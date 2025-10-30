Lumen Technologies Rises Despite Q3 Revenue Falling Short

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

CEO Kate Johnson said the company “demonstrated what disciplined execution and bold ambition can achieve,” pointing to strong financial results and progress on modernization initiatives.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) beat adjusted earnings expectations and delivered cash flow ahead of forecast in Q3, but revenue fell short of estimates as legacy telecom segments continued to decline. The stock was near $11 at filing, trading near its 52-week high despite analyst consensus sitting at $5.24. CEO Kate Johnson said the company “demonstrated what disciplined execution and bold ambition can achieve,” pointing to strong financial results and progress on modernization initiatives.

Debt Refinancing and Cash Generation Lead the Quarter

Lumen closed a $2.4B debt refinancing that will save $135M annually in interest expense. That structural improvement matters because it directly improves cash flow without requiring operational gains. Free cash flow came in at $1.661B, ahead of expectations, while operating cash flow reached $2.511B. The company also landed $1B in new Private Connectivity Fabric deals, a key part of its shift toward higher-margin enterprise services.

I’d keep an eye on the cash generation story here. For a company that has struggled with profitability, the ability to throw off real cash while refinancing debt is a tangible sign the balance sheet is stabilizing.

Revenue Declines Offset by Margin Discipline

Total revenue landed at $3.087B, missing the $3.10B estimate. Mass Markets revenue fell 8% to $631M. North America Business revenue declined 3% to $2.376B. These segments remain under pressure as legacy services shrink.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $787M, down from $899M in the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects the revenue headwind, though management reiterated it expects to hit the high end of its full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range, citing progress in modernization and simplification efforts.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: Loss of $0.20 (vs. estimated loss of $0.27); beat by $0.07

Loss of $0.20 (vs. estimated loss of $0.27); beat by $0.07 Revenue: $3.087B (vs. $3.10B estimated); missed by $13M

$3.087B (vs. $3.10B estimated); missed by $13M Adjusted EBITDA: $787M (down 12% year over year)

$787M (down 12% year over year) Net Income: Loss of $621M (vs. loss of $148M in Q3 2024)

Loss of $621M (vs. loss of $148M in Q3 2024) Free Cash Flow: $1.661B (ahead of expectations)

$1.661B (ahead of expectations) Cash Position: $2.401B

The earnings beat came despite revenue missing, which tells you the real story is cost management and debt servicing, not top-line growth.

Three Beats in a Row Signal Execution Shift

Lumen has now beaten adjusted earnings estimates for three consecutive quarters in 2025 after missing estimates three quarters running in 2024. That’s a meaningful reversal. The company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis and revenue is still declining year over year, but the trajectory of beats suggests management is gaining control over what it can control: costs and cash flow.

The net loss widened to $621M from $148M in the year-ago quarter, a deterioration that reflects noncash charges and the ongoing write-downs common to telecom restructuring. That’s noise relative to the adjusted metrics, but it’s worth noting that GAAP profitability remains elusive.

What Management Said

Johnson emphasized the company’s “transformation agenda” and pointed to progress in modernization and simplification. The tone was measured but confident. She highlighted the debt refinancing and new Private Connectivity Fabric wins as evidence that the company’s pivot toward enterprise and cloud-adjacent services is working.

The company reiterated full-year 2025 guidance and expects to achieve the high end of its Adjusted EBITDA range. That’s a modest but real signal of confidence given the revenue headwinds.

The Valuation Question

Lumen is trading near $11, up 265% from its 52-week low of $3.01. Analyst consensus sits at $5.24. That’s a significant gap. The stock is trading at 0.88x sales and 8.99x EV/EBITDA, metrics that look reasonable on the surface but are elevated relative to analyst targets and the company’s still-negative earnings profile.

The recent rally has been driven by three consecutive earnings beats and improving cash flow dynamics. The question for investors watching this stock is whether the modernization story and debt refinancing are enough to sustain the current price or whether momentum has moved ahead of the fundamentals.

What to Watch Next

The company’s ability to grow these higher-margin services while managing the decline in legacy segments will determine whether the transformation story holds. Also watch for any commentary on competitive pressures in fiber and whether the $1B in new PCF deals represents a sustainable run rate or a one-time win.