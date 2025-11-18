Nokia Runs 50%, Pays a Dividend, and Investors Still Love The Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) stock has surged 50% in the last year, and investors still love it.

Shares jumped to a new all time high on October 28th on the news the Finnish telecom equipment maker secured a $1 billion equity investment from AI kingmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). This news sparked discussions across r/stocks and r/options about Nokia’s positioning in the AI led buildout of 6G communication technology.

While shares have given back a lot of those gains, sentiment remains high at 83/100 today, among the highest with large cap tech stocks.

Nvidia’s $1B Vote of Confidence

The big watershed was the news that Nvidia will purchase over 166 million new Nokia shares while the companies collaborate on adapting Nokia’s 5G and 6G software to run on Nvidia’s chips. Reddit user u/Puginator captured the mood in r/stocks, noting “Nokia shares soared 20% higher following the news” and quickly captured 367 upvotes and active conversation.

Retail traders see multiple reasons for optimism today:

The Nvidia partnership positions Nokia at the center of AI infrastructure networking

Analysts maintain multiple buy ratings with positive outlooks

The company continues to pay dividends while pursuing growth opportunities

Dividend Appeal Meets Growth Potential

One thing worth noting is Nokia’s dividend yield stands out in the technology sector, where many growth stocks pay nothing. The company maintains its dividend distribution program. On r/options, traders are eyeing long-dated call options, with u/Molive81 noting “their Leaps for Jan 2027 and 2028 look relatively cheaper” compared to revenue-light tech names.

Social sentiment remains deep in positive territory, and the Nvidia deal provides a tangible catalyst for the 6G thesis that could mean years of growth. Beyond that, you also get an above market dividend yield. It’s easy to see why social sentiment scores are so high for Nokia.