S&P 500
6,880.30
-0.20%
Dow Jones
47,863.20
+0.47%
Nasdaq 100
26,023.60
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,492.89
+0.15%
FTSE 100
9,734.50
-0.26%
Nikkei 225
51,753.70
+1.28%
Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut
Home > Investing > Starbucks’ Terrible Quarter

Investing

Starbucks’ Terrible Quarter

Starbucks’ Terrible Quarter
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced what seemed to be a mediocre quarter. Because it was better than recent poor ones, the stock rallied but then sold off. It turns out that it was not a good quarter at all. Compared to its growth years, there was no story for new CEO Brian Niccol to tell.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported mediocre quarterly results.

  • It provided little evidence that its turnaround strategy was taking hold.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Same-store sales did not fall, but they did not rise. Since they dropped in the same quarter a year ago, being flat was like being down. Niccol said he would begin his tenure working on results in the United States. While global same-store sales were up 1%, U.S. same-store sales were flat.

Earnings were ugly, dropping from $0.80 to $0.12 per share. Revenue rose 5% to $9.57 billion. The earnings report briefly mentions that Starbucks closed 627 stores, 90% of which were in North America. The global total hit 40,990.

The major reason the figures were disappointing is that Niccol had done so much to improve them. He made U.S. uniforms uniform. He cut white-collar workers. He reduced the number of menu items to increase the speed of customer service (though there is no firm evidence it worked). He has started to redesign some stores. He has even promoted the company on television, as if there are people in the U.S. who have not heard of it.

Niccol said, “We’re a year into our ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy, and it’s clear that our turnaround is taking hold.” Flat U.S. comparable sales are not a turnaround. They are a tiny bit better than a decline.

One sign that Niccol has not had any success is the stock price. Over the past year, it is down 14% while the broader market is up 18%.

Niccol has not been able to sell his vision. He lacks the results to do so.

Is Starbucks AI Push Proof We’re in an AI Bubble?

 

The image featured for this article is © 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Surge 3% Today: Why One Picture Drove $400 Billion In Stock Gains
Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 29, 2025

Live: Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Earnings Tonight – Will Shares Soar?

Continue Reading

Starbucks Is Crashing
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 30, 2025

Starbucks Is Crashing

The latest Starbucks quarterly report smashes CEO Brian Niccol's reputation as a turnaround artist. It was the fifth consecutive quarter…
Jim Cramer Backs New Starbucks CEO
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 31, 2025

Jim Cramer Backs New Starbucks CEO

New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is off to an uncertain start. However, CNBC's Jim Cramer believes good CEOs get the…
Starbucks Turnaround Failure
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 23, 2025

Starbucks Turnaround Failure

The collapse of Starbucks stock signals that the company's turnaround is in deep trouble. How can CEO Brian Niccol impress…
Starbucks Turnaround Falls Apart
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 30, 2025

Starbucks Turnaround Falls Apart

CEO Brian Niccol says a Starbucks turnaround is on track. Its share price and its most recent earnings say otherwise.
Starbucks Makes Baristas Change Their Clothes
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 16, 2025

Starbucks Makes Baristas Change Their Clothes

Starbucks has instituted a new dress code for baristas in North America. It is the latest move in the CEO's…
Starbucks Baristas Say Store Service Is Terrible
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 5, 2025

Starbucks Baristas Say Store Service Is Terrible

A recent analysis reveals that Starbucks stores are understaffed and customers face long wait times. The company's stock continues to…
China’s Largest Coffee Chain Plans to Hit Starbucks in the US
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 30, 2024

China’s Largest Coffee Chain Plans to Hit Starbucks in the US

Starbucks blamed poor sales in China on the competitive environment there. Now one of those competitors aims to expand into…
Starbucks CEO Is Too Cheap
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 19, 2025

Starbucks CEO Is Too Cheap

Starbucks will give salaried workers only a tiny pay increase. Add that to the long list of mistakes made by…
Starbucks Ruined by CEO Niccol
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 19, 2025

Starbucks Ruined by CEO Niccol

After a year with Brian Niccol as Starbucks CEO, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500. His efforts have thus…

Top Gaining Stocks

C.H. Robinson
CHRW Vol: 844,415
+$23.78
+18.38%
$153.16
Cardinal Health
CAH Vol: 594,325
+$26.79
+16.29%
$191.26
Align Technology
ALGN Vol: 546,024
+$16.20
+12.28%
$148.11
+$28.48
+9.54%
$326.90
AMETEK
AME Vol: 514,693
+$15.39
+8.36%
$199.58

Top Losing Stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 21,906,715
-$7.65
19.24%
$32.11
eBay
EBAY Vol: 2,168,558
-$15.21
15.28%
$84.33
Baxter International
BAX Vol: 4,360,462
-$3.18
14.18%
$19.24
Meta
META Vol: 20,249,844
-$92.12
12.25%
$659.56
Cigna
CI Vol: 789,347
-$27.01
9.03%
$272.11