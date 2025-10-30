Eli Lilly Blows Away Q3 Earnings Expectations

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Eli Lilly reported Q3 EPS of $7.02, significantly beating the analyst consensus of $6.02 and representing a substantial increase from $1.18 in the same quarter last year.

After beating on the top and bottom lines, management raised full-year guidance.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) delivered a commanding third quarter, posting earnings and revenue that significantly exceeded expectations while raising full-year guidance. The stock traded at $854.08 following the pre-market release, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s accelerating momentum across its core portfolio.

Incretin Dominance Reshapes the Quarter

Lilly’s incretin drugs drove the earnings beat. Mounjaro, the company’s diabetes treatment, generated $6.52 billion in quarterly revenue, up 109% year-over-year. Zepbound, its obesity medication, contributed $3.57 billion, surging 184% year-over-year. Combined, these two products accounted for the bulk of revenue growth and explain why the company’s top line expanded 54% to $17.60 billion against consensus expectations of $16.07 billion.

Volume increased 62% in the quarter, signaling sustained demand rather than pricing dynamics alone. Gross profit climbed 57% to $14.59 billion, while operating income jumped 62% to $7.37 billion. Net income surged 475% to $5.58 billion, a reflection of both revenue scale and operational leverage kicking in across the business.

Pipeline Progress Accelerates Growth Runway

Beyond current revenue drivers, Lilly advanced orforglipron through four additional Phase 3 trials this quarter. The company now targets global obesity submissions by year-end, positioning the next-generation incretin candidate as a potential catalyst heading into 2026. The FDA also approved Inluriyo for breast cancer, adding to the oncology portfolio momentum.

Manufacturing capacity expansion is underway. Lilly is building new facilities in Virginia and Texas while expanding its Puerto Rico site. This infrastructure push signals management confidence in sustained demand and removes a potential constraint on supply-driven growth.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $7.02 vs. $6.02 expected; beat by $1.00 (19.2%)

$7.02 vs. $6.02 expected; beat by $1.00 (19.2%) Revenue: $17.60B vs. $16.01B expected; beat by $1.59B (9.5%)

$17.60B vs. $16.01B expected; beat by $1.59B (9.5%) Gross Margin: 82.9% (up from 81.0% in Q3 2024)

82.9% (up from 81.0% in Q3 2024) Operating Income: $7.37B, up 61.88% year-over-year

$7.37B, up 61.88% year-over-year Net Income: $5.58B, up 475% year-over-year

$5.58B, up 475% year-over-year Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $63.0B to $63.5B (raised)

$63.0B to $63.5B (raised) Full-Year Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $23.00 to $23.70 (raised)

The earnings beat marks the sixth positive surprise in the last nine quarters. More importantly, the company’s guidance raise signals confidence that demand for incretin therapies remains robust and that manufacturing constraints are being addressed.

Management Strikes an Optimistic Tone

CEO David A. Ricks said Lilly “delivered another strong quarter, with 54% revenue growth year-over-year driven by continued demand for our incretin portfolio.” He emphasized progress on orforglipron, noting the four Phase 3 trial completions and the path to global obesity submissions by year-end.

Ricks also highlighted the Inluriyo approval as a marker of pipeline execution. The framing suggests management sees multiple growth vectors beyond current products, reducing reliance on any single therapy for future expansion.

What Investors Should Monitor

The forward P/E multiple sits at 27x, implying the market has already priced in substantial growth. The guidance raise supports that valuation, but execution on capacity expansion and orforglipron’s clinical pathway will determine whether current multiples hold.

Supply chain remains a critical watch. Lilly’s ability to meet demand without rationing or price concessions will shape margin trajectory through 2026. The manufacturing investments announced today suggest management is taking this seriously, but real-world delivery matters more than capital plans.

Analyst consensus sits at $898 price target, implying 5% upside from current levels. The stock’s position above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages reflects technical strength, though the 12.7% pullback from the 52-week high ($931.67) signals profit-taking remains a factor in recent sessions.