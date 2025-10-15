Quantum Stocks Are Surging on JPMorgan’s $10 Billion Gold Rush

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon ignited fresh momentum in quantum computing with the launch on Monday of the bank’s Security & Resiliency Initiative. This 10-year plan commits $1.5 trillion to finance and bolster industries vital to U.S. national economic security, building on an existing $1 trillion pipeline for facilitation and financing, while adding up to $500 billion through heightened focus and resources.

A standout element is up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture capital investments targeted at U.S.-based companies in key areas like supply chains, defense, energy resilience, and frontier technologies — including quantum computing, AI, and cybersecurity.

This move addresses vulnerabilities in critical manufacturing and tech dependencies, as Dimon noted: “The United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing — all of which are essential for our national security.” The initiative spans 27 sub-sectors, from semiconductors to secure communications, and draws on JPMorgan’s internal expertise in quantum research.

Quantum Computing Stocks React

The news sparked immediate market reactions among pure-play quantum stocks. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) each climbed sharply, rising between 12% and 25%. While IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), also rose on the news, it gave back over five percentage points of those gains after announcing a $2 billion equity offering from Heights Capital Management, which raised dilution concerns.

Quantum computing is on a hot streak in 2025. Driven by breakthroughs in qubit stability, hybrid quantum-classical systems, and applications in drug discovery and optimization, the sector has seen explosive growth. Partnerships with hyperscalers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and government interest, including potential Trump-era boosts for national security, has amplified the rally.

As JPMorgan eyes direct stakes, which quantum computing stocks stand to gain the most?

JPMorgan’s Quantum Bet

JPMorgan’s $10 billion direct investment pool signals more than advisory support — it opens doors to ownership stakes in quantum firms. This could pour immediate capital into cash-strapped innovators, funding R&D for scalable qubits or error-corrected systems.

For recipients, the upside extends to easier future financing: JPMorgan’s vast network could unlock loans, syndications, or co-investments from its asset management arm, which already scouts frontier tech. Validation from a Wall Street giant like JPMorgan might also attract talent and customers wary of unproven startups, stabilizing valuations amid 2025’s volatility.

Such stakes aren’t guaranteed, but quantum’s role in cybersecurity and simulations make it a prime target. Ramifications include accelerated commercialization due to faster deployment of quantum-optimized logistics for defense, but also risks like diluted control if stakes grow large. Still, for growth-stage firms, this could bridge the “valley of death” between prototypes and profitability.

Who Deserves JPM’s Checkbook?

Each company brings distinct strengths, making them viable for JPMorgan’s scrutiny. Rigetti Computing stands out with its superconducting qubit tech, integrated via cloud platforms like Amazon Braket.

In 2025, RGTI hit milestones in 100-qubit systems and hybrid algorithms, posting a 27% operating loss hike but tripling bookings through enterprise deals. Its focus on scalable hardware positions it for defense simulations, aligning with JPM’s priorities.

IonQ leads in trapped-ion qubits, prized for low error rates in chemistry modeling. Despite a $236 million first-half operating loss, IONQ’s $2 billion funding infusion and partnerships with Google and NASA underscore maturity. Its Forte Enterprise system enables real-world apps like carbon capture, but dilution from the offering tempers short-term appeal. Long-term, though, JPM could leverage IONQ’s 83% APAC bookings growth for global security plays.

D-Wave Quantum specializes in quantum annealing for optimization, excelling in logistics and finance, areas JPMorgan knows well. QBTS’s systems power supply chain tools, with 2025 revenue up amid a 412% year-to-date stock run. Losses persist, but its commercial traction, including U.S. government contracts, makes it a low-risk bet for immediate national security wins.

Quantum Computing, the smallest of the four, emphasizes photonics for room-temperature optics, dodging cryogenic costs. A fresh Commerce Dept. deal boosts its profile, with analysts eyeing 32% upside. Yet, its earlier-stage status lags peers in qubit scale, potentially making it a venture-style pick over equity.

JPMorgan may favor IONQ and RGTI for proven integrations, but QBTS’s annealing niche fits optimization needs.

Key Takeaways

JPMorgan’s initiative may bypass these stocks entirely or embrace several — or all, even — but as sector leaders, IONQ, RGTI, and QBTS look primed over nascent players. With operations underway, they’d require less ramp-up for JPM’s goals.

Probable winners are IONQ for its simulation prowess, RGTI for hardware scalability, and QBTS for quick-win annealing — potentially multiplying stock returns as quantum computing is forecast to hit $4.2 billion by 2030.