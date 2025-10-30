Live: NVIDIA Down 1.5% Thursday Despite Good News from Meta Platforms, Microsoft

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares are down 2% in afternoon trading on Thursday, despite getting even more good news from earnings reports from the likes of Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) last night. Each company reported earnings, and either boosted data center spending for the year or issued bullish guidance going forward. While that’s good news for NVIDIA, there are some reasons shares are falling this morning. Let’s dive into the details why NVIDIA shares are dropping today after a week of furious gains.

Pausing After A Week Of Gains

Likely, the biggest reason NVIDIA is taking a breather today is that tech stocks are down in general with the Nasdaq off 1.04% in afternoon trading. NVIDIA saw 2.99% gains yesterday while most other sectors (like Financials and Healthcare) of the market saw deep sell-offs. Today, that situation has largely reversed. Information Technology stocks are down .52% while Healthcare is up .58% and the Financials Sector is up .86%.

Also, NVIDIA came into today with 14.7% gains across the past five trading sessions. That’s an astounding amount of gains in a week for a company of its size, so it’s not surprising to see some ‘profit-taking’ with investors shifting out of large technology stocks and into safer sectors today.

No China Announcement

Another reason NVIDIA shares are down today is that President Trump and Xi concluded their meeting yesterday in Korea, and there was no announcement around making Blackwell chips available in China. Bloomberg had reported that Trump would discuss Blackwell chips in his meeting with President Xi.

However, experts on China like Bill Bishop – who runs the popular Sinocism newsletter – say that pressure on Trump led to him not broaching Blackwell sales in his meeting. That closes the door (for now) on a market that could add an incremental $50 billion annually for NVIDIA.

Meta, Google, and Microsoft are Bullish on AI

We’ll discuss more in our updates, but earnings calls from hyperscalers last night were uniformly bullish on AI demand. Here are a few highlights:

Microsoft: Spent $34.9 billion on capital expentiures last quarter, above guidance of $30 billion. The company noted that demand for AI compute will continue to exceed supply through the end of its fiscal year.

Alphabet: Raised their full-year capex guide to a midpoint of $92 billion, previously they’d guided to $85 billion in spend.

Meta: Said there’s ‘upward pressure’ on capital expenditure spending next year and slightly raised guidance for this year. Wall Street expects Meta to spend $98 billion on AI data centers next year, it looks like that number could be even higher.

We’ll have more quotes in future updates to this live blog tracking NVIDIA’s performance today.