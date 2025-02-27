Live Coverage: Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Soar Today After Earnings? Canva

Live Updates Live Coverage

Last night we covered NVIDIA‘s (Nasdaq: NVDA) earnings in a live blog. The big picture is that results last quarter beat expectations by a respectable amount. EPS of $.89 topped Wall Street expectations of $.84 while revenue of $39.3 billion was above Wall Street’s estimate of $38 billion.

NVIDIA’s ‘beat’ on next quarter’s guidance was a bit smaller. The company projects $43 billion in sales next quarter, which was about 2% above Wall Street expectations. One area of concern is that gross margins are projected at 71% next quarter, which was below Wall Street’s expectations of 71% gross margins.

Yet, as we begin the morning, NVIDIA is in the green. At 8:50 a.m. ET, NVIDIA shares are trading for $133.50, or up about 1.7% from yesterday. NVIDIA shares were also up 3.67% in trading Wednesday.

We’ll be following the opening bell today, and reaction from both NVIDIA shares and the broader tech market. If this page isn’t automatically updating with new updates, make sure to manually refresh as we’ll be posting reactions from Wall Street and more analysis.

The Broader Market Picture

Beyond NVIDIA, Nasdaq Futures are up 170 points (about .80%) in premarket trading. The Nasdaq traded off sharply across the past week before some tech stocks finally saw some relief yesterday. AI infrastructure stocks have been punished particularly harshly amidst continuing storylines in the media about DeepSeek and Microsoft opting out of data center leases.

Of course, those storylines also come at a time several nations (China, France, South Korea) are announcing major AI projects, and it appears that demand for AI chips in China has actually accelerated after DeepSeek’s R1 release. Not to mention that hyperscalers like Amazon, Meta, and Google have all recently dramatically taken up spending plans this year.

So, we shall see if NVIDIA’s earnings are enough to reverse the recent declines in AI infrastructure stocks as the day plays out.