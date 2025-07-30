Starbucks Turnaround Falls Apart 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

New CEO Brian Niccol says a Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) turnaround is on track. New quarterly earnings and his failure to get the company’s stock back to the hot investment it used to be say otherwise.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: CEO Brian Niccol says a Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) turnaround is on track.

Its share price and its most recent earnings say otherwise.

Starbucks stock was a winner as recently as late 2020 and early 2021. The shares have been a waste of money since then, and still are. A real turnaround would mean they would at least match the S&P 500 in the past five years. Rather, they are up 21% since then, while the S&P 500 is up 95%. Much of Starbucks’ less-than-mediocre stock performance is due to a decline since March. Few people believe Niccol has done a good job, despite his rosy forecasts that his turnaround plan is working. The numbers say otherwise. Revenue for the quarter was only up 4% to $9.5 billion.

Comparable store increases are the heartbeat of Starbucks’ business. They fell 2% in the most recently reported quarter. In its home market of North America, they were down 3%. Niccol’s early bet is that he can turn around the U.S. market. The worst news was that per-share earnings fell a stomach-churning 47% to $0.49.

Niccol’s forecast for better days is based on his experience as a turnaround artist. That is a poor idea, as his Starbucks results tell otherwise. Oddly, he insisted on using his past success to explain to investors why Starbucks results would get better. “We’ve fixed a lot and done the hard work on the hard things to build a strong operating foundation, and based on my experience of turnarounds, we are ahead of schedule.” He offered scant evidence that is true.

What is true is that he has cut back the menu to speed service. He has made baristas wear the equivalent of a uniform. He has told some management members they needed to return to the office or be fired. In the meantime, he has a private jet that flies him from southern California to Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. He might be better off if he relocated Starbucks headquarters near to his home.

There is no turnaround at Starbucks, and there is no evidence there will be. The company’s best years are behind it.

