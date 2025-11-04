Will D-Wave (QBTS) Stock Keep Rallying, or Will the Bubble Burst? Here’s What Traders Are Betting On

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) has been on a rally that exceeded bullish expectations several times over. This is largely thanks to the company’s management pulling off a PR offensive and then turning it into a windfall for the company’s balance sheet.

In turn, investors got even more bullish, and QBTS stock has been on a relentless rally. All that said, the past month has been less bullish. QBTS stock is only up 1.2% in the past month after falling from its peak.

Bulls expect QBTS stock to keep rallying higher in the coming months, or even years. Bears believe this is a bubble on the cusp of popping. We’ll take a look at where most traders stand. But first, let’s look at what has been powering D-Wave’s rally and whether or not the strategy is sustainable.

D-Wave’s PR strategy works

Earlier this year, the company went on a high-profile investor conference blitz. This included the B. Riley Virtual Quantum Computing Day (March 7), the Stifel Technology One-on-One Conference in New York (March 11), the Roth Annual Conference in Dana Point (March 17-18), and the Craig-Hallum Virtual Quantum Computing Conference (March 24).

From its trough in March to its peak that month, QBTS stock popped by over 141%.

The company also claimed “Quantum Supremacy” during this period, which was a pivotal moment. Many investors now truly believed D-Wave Quantum was spearheading the industry.

However, this is a quantum annealing company, which basically means D-Wave works on quantum computing optimization. D-Wave’s supremacy claim was based on a study that simulated the quantum dynamics of complex magnetic materials in minutes. This was a task that would allegedly take the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory nearly one million years to complete.

The Advantage2 quantum annealer simulated the task in minutes. Almost immediately, researchers from the Flatiron Institute and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) challenged these claims. The Flatiron team developed a classical approach using belief propagation algorithms, while EPFL researchers Linda Mauron and Giuseppe Carleo reported solving similar problems using four GPUs in three days.

D-Wave still received far more publicity than it otherwise would’ve.

The momentum then accelerated after D-Wave’s results were boosted by an Advantage quantum system sale to a research institution in May.

Wall Street likes the balance sheet now

D-Wave’s PR offensive wasn’t just for the sake of publicity. The company needed it to raise cash, which it did quite aggressively. The cash balance soared from $29 million in Q3 2024 to $819 million in Q2 2025. Q3 2025 results are slated to come out on November 6, 2025.

All that cash makes it likely that D-Wave Quantum will be able to keep funding breakthroughs. Quantum computing research is capital-intensive, and it’s impressive when a company has a multi-year runway in the space.

This cash can also be used to buy a quantum computing startup, which can make D-Wave more than just an annealing company.

What traders are betting on today

Traders are mostly neutral in the near term, with most trades coalescing around the $30-40 zone. If you go a bit farther out, the strike volume diverges significantly.

For example, calls expiring a month out have a large volume spike at $50. There are three large put volume spikes at $20, $25, and $30.

These divergent bets mean traders either expect an explosive surge to the upside or anticipate the stock will trade sideways or crash all the way to $20.

Should you buy QBTS stock today?

Quantum computing stocks are worth having exposure to, but at these prices, fundamental investors should stay away. The company’s strategy is not sustainable long-term and is on the extreme end of the speculation scale.

However, if you’re in it for the momentum, it’s worth buying in limited quantity. I’d keep most of my money on hand in case QBTS stock declines further. QBTS stock has cooled down from overbought RSI (relative strength index, momentum oscillator) levels, but is still at 51. It could fall further to the low 40s range, like it did in August.