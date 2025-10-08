3 Quantum Computing Stocks that Could Be The Next Nvidia

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

As Wall Street’s AI darling, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is one of those wonders that appear to come along once in a lifetime. And while NVDA stock has been the wealth creator of the decade, given its multi-trillion-dollar market capitalization, there are new opportunities emerging for investors who are willing to look. Technology innovation never sleeps, as evidenced by the rise of market disruptors like Bitcoin, generative AI-powered chatbots and now quantum computing. Savvy investors who are timing these phenomena right are being rewarded, and there are seemingly more gains to go around.

One emerging white-hot segment of technology that is gathering steam is quantum computing as the experts inch closer to making these supercomputers accessible to the masses. If there’s one sector whose excitement comes close to rivaling Nvidia, it’s quantum computing. McKinsey & Company forecasts that ballooning investments coupled with burgeoning demand could catapult the size of the quantum computing market to $100 billion in as soon as one decade. Fortunately, there are a few quantum computing stocks you might want to consider for your portfolio that could prove to be the next Nvidia, including IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI) and D-Wave Computing (NYSE: QBTS).

1.) IonQ (NYSE: IONQ)

IonQ is one of those stocks you probably want to keep on your radar as it has the potential of becoming the next Nvidia. The stock has run up 82% year-to-date. Over the past 12-month stretch, IONQ stock is even more impressive, skyrocketing by approximately 700% as of Q2 2025. If you are wondering if there’s more runway for gains, consider the Wall Street analyst consensus. Six analysts have a “strong buy” rating attached to the stock, with bullish price targets stretching as high as $100 per share, suggesting that IONQ could be undervalued still. The key to remember is that quantum computers haven’t yet hit the mainstream, suggesting that when they do IonQ will be strategically positioned to ride the demand wave similar to Nvidia riding the AI wave.

IonQ is also on the growth path, with its recent acquisition of Vector Atomic architected to bolster its quantum technology capabilities further. Through the deal, IonQ tacks on expertise in “atomic clocks, inertial sensors and synchronization hardware” to its already robust technology stack. In Q2 2025, IonQ surpassed the top end of its internal revenue forecast range by 15% to $20.7 million. The company is operating at a net loss as it continues to pursue its growth strategy.

Management predicts that the company will achieve profitability by 2030, giving investors an incentive to hold on until it more closely resembles Nvidia stock. On the risk side, IonQ recently experienced an executive shakeup in which Peter Chapman resigned as executive chairman, replaced by president and CEO Niccolo de Masi. Incidentally, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also serves as chairman of the company he founded.

2.) Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq: RGTI)

Rigetti Computing trades for approximately $44.40 per share, having close to doubled in value year-to-date as of Q2 2025 for a market cap of $14.3 billion. Over the past 12 months, the stock has soared over 5,600%, another indication of the expectations around quantum computing names. The company makes quantum computers as well as the processors that power them.

While RGTI has already seen its stock run up astronomically, Wall Street analysts believe that there is more room to run. Benchmark Analyst David Williams has attached a $50 price target on RGTI, suggesting there’s upside potential of 12.6%. Most analysts similarly have a “buy” rating on Rigetti Computing stock but the average price target is a lesser $26.42, suggesting that the stock is currently overheated. If shares should pull back to a more reasonable level based on analyst estimates, investors might want to consider buying the dip for its next leg up.

Rigetti recently secured purchase orders for a pair of quantum computing systems worth $5.7 million, and it seems to have the wind at its sails for quantum computing tech R&D around the world.

3.) D-Wave Computing (NYSE: QBTS)

D-Wave Computing builds quantum computers of the annealing and gate-model variety. QBTS stock traders for approximately $35.75 per share, and shares have more than tripled year-to-date. Over the past 12 months, D-Wave Computing has soared by 3,800% alongside the rally in its quantum computing peers. Wall Street analysts are largely bullish on QBTS stock, with nearly a dozen “buy” ratings attached. While the average price target suggests the stock is currently overbought, investors might want to watch for any pullback to consider an entry point as quantum computing inches closer to mainstream adoption.

D-Wave Computing recently made headlines for developing a joint proof-of-tech project with the North Wales Police to improve the location of police vehicles so they can respond more quickly to emergencies, demonstrating the real-life use cases of quantum computing technology. QBTS is also among the holdings in the Defiance Quantum Computing ETF (QTUM), whose assets under management recently exceeded $2 billion in assets under management amid intense demand in the quantum computing sector, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the rise of AI.