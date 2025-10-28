Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Bloom Energy(NYSE: BE) reported third-quarter results after the close on Tuesday that cleared both earnings and revenue expectations, driven by a surge in fuel cell demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure buildouts. The stock closed at $115.28 on the day of filing, reflecting investor appetite for the company’s positioning in the onsite power generation market.

Revenue Surge Outpaces Expectations

Bloom delivered Q3 revenue of $519.05 million, crushing the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. That represents 57.1% year-over-year growth from $330.40 million in the prior-year quarter. Product and service revenue specifically grew 55.7% to $442.9 million, signaling broad-based demand across the company’s installed base of 1,200+ fuel cell systems worldwide.

The top-line beat matters because it reflects real deployment momentum, not just accounting adjustments. This is the segment driving the company’s narrative around AI data center power needs and enterprise electricity demand.

Bloom’s Conference Call Fuels Massive Gains

We were hosting a live blog after Bloom’s earnings were released and the stock was up 4.6% as of 4:28 p.m. ET.

Yet, as of 7:27 p.m. ET in after-hours trading, Bloom Energy is trading for $134.500, which is up around 18.3%.

What was said on the call? For one, Bloom Energy said they expect 2025 to be better than previously stated guidance.

Second, the company announced they’re expanding their capacity to 2 gigawatts by next December. That level of scale should allow Bloom to 4X their 2025 revenue.

In short, the company articulated how much growth could happen in 2026, and the market is listening.

Key Figures

Revenue: $519.05M (vs. $426.40M estimate); +57.1% YoY

$519.05M (vs. $426.40M estimate); +57.1% YoY Adjusted EPS: $0.15 (vs. $0.10 estimate)

$0.15 (vs. $0.10 estimate) Gross Margin: 30.4% (vs. 25.2% prior year)

30.4% (vs. 25.2% prior year) Operating Income: $7.85M (vs. negative $9.65M prior year)

$7.85M (vs. negative $9.65M prior year) Net Income: Negative $23.09M

Negative $23.09M Operating Cash Flow: Negative $213.1M

Negative $213.1M Free Cash Flow: Negative $220.4M

Negative $220.4M Cash on Hand: $595.1M

The revenue beat and margin expansion are the clearest positives here. The EPS beat reflects operational leverage kicking in as the company scales production.

The Brookfield Partnership Looms Large

Bloom announced a $5 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, a development that likely influenced investor positioning ahead of the earnings report. That deal signals institutional conviction around onsite power demand tied to AI buildouts and suggests the company has secured a significant customer anchor for future deployments.

CEO KR Sridhar characterized the moment as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and pointed to “surging demand for electricity driven by AI, nation-state priorities, and our relentless pace of innovation.” The tone was decidedly bullish, though management stopped short of providing specific forward guidance on deployment volumes or revenue targets.

Margins Improve, But Cash Flow Remains a Concern

Gross margin expanded to 30.4% from 25.2% in the prior year. That 520 basis point improvement suggests the company is moving down the cost curve as manufacturing scales. Operating income turned positive at $7.85 million, compared to a $9.65 million loss in Q3 2024.

The profit story, however, gets complicated when you look below the line. Net income came in at negative $23.09 million, worse than the prior-year loss of $14.71 million. Operating cash flow was negative $213.1 million, and free cash flow was negative $220.4 million. I’d keep an eye on this. Growing revenue and improving gross margins are encouraging, but the company is still burning cash at scale. That dynamic matters for how long the current growth trajectory can sustain without additional capital raises.

What Investors Should Watch

The stock has already moved significantly in recent weeks, with a 48% gain over the past month and a 366% year-to-date return. That backdrop means the bar for sustaining momentum is high. Yet, as we noted earlier Bloom also hinted at the potential to 4X revenues in the near future, so investors are choosing to focus on that metric when bidding the stock up 18% after-hours.

The cash burn rate is manageable given the current balance sheet, but it’s the metric that will determine whether Bloom can fund growth organically or will need to raise capital down the line.