S&P 500
6,909.20
+0.22%
Dow Jones
47,705.10
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
26,180.50
+0.25%
Russell 2000
2,500.19
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,756.00
-0.04%
Nikkei 225
51,275.70
+0.35%
Home > Investing > NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains

Investing

NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains

NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains
By Eric Bleeker
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares closed the day up 2.99% on Wednesday. That’s especially notable because NVIDIA saw 4.98% gains the day before. I would say these levels of gains are unprecedented for a $5 trillion company, but the idea of a $5 trillion company itself is unprecedented. 

NVIDIA surged today despite terrible market breadth. Consumer Staples were down 2.36%, Real Estate was down 2.73%, Financials were down 1.7%, and Healthcare was down 1.01%. 

Even amongst technology stocks, it wasn’t smooth sailing. Software stocks got hammered. In after hours trading tonight, shares of Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) are down 7% while shares of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) are down 4%. 

And yet, as we noted earlier, NVIDIA gained 2.99% and is now up an astounding 14.7% across the past five days. 

One Picture Is Worth $400 Billion In Gains 

NVIDIA’s gains while the broader market wobbles can be traced back to one picture. We detailed it in an earlier article today, but here it is again:

NVIDIA $500 Billion Screen Shot
NVIDIA GTC Presentation

 

What you see here is a slide from NVIDIA’s GTC event. Since the moment it appeared behind NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the company has added more than $400 billion in value. 

Yet, there has been tremendous amounts of debate on Wall Street about what exactly this picture means. 

NVIDIA shares surged higher after it appeared as many analysts believed the picture meant NVIDIA was forecasting $500 billion in new GPU sales across the next 5 quarters. With current Wall Street forecasts of $61.2 billion next quarter and $279 billion next Fiscal Year (which concludes at the end of January in 2027), a slide detailing $500 billion in ‘visbility’ of Blackwell and Rubin sales would mean Wall Street is underestimating NVIDIA’s coming sales by more than 50%!

NVIDIA Clarifies What This Slide Means 

Given how interpretations of this slide can vary so much, its important to figure out exactly what the $500 billion in sales from the slide means. 

Today, NVIDIA’s CFO met with analysts and discussed what’s baked into that $500 billion figure. Here are a few points of clarification:

  • The $500 billion number is cumulative across both Blackwell and Rubin, meaning about 30% of the sales have already happened. 
  • The $500 billion number also includes networking. It was unclear yesterday if the numeber included additional networking sales. 

The bottom line: if you were watching NVIDIA shares taking off in the morning, it’s because investors lacked the clarifications I just posted above. Without them, it would appear Wall Street is underestimating NVIDIA’s sales pipeline at an unprecedented level. 

However, after these clarifications made their way through Wall Street, NVIDIA gave back some of its earlier gains. The stock was up 5% in early trading, but closed the day up a little under 3%.

Tonight Could Be Another Catalyst For NVIDIA 

And yet, tonight could create another catalyst for NVIDIA investors. President Trump is meeting with Chinese President Xi at 10 p.m. EST in South Korea. On the agenda: approving sales of Blackwell chips into China. 

If an announcement is made, that could open up a pipeline of incremental sales that could top $50 billion annually. This news would follow earnings tonight where Microsoft, Meta, and Google all raised capital expenditure projections for this year and predicted even stronger spending next year. 

It’s a good time to be an NVIDIA investor. 

 

 

The image featured for this article is © Canva

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains
Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Continue Reading

NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share
Eric Bleeker | Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA Up Another 3.5% Premarket: Here’s Why It’s Skyrocketing Past $200 Per Share

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares jumped 4.98% yesterday, a fairly remarkable jump for a $4.9 trillion company that pushed NVIDIA shares past…
Can NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Rally Past $200 Per Share?
Eric Bleeker | Oct 14, 2024

Can NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Rally Past $200 Per Share?

Is NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) on track to hit $200 per share? In the most recent episode of ‘The AI Investor Podcast,’ we…
Report: NVIDIA Poised to Blow Out Earnings In Late 2024
Eric Bleeker | Jul 14, 2024

Report: NVIDIA Poised to Blow Out Earnings In Late 2024

Earlier today 24/7 Wall Street published a look at how blowout sales of NVIDIA’s new GB200 system could create a…
Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2024

Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings

Nvidia’s stock has continued to gain traction ahead of Wednesday’s earnings report. On Tuesday’s session, the stock ended nearly 5%…
Live: NVIDIA (NVDA) Earnings Drop After the Bell – Will Shares Surge?
Eric Bleeker | Aug 27, 2025

Live: NVIDIA (NVDA) Earnings Drop After the Bell – Will Shares Surge?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
NVIDIA Is About to Throw Down the Ultimate Gauntlet
David Hanson | Aug 31, 2024

NVIDIA Is About to Throw Down the Ultimate Gauntlet

On a recent episode of The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St., the team discussed Nvidia’s dominant position in the…
Prediction: Meta Platforms Will Be Worth More Than NVIDIA in 2028
Joey Frenette | Dec 12, 2024

Prediction: Meta Platforms Will Be Worth More Than NVIDIA in 2028

If there’s one stock that’s deserving of a lengthy breather after an explosive sprint forward, it’s Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shares of Jensen…
Live: Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Continue To Surge After Q2 Earnings
Joel South | Aug 27, 2025

Live: Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Continue To Surge After Q2 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live Earnings: Why NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Surged 6% Tonight
Eric Bleeker | May 28, 2025

Live Earnings: Why NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Surged 6% Tonight

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 12,202,293
+$29.56
+20.47%
$173.94
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 9,899,739
+$42.62
+19.11%
$265.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 18,395,566
+$16.46
+13.18%
$141.38
Centene
CNC Vol: 27,249,057
+$4.15
+12.50%
$37.34
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 6,948,289
+$61.02
+11.63%
$585.49

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 103,453,639
-$55.57
44.04%
$70.60
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 26,137,262
-$3.37
15.23%
$18.73
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 26,458,849
-$5.56
15.15%
$31.14
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 2,975,625
-$28.48
11.48%
$219.61
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 5,108,427
-$24.13
10.40%
$208.00