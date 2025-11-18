S&P 500
6,628.20
+0.24%
Dow Jones
46,156.90
+0.22%
Nasdaq 100
24,542.40
+0.30%
Russell 2000
2,352.13
+0.36%
FTSE 100
9,573.60
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,054.20
+0.76%

Investing

Nokia Runs 50%, Pays a Dividend, and Investors Still Love The Stock

Quick Read

  • Nokia (NOK) secured a $1B equity investment from Nvidia for collaboration on 5G and 6G software.
  • Nokia stock surged 50% over the past year and hit an all-time high on October 28th.
  • Nvidia will purchase over 166 million new Nokia shares as part of the partnership.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nokia Runs 50%, Pays a Dividend, and Investors Still Love The Stock

© <a href="Own work" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Nokia Battery</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED</a>) by <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Kristoferb" target="_blank" style="100%">Kristoferb</a>

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) stock has surged 50% in the last year, and investors still love it.

Shares jumped to a new all time high on October 28th on the news the Finnish telecom equipment maker secured a $1 billion equity investment from AI kingmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). This news sparked discussions across r/stocks and r/options about Nokia’s positioning in the AI led buildout of 6G communication technology.

While shares have given back a lot of those gains, sentiment remains high at 83/100 today, among the highest with large cap tech stocks. 

247 Wall St

Nvidia’s $1B Vote of Confidence

The big watershed was the news that Nvidia will purchase over 166 million new Nokia shares while the companies collaborate on adapting Nokia’s 5G and 6G software to run on Nvidia’s chips. Reddit user u/Puginator captured the mood in r/stocks, noting “Nokia shares soared 20% higher following the news” and quickly captured 367 upvotes and active conversation.

Nvidia takes $1 billion stake in Nokia
by
u/Puginator in
stocks

Retail traders see multiple reasons for optimism today:

  • The Nvidia partnership positions Nokia at the center of AI infrastructure networking
  • Analysts maintain multiple buy ratings with positive outlooks
  • The company continues to pay dividends while pursuing growth opportunities

Dividend Appeal Meets Growth Potential

One thing worth noting is Nokia’s dividend yield stands out in the technology sector, where many growth stocks pay nothing. The company maintains its dividend distribution program. On r/options, traders are eyeing long-dated call options, with u/Molive81 noting “their Leaps for Jan 2027 and 2028 look relatively cheaper” compared to revenue-light tech names.

Nokia options leaps really cheap
by
u/Molive81 in
options

Social sentiment remains deep in positive territory, and the Nvidia deal provides a tangible catalyst for the 6G thesis that could mean years of growth. Beyond that, you also get an above market dividend yield. It’s easy to see why social sentiment scores are so high for Nokia.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)

Shares of Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK) surged 25% yesterday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment to accelerate…
Sentiment in Nokia (NOK) Continues To Rise After Nvidia’s (NVDA) $1B Announcement
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 1, 2025

Sentiment in Nokia (NOK) Continues To Rise After Nvidia’s (NVDA) $1B Announcement

Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are up nearly 9% the past week on another AI king-maker catalyst. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)…
Down 10.5% Today, Is It Time to Buy NVDX and NVDL ETFs?
Joel South | Oct 15, 2024

Down 10.5% Today, Is It Time to Buy NVDX and NVDL ETFs?

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is getting hit on 2 fronts today as the stock drops 5% as of 1:45 p.m. EST, curtailing…
Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 3, 2025

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)

No other company has been as important as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2025, but today retail investors are souring on…
Best AI Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Symbotic
Chris MacDonald | Apr 10, 2024

Best AI Stock to Buy: Nvidia vs. Symbotic

For investors looking for a top AI stock to buy, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Symbotic (Nasdaq: SYM) are two top options that often come…
Opendoor Defies Wall Street and Soars 16%. Time to Climb Aboard Again?
Rich Duprey | Aug 14, 2025

Opendoor Defies Wall Street and Soars 16%. Time to Climb Aboard Again?

A Meme Stock Rollercoaster Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) has become a volatile darling of the meme stock crowd, capturing attention with…
Tech Giant Nvidia Skyrockets Off a Strong Earnings Report
247patrick | May 29, 2023

Tech Giant Nvidia Skyrockets Off a Strong Earnings Report

Nvidia stock heads into the coming four-day trading week up more than 172% for the year to date.
Buy, Sell or Hold: Nvidia Stock At $190
Rich Duprey | Oct 4, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold: Nvidia Stock At $190

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have pulled back from their summer highs, but have regained their momentum with the stock trading just…
1 Stock-Split AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars 500%, According to a Wall Street Expert
Chris MacDonald | Feb 25, 2025

1 Stock-Split AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars 500%, According to a Wall Street Expert

Over the past two years, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the most influential stock in the market. I don’t think that’s…

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 21,963,874
+$4.52
+4.69%
$100.80
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 60,356,031
+$0.95
+4.18%
$23.69
CarMax
KMX Vol: 4,428,945
+$1.33
+4.14%
$33.44
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 3,386,890
+$7.03
+3.94%
$185.43
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 3,311,883
+$2.29
+3.90%
$61.03

Top Losing Stocks

Home Depot
HD Vol: 10,167,549
-$21.55
6.02%
$336.48
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,318,395
-$9.59
5.90%
$152.86
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 33,817,142
-$13.45
5.56%
$228.50
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 877,574
-$40.05
4.46%
$856.96
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 60,592,889
-$10.32
4.43%
$222.55