Sentiment in Nokia (NOK) Continues To Rise After Nvidia’s (NVDA) $1B Announcement

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are up nearly 9% the past week on another AI king-maker catalyst. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment in Nokia on October 28. While the news itself is impressive, looking more closely reveals something interesting though.

Quick Read Nokia (NOK) received a $1B strategic investment from Nvidia, with retail investor sentiment jumping from 41 to 70-75 four days before the official announcement.

Nokia’s Q3 2025 revenue grew 11.6% year over year to $4.8B, driven by 5G and networking infrastructure critical for AI data centers.

Reddit sentiment for Nokia has held at 81 out of 100 since the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure relevance.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Retail investors seem to have been on the case before the deal was announced and well ahead of Wall Street’s change in tune. Sentiment for Nokia were low, at only 41/100 on October 22nd and 23rd, then jumped higher, up to 70-75 4 full days before the news broke.

Someone even appears to have turned $400k into $4m on the trade, bravo.

Sentiment has remained high since then, hovering around 81/100. It seems the market (retail and Wall St. now) view this partnership as transformational and not merely a one-day narrative pop.

How Retail and Reddit See The News

Reddit sentiment for Nokia has held steady at 81/100 since the announcement, well above typical baseline for the company and above a completely neutral rating of 50/100. The discussion on Reddit and X have so far been substantial, and moored in fundamentals instead of narratives or memes. A key post titled “Nvidia takes $1 billion stake in Nokia” scooped up 338 upvotes. The post frames the investment as validation of Nokia’s AI infrastructure capabilities.

Investors are excited about the following:

Nokia’s 5G and networking software is critical infrastructure for AI, and new data centres

The company’s Q3 2025 revenue grew 11.6% YoY to $4.8B.

Nvidia’s vote of confidence reduces uncertainty around Nokia’s relevance in the AI era

It looks like, finally, Nokia is ready for a renaissance. Like other older tech companies (looking at you, Intel) it won’t be easy. By Nvidia’s king-maker investment is the best validation they could hope for today.