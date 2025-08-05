Live: Will Arista Networks (ANET) Soar After 2Q Earnings

Key Points
-
Networking for AI to Hit New Highs: Consensus sees Q2 sales of $2.11 billion as Arista’s AI-accelerated Etherlink switches drive growth.
-
Software & Subscription Upside: After 17.1 % of Q1 revenue from software renewals, investors will watch subscription momentum.
-
Guide-Up Potential on FY ’25 Raise: Management reiterated FY ’25 growth of ~17 % to $8.2 billion, above initial targets.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
CEO on Full Year Guidance
“We’re seeing record customer interest in our AI-optimized switch portfolios, and software subscriptions now represent nearly 18 % of revenue.”
Jayshree Ullal, President & CEO
Growth in high-ASP AI switches and recurring software will drive both top-line and margin upside—key metrics to watch in tonight’s numbers.
“We expect to raise full-year guidance into the $8.3 billion range if Q2 pacing holds, given the strength of our AI and enterprise segments.”
Jayshree Ullal, President & CEO
Any tweak to that guide will have an outsized impact on shares; tonight’s outlook walk-forward is the critical takeaway.
How ANET Performed After Recent Quarterly Earnings
Arista has now posted four consecutive EPS beats, but stock reactions have been uneven. The +11.3% jump after Q2 FY 2024 underscored strong investor enthusiasm for AI-driven networking, while pullbacks following Q3 and Q4 suggest market focus shifted to guide and broader macro concerns. The muted 1.9% gain 14 days after Q1 FY 2025 signals that, going into Q2, investors will be as much attuned to the outlook as to the beat itself.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 FY 2024
|+8.37 %
|+11.28 %
|+7.41 %
|+13.04 %
|Q3 FY 2024
|+15.31 %
|–7.09 %
|–14.04 %
|–6.66 %
|Q4 FY 2024
|+13.96 %
|–6.16 %
|–15.87 %
|–26.81 %
|Q1 FY 2025
|+10.17 %
|–4.76 %
|+5.84 %
|+1.89 %
Arista Networks (Nasdaq: ANET) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Following a Q1 beat—where revenue of $2.00 billion (+1.7 % surprise) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 (+10.2 % surprise) topped forecasts—investors will look for continued AI-networking traction and steady software renewal growth. With FY ’25 guidance already raised to ~$8.2 billion (+17 % Y/Y), the Q2 outlook will set the tone for multiple expansion.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after ANETs earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect – Estimates
Consensus (Yahoo Finance)
-
Revenue: $2.11 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $0.65
Full-Year FY 2025
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $8.42 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $2.57
These imply ~20 % Y/Y top-line growth and ~13 % Y/Y EPS growth on FY 2024’s $6.97 billion/$2.27 base.
Key Areas to Watch
-
AI-Accelerated Networking Adoption
Management highlighted three Etherlink switch families powering AI centers; investors will listen for customer ramp details and enterprise wins.
-
Software & Subscription Growth
Software and service renewals comprised ~17.1 % of Q1 revenue; analysts will watch renewal rates and net-retention metrics for signs of stickiness
-
Gross-Margin Sustainability
Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 64.1 % reflected efficient supply-chain execution; commentary on tariff impacts and component costs will be critical.
-
FY ’25 Guide Raise Validation
After raising FY ’25 revenue outlook to ~$8.2 billion (17 % growth), investors will parse any implied guidance tweak for Q3 pacing and margin leverage.
-
CapEx & Working-Capital Dynamics
With $100 million of incremental CapEx planned for new facilities, watch for comments on inventory and receivables management to gauge FCF outlook.
If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans retiring this year, pay attention. (sponsor)
Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now.
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.