24
|YoY
|Revenue
|$519.05M
|$330.40M
|57.10%
|Gross Profit
|$151.68M
|$83.61M
|81.42%
|Operating Income
|$7.85M
|$-4.78M
|N/M
|Net Income
|$-23.09M
|$-14.71M
|N/M
|Cash And Equivalents
|$595.05M
|$495.68M
|20.05%
|Total Assets
|$2.64B
|$2.60B
|1.29%
|Total Liabilities
|$1.13B
|$2.15B
|-47.52%
|Shareholders Equity
|$594.58M
|$430.94M
|37.97%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$-213.11M
|$-69.47M
|N/M
|Capital Expenditures
|$7.25M
|$14.29M
|-49.31%
|Free Cash Flow
|$-220.36M
|N/A
|N/M
|Cash From Financing
|$-7.06M
|$-5.60M
|N/M
Bloom CEO Sees Once-in-Generation Power Opportunity
KR Sridhar told investors that “Bloom is at the center of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how power is generated and delivered,” highlighting powerful tailwinds from surging AI-driven electricity demand, nation-state priorities and the company’s relentless pace of innovation.
He struck a very bullish tone, noting that Q3 product and service revenue jumped 55.7% year-over-year to $442.9 million as Bloom accelerates its audacious journey to become the global standard for onsite power.
Bloom Energy Q3 Earnings: All The Most Important Figures You Need to Know
Here’s a look at all the key figures from Bloom’s Q3 Earnigns Release:
BE | Bloom Energy Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.15 [✅];
- Revenue: $519.0M [✅]; UP +57.1% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 30.4% [✅]; UP +5.1 bps YoY
- Net Loss: $(23.1)M [✅]
- Operating Income: $7.8M [✅]
- Non-GAAP Operating Income: $46.2M [✅]; UP +471.6% YoY
- EBITDA: $59.0M [✅]
Outlook:
-
- Bloom Energy anticipates continued growth driven by increasing demand for onsite power solutions.
- Strategic partnerships and innovations in AI infrastructure are expected to enhance revenue streams.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Product Revenue: $384.3M [✅]; UP +64.2% YoY
- Installation Revenue: $65.8M [✅]; UP +105.5% YoY
- Service Revenue: $58.6M [✅]; UP +15.0% YoY
- Electricity Revenue: $10.4M [✅]; DOWN -24.0% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $46.2M [✅]; UP +471.6% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $111.4M [✅]; UP +48.4% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $48.7M [✅]; UP +34.2% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $19.7M
CEO Commentary:
- KR Sridhar: “Bloom is at the center of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how power is generated and delivered. Powerful tailwinds—surging demand for electricity driven by AI, nation-state priorities, and our relentless pace of innovation—are converging to accelerate our audacious journey to becoming a standard for onsite power globally.”
CFO Commentary:
- Maciej Kurzymski: “I want to thank the Bloom team for delivering its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and positive Cash Flow from Operating Activities. While our commercial success has been most visible, the work that our engineering, manufacturing, and support teams have done behind the scenes is evident in our financial results.”
Shares Now Up 3%
It was a great quarter for Bloom Energy – shares were intiially flat after the release but are now up 3%. We will continue updating this live blog…
Initial Reaction to Bloom Energy Earnings
- EPS $.15 ($.10 expected)
- Revenue: $519.04 million ($428 million expected)
Shares are flat initially.
Bloom Energy Earnings Expected at 4:05 p.m. ET
It’s now after 4 p.m. and we’re expecting Bloom Energy earnings to hit newswires at about 4:05 p.m. ET.
The minute Bloom earnings release we’ll begin analyzing them and posting updates. All you have to do is stay on this page and they’ll appear automatically.
Shares Up 3.8% Today
With just minutes left in the market day, Bloom Energy shares are up 3.8%. The company is likely rallying thanks to bullish quotes from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
Huang said the company has visibility to $500 billion in AI chip sales across the next 6 quarters. That total would far surpass Wall Street’s expectations and would be positive news for Bloom Energy.
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) reports its Q3 FY2025 earnings after the close, with momentum firmly behind its transformation from a clean-tech story into a critical power infrastructure player for the AI era.
The company just delivered its most profitable second quarter in history, posting EPS of $0.10 vs. $0.02 est. on revenue of $401.2 million — a 19.5% year-over-year increase and its sixth straight quarter of positive service margins. Gross margin hit 28.2%, up 650 basis points, reflecting scale efficiencies and steady cost-down execution.
Founder and CEO K.R. Sridhar told investors that “AI companies need power at AI speed,” highlighting that Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Coralogix are now deploying Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell systems through partnerships with AEP, the largest electric transmission owner in the U.S.. With interconnection timelines stretching 5–7 years in many regions, Bloom’s 90-day deployment cycle has become its most powerful differentiator.
What to Expect
|Metric
|Consensus
|YoY Growth
|Revenue
|$428.1 million
|+29.6%
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.10
|+1,120%
|FY2025 Revenue
|$1.77 billion
|+20.0%
|FY2025 EPS
|$0.50
|+79.7%
|FY2026 Revenue
|$2.19 billion
|+24.0%
|FY2026 EPS
|$0.93
|+84.7%
Key Areas to Watch
1. AI Data Center Power Demand – Bloom’s systems are being adopted by hyperscalers like Oracle and AWS, who need modular, low-latency on-site generation. Sridhar called the Oracle deal a “proof point” that Bloom can serve as the primary load source for large AI data centers — delivering 90-day deployments where utilities take years.
2. Capacity Expansion to 2 GW – Management confirmed plans to double manufacturing capacity by end of 2026. The $100M capex program is fully funded and tied to surging pipeline visibility across hyperscalers and industrial customers.
3. Gross Margin Trajectory – Q2 gross margin hit 28.2%, up sharply YoY. CFO Maciej Kurzymski expects full-year margins near 29%, and reiterated FY2025 operating income guidance of $135–165 million. Analysts will focus on whether margins can hold above 30% as mix shifts toward higher-volume, lower-priced AI deployments.
4. ITC and Policy Tailwinds – The restoration of federal fuel cell tax credits through 2032 provides long-term visibility. Bloom locked in sufficient “safe harbor” volume to preserve 2025 credits, avoiding a demand cliff before the new 2026 ITC phase begins.
5. Modular Deployment and International Reach – The company’s new “grid-to-go” skid-mounted design allows relocation of units across sites — a unique advantage for customers scaling AI infrastructure. International exposure remains roughly 30% of revenue, led by Korea, with expansion into Taiwan, Germany, and the U.K. underway.