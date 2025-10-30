Live: NVIDIA Down 1.5% Thursday Despite Good News from Meta Platforms, Microsoft
NVIDIA Announces Investment of Up to $1 Billion in AI Startup Poolside
Bloomberg just published a report that NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is investing up to $1 billion in AI startup Poolside.
The investment is part of a broader raise from Poolside that could bring in up to $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation.
NVIDIA recently made news when it announced a partnership that could see the company invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. In news related to that, it was also reported by Reuters yesterday that OpenAI has begun discussions on an IPO that could see the company raise $60 billion at a $1 trillion valuation.
Another recent investment from NVIDIA happened on Tuesday when the company invested $1 billion for a 2.9% stake in Nokia as part of a strategic 6G partnership.
As you can see, NVIDIA has been quite busy investing across the AI ecosystem. While recent investments focused on areas like mobile or robotics, Poolside specializes in creating AI models to improve coding processes and security for businesses.
More on How Meta Platforms and Microsoft's Earnings Are a Boost to NVIDIA
Both Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) issued earnings last night and were quite bullish on data center spend that benefits NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA).
Let’s look at some important quotes from each company and why they reflect ongoing booming demand for NVIDIA.
Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms only moderately raised guidance for capital expenditures this year. The company now plans to spend in a range of $70 billion to $72 billion, which was an increase from their prior outlook of $66 to $72 billion.
Yet, Meta Platforms CFO Susan Li had this to say on the company’s conference call:
“As we have begun to plan for next year, it’s become clear that our compute needs have continued to expand meaningfully, including versus our own expectations last quarter. We are still working through our capacity plans for next year, but we expect to invest aggressively to meet these needs, both by building our own infrastructure and contracting with third-party cloud providers.
We anticipate this will provide further upward pressure on our CapEx and expense plans next year. As a result, our current expectation is that CapEx dollar growth will be notably larger in 2026 than 2025. We also anticipate total expenses will grow at a significantly faster percentage rate a than 2025, with growth primarily driven by infrastructure costs, including incremental cloud expenses and depreciation.”
Wall Street currently expects Meta to spend $98 billion on capital expenditures mostly year, which is mostly going to AI data centers. It appears Meta is giving the signal that estimate is too low. Meta’s signaling of even higher expenses resulting from increased data center spend has sent the company’s shares down 12% in early trading today, but it’s good news for NVIDIA.
Microsoft
Microsoft’s call was also very bullish on demand for their AI spending. The company had guided to $30 billion in capital expenditures last quarter, but ended up spending $34.9 billion. They also provided assurance on the long-term dynamics of AI demand:
“For Intelligent Cloud, we expect revenue of USD 32.25 billion to USD 32.55 billion or growth of 26% to 27%. In Azure, we expect Q2 revenue growth of approximately 37% in constant currency as demand remains significantly ahead of the capacity we have available. And while we’re accelerating the amount of capacity we’re bringing online, we will continue to balance Azure revenue growth with the growing needs across our first-party apps and AI solutions, our own R&D efforts and the end-of-life server replacements. Therefore, we now expect to be capacity constrained through at least the end of our fiscal year.”
Microsoft has struck a more cautious tone when discussing its AI buildouts compared to companies like Meta Platforms or Oracle, but last night’s call signaled an intent to invest heavily throughout this Fiscal Year (which ends next June). With concerns about Microsoft pulling out of data center projects causing several major sell-offs in AI infrastructure companies, the call was overall good news for NVIDIA investors.
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares are down 2% in afternoon trading on Thursday, despite getting even more good news from earnings reports from the likes of Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) last night. Each company reported earnings, and either boosted data center spending for the year or issued bullish guidance going forward. While that’s good news for NVIDIA, there are some reasons shares are falling this morning. Let’s dive into the details why NVIDIA shares are dropping today after a week of furious gains.
Pausing After A Week Of Gains
Likely, the biggest reason NVIDIA is taking a breather today is that tech stocks are down in general with the Nasdaq off 1.04% in afternoon trading. NVIDIA saw 2.99% gains yesterday while most other sectors (like Financials and Healthcare) of the market saw deep sell-offs. Today, that situation has largely reversed. Information Technology stocks are down .52% while Healthcare is up .58% and the Financials Sector is up .86%.
Also, NVIDIA came into today with 14.7% gains across the past five trading sessions. That’s an astounding amount of gains in a week for a company of its size, so it’s not surprising to see some ‘profit-taking’ with investors shifting out of large technology stocks and into safer sectors today.
No China Announcement
Another reason NVIDIA shares are down today is that President Trump and Xi concluded their meeting yesterday in Korea, and there was no announcement around making Blackwell chips available in China. Bloomberg had reported that Trump would discuss Blackwell chips in his meeting with President Xi.
However, experts on China like Bill Bishop – who runs the popular Sinocism newsletter – say that pressure on Trump led to him not broaching Blackwell sales in his meeting. That closes the door (for now) on a market that could add an incremental $50 billion annually for NVIDIA.
Meta, Google, and Microsoft are Bullish on AI
We’ll discuss more in our updates, but earnings calls from hyperscalers last night were uniformly bullish on AI demand. Here are a few highlights:
- Microsoft: Spent $34.9 billion on capital expentiures last quarter, above guidance of $30 billion. The company noted that demand for AI compute will continue to exceed supply through the end of its fiscal year.
- Alphabet: Raised their full-year capex guide to a midpoint of $92 billion, previously they’d guided to $85 billion in spend.
- Meta: Said there’s ‘upward pressure’ on capital expenditure spending next year and slightly raised guidance for this year. Wall Street expects Meta to spend $98 billion on AI data centers next year, it looks like that number could be even higher.
We’ll have more quotes in future updates to this live blog tracking NVIDIA’s performance today.