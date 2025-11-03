700 Billion Reasons Why These Are 3 Must-Buy Stocks for 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

This pipeline drives GPU shipments, data center builds, and model training.

The cloud computing sector is experiencing explosive growth, with combined backlogs from major providers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) now exceeding $700 billion.

This vast pipeline represents the core of the AI economy, channeling demand for GPU shipments, data center constructions, and intensive model training cycles. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, these contracts signal sustained investment in infrastructure, with no indications of deceleration.

Recent earnings show Microsoft’s commercial remaining performance obligations at $392 billion, Amazon’s AWS at $200 billion, and Alphabet’s cloud backlog at $155 billion, totaling over $742 billion as of the end of the third quarter. This growth, driven by AI workloads, underscores the need for robust supply chain partners.

Beyond the hyperscalers, the ripple effects benefit key suppliers in the AI supply chain. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) stand out as being the big winners from this trend, capitalizing on the hardware and connectivity surge.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer specializes in building AI-optimized servers and rack systems that integrate GPUs from leaders such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). These ready-to-deploy solutions enable hyperscalers to quickly expand data centers for AI training.

In fiscal 2025, Supermicro reported revenue of $21.97 billion, a 46.6% increase year-over-year. Analysts project 46% revenue growth for fiscal 2026, fueled by orders for liquid-cooled systems that handle high-density AI clusters. Despite recent volatility, including a projected Q1 revenue miss due to design win upgrades pushing sales out to Q2, Supermicro’s forward price-to-sales ratio below 1 suggests the stock is undervalued.

With hyperscalers ramping up capex — Amazon alone plans $125 billion in 2025 — Super Micro Computer’s role in accelerating deployments positions the company for strong gains in 2026. Price targets range from $30 to $70 per share, indicating potential upside as AI infrastructure spending intensifies.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks provides high-performance Ethernet switches that are essential for connecting GPU clusters in AI data centers. Its technology ensures low-latency connectivity, which is critical for scaling AI operations without bottlenecks.

In 2025, Arista raised its revenue guidance to 25% growth, surpassing initial estimates of 17%. This uptick stems from deals with hyperscalers expanding AI facilities. Despite a revenue dip from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) earlier in the year, leading to a stock pullback, analysts maintain a “Strong Buy” rating with consensus price targets around $163 per share.

Looking to 2026, expected AI networking revenue growth of 70% in 2026 reflects optimism in AI-driven networking demand. As cloud backlogs grow, Arista’s focus on AI-optimized fabrics will capture more market share, making it a solid pick for investors eyeing infrastructure plays.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s leading chip foundry, producing advanced semiconductors for AI accelerators used by Nvidia, AMD, and others. Its 3 nanometer (nm) and 5nm processes are sold out due to AI demand, prompting a 30% revenue growth forecast for 2025.

The stock has risen over 52% in 2025, yet analysts see further upside with price targets averaging $371 per share. For 2026, Taiwan Semi’s capacity expansions in Arizona and Taiwan will support the surge in GPU production driven by hyperscaler contracts.

While concerns over high capex and geopolitical risks persist, strong AI tailwinds outweigh them. TSM’s dominance in foundry services ensures it benefits directly from every AI chip shipment, positioning it as a cornerstone for 2026 portfolios.