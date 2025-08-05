Live: Will Arista Networks (ANET) Soar After 2Q Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Networking for AI to Hit New Highs: Consensus sees Q2 sales of $2.11 billion as Arista’s AI-accelerated Etherlink switches drive growth.

Software & Subscription Upside: After 17.1 % of Q1 revenue from software renewals, investors will watch subscription momentum.

Guide-Up Potential on FY ’25 Raise: Management reiterated FY ’25 growth of ~17 % to $8.2 billion, above initial targets.

Arista Networks (Nasdaq: ANET) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Following a Q1 beat—where revenue of $2.00 billion (+1.7 % surprise) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 (+10.2 % surprise) topped forecasts—investors will look for continued AI-networking traction and steady software renewal growth. With FY ’25 guidance already raised to ~$8.2 billion (+17 % Y/Y), the Q2 outlook will set the tone for multiple expansion.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after ANETs earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $2.11 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.65

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $8.42 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $2.57

These imply ~20 % Y/Y top-line growth and ~13 % Y/Y EPS growth on FY 2024’s $6.97 billion/$2.27 base.

Key Areas to Watch

AI-Accelerated Networking Adoption

Management highlighted three Etherlink switch families powering AI centers; investors will listen for customer ramp details and enterprise wins.

Software & Subscription Growth

Software and service renewals comprised ~17.1 % of Q1 revenue; analysts will watch renewal rates and net-retention metrics for signs of stickiness

Gross-Margin Sustainability

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 64.1 % reflected efficient supply-chain execution; commentary on tariff impacts and component costs will be critical.

FY ’25 Guide Raise Validation

After raising FY ’25 revenue outlook to ~$8.2 billion (17 % growth), investors will parse any implied guidance tweak for Q3 pacing and margin leverage.

CapEx & Working-Capital Dynamics

With $100 million of incremental CapEx planned for new facilities, watch for comments on inventory and receivables management to gauge FCF outlook.

