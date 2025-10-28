S&P 500
6,901.40
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,723.60
-0.07%
Nasdaq 100
26,060.80
0.00%
Russell 2000
2,506.22
+0.01%
FTSE 100
9,712.00
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
50,850.70
+0.25%
Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?
Home > Investing > Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why

Investing

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why
By Eric Bleeker
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Bloom Energy(NYSE: BE) reported third-quarter results after the close on Tuesday that cleared both earnings and revenue expectations, driven by a surge in fuel cell demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure buildouts. The stock closed at $115.28 on the day of filing, reflecting investor appetite for the company’s positioning in the onsite power generation market.

Revenue Surge Outpaces Expectations

Bloom delivered Q3 revenue of $519.05 million, crushing the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. That represents 57.1% year-over-year growth from $330.40 million in the prior-year quarter. Product and service revenue specifically grew 55.7% to $442.9 million, signaling broad-based demand across the company’s installed base of 1,200+ fuel cell systems worldwide.

The top-line beat matters because it reflects real deployment momentum, not just accounting adjustments. This is the segment driving the company’s narrative around AI data center power needs and enterprise electricity demand.

Bloom’s Conference Call Fuels Massive Gains

We were hosting a live blog after Bloom’s earnings were released and the stock was up 4.6% as of 4:28 p.m. ET. 

Yet, as of 7:27 p.m. ET in after-hours trading, Bloom Energy is trading for $134.500, which is up around 18.3%. 

What was said on the call? For one, Bloom Energy said they expect 2025 to be better than previously stated guidance. 

Second, the company announced they’re expanding their capacity to 2 gigawatts by next December. That level of scale should allow Bloom to 4X their 2025 revenue. 

In short, the company articulated how much growth could happen in 2026, and the market is listening. 

Key Figures

  • Revenue: $519.05M (vs. $426.40M estimate); +57.1% YoY
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.15 (vs. $0.10 estimate)
  • Gross Margin: 30.4% (vs. 25.2% prior year)
  • Operating Income: $7.85M (vs. negative $9.65M prior year)
  • Net Income: Negative $23.09M
  • Operating Cash Flow: Negative $213.1M
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $220.4M
  • Cash on Hand: $595.1M

The revenue beat and margin expansion are the clearest positives here. The EPS beat reflects operational leverage kicking in as the company scales production.

The Brookfield Partnership Looms Large

Bloom announced a $5 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, a development that likely influenced investor positioning ahead of the earnings report. That deal signals institutional conviction around onsite power demand tied to AI buildouts and suggests the company has secured a significant customer anchor for future deployments.

CEO KR Sridhar characterized the moment as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and pointed to “surging demand for electricity driven by AI, nation-state priorities, and our relentless pace of innovation.” The tone was decidedly bullish, though management stopped short of providing specific forward guidance on deployment volumes or revenue targets.

Margins Improve, But Cash Flow Remains a Concern

Gross margin expanded to 30.4% from 25.2% in the prior year. That 520 basis point improvement suggests the company is moving down the cost curve as manufacturing scales. Operating income turned positive at $7.85 million, compared to a $9.65 million loss in Q3 2024.

The profit story, however, gets complicated when you look below the line. Net income came in at negative $23.09 million, worse than the prior-year loss of $14.71 million. Operating cash flow was negative $213.1 million, and free cash flow was negative $220.4 million. I’d keep an eye on this. Growing revenue and improving gross margins are encouraging, but the company is still burning cash at scale. That dynamic matters for how long the current growth trajectory can sustain without additional capital raises.

What Investors Should Watch

The stock has already moved significantly in recent weeks, with a 48% gain over the past month and a 366% year-to-date return. That backdrop means the bar for sustaining momentum is high. Yet, as we noted earlier Bloom also hinted at the potential to 4X revenues in the near future, so investors are choosing to focus on that metric when bidding the stock up 18% after-hours. 

The cash burn rate is manageable given the current balance sheet, but it’s the metric that will determine whether Bloom can fund growth organically or will need to raise capital down the line. 

The image featured for this article is © Canva

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 28, 2025

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Just Jumped 18% After Earnings: Here’s Why

Continue Reading

Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Bloom Energy Live Earnings Coverage Like…
Whirlpool Stocks Drops After Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Whirlpool Stocks Drops After Q3 Earnings

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) delivered a significant earnings beat after the close Monday, posting $2.09 in adjusted EPS against expectations of…
Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?
Joel South | Aug 28, 2025

Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Bloom Energy Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a beat on both earnings and revenue after the close Tuesday, with adjusted EPS of…
Live: Will Plug Power (PLUG) Move After Tonight’s Earnings?
Joel South | Aug 11, 2025

Live: Will Plug Power (PLUG) Move After Tonight’s Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Bloom Energy Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Takeaways From NextEra Energy (NEE) Q3 Earnings Beat

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) delivered an earnings beat on adjusted EPS this morning, though revenue fell short of expectations. The…
Rambus (RMBS) Down Big After Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 27, 2025

Rambus (RMBS) Down Big After Q3 Earnings

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q3 2025 earnings after the close, delivering a revenue beat but stumbling on the bottom line.…
Live Analysis: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) Up 4% After Strong Earnings
Joel South | Jul 30, 2025

Live Analysis: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) Up 4% After Strong Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Bloom Energy Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Earnings Live: Can the Stock Recapture the Magic?
Joel South | Jun 4, 2025

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Earnings Live: Can the Stock Recapture the Magic?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Bloom Energy Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

Regeneron
REGN Vol: 2,126,840
+$69.17
+11.82%
$654.48
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 1,465,915
+$46.90
+8.58%
$593.76
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 30,026,706
+$7.14
+8.00%
$96.36
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 11,143,529
+$4.42
+5.83%
$80.26
Sherwin Williams
SHW Vol: 5,420,908
+$18.37
+5.47%
$354.45

Top Losing Stocks

Alexandria Real Estate Equities
ARE Vol: 12,271,732
-$14.93
19.17%
$62.94
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 3,140,626
-$36.26
11.68%
$274.31
Everest Group
EG Vol: 1,557,815
-$39.07
11.36%
$304.91
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 8,596,939
-$27.31
8.53%
$292.95
F5
FFIV Vol: 2,755,007
-$22.83
7.86%
$267.58