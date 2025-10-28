Neurocrine Biosciences Beats Estimates But Wall Street Punishes The Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) delivered a decisive earnings beat in Q3, posting adjusted EPS of $2.17 against expectations of $1.62 and revenue of $794.9M versus $761.4M consensus. The 34% EPS outperformance and 4.4% revenue beat reflect accelerating demand for its core neuroscience franchises. The stock pulled back 1.05% today to $147.38, a modest retreat after yesterday’s 3.4% surge that had pushed shares to 3-month highs near $150.

INGREZZA Momentum Carries the Quarter

INGREZZA, Neurocrine’s flagship involuntary movement disorder treatment, generated $687M in sales, up 12% year over year. This steady growth underscores persistent patient demand and successful market penetration in a category where competitive pressure has intensified. Total net product sales reached $790M, up 28% YoY, driven largely by INGREZZA’s consistency and the emerging contribution from CRENESSITY, the company’s newer offering for tardive dyskinesia that posted $98M in its first full quarter of meaningful sales.

Non-GAAP net income expanded to $222M from $189M in the prior year, signaling operational leverage as the commercial machine scales. GAAP net income came in at $209.5M. The company reaffirmed full-year INGREZZA guidance of $2.5B to $2.55B, suggesting confidence in sustained momentum through year-end.

Pipeline Positioned for Next Wave

Leadership emphasized the clinical trajectory ahead. CEO Kyle W. Gano noted that Neurocrine is “well positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in neuroscience,” pointing to registration-enabling trials now enrolling for osavampator in major depressive disorder and a second Phase 3 trial initiated for direclidine in schizophrenia. The company presented Phase 2 SAVITRI study data for osavampator, adding clinical validation to near-term catalysts.

These pipeline advances matter because they signal how the company plans to sustain growth beyond its current marketed assets. If either compound advances to approval, they could anchor Neurocrine’s position in large, underserved psychiatric indications.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $2.17 (vs. $1.62 expected); up 34%

$2.17 (vs. $1.62 expected); up 34% Revenue: $794.9M (vs. $761.4M expected); up 4.4%

$794.9M (vs. $761.4M expected); up 4.4% Total Net Product Sales: $790M; up 28% YoY

$790M; up 28% YoY INGREZZA Sales: $687M; up 12% YoY

$687M; up 12% YoY CRENESSITY Sales: $98M (first full quarter at scale)

$98M (first full quarter at scale) Non-GAAP Net Income: $222M (vs. $189M prior year)

$222M (vs. $189M prior year) GAAP Net Income: $209.5M

The margin expansion reflects both revenue growth and operational discipline. Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue improved, demonstrating that top-line gains are flowing through to the bottom line rather than being consumed entirely by cost growth.

Operating Expenses Warrant Monitoring

The company flagged increased operating expenses as it expands sales teams for both INGREZZA and CRENESSITY. While this investment is necessary to capture market opportunity, it represents a headwind to profitability margins going forward. Investors should track whether spending growth can be justified by accelerating revenue or whether margin expansion may plateau in coming quarters.