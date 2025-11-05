IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read IREN ‘s (IREN) $9.7 billion Microsoft deal validates its AI pivot and drove a 30% stock surge.

‘s (IREN) $9.7 billion deal validates its AI pivot and drove a 30% stock surge. Analyst upgrades, including Bernstein ‘s $125 target, highlight growth potential amid surging AI demand.

‘s $125 target, highlight growth potential amid surging AI demand. The path to $200 hinges on efficient financing, residual asset value, and flawless rollout.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Bitcoin mining operation IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) has pivoted hard into artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services, and its latest move could redefine its future. The company’s recently unveiled $9.7 billion multi-year contract with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to provide high-performance GPU cloud computing is seen by many as a transformational agreement that accelerates the changing trajectory of the crypto outfit.

The deal centers on deploying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Blackwell chips at IREN’s 750-megawatt facility in Childress, Texas, with phased rollouts through 2026. Shares rocketed more than 30% in the following session, closing just under $68 per share, amid surging trading volume.

Analysts quickly piled on, with Bernstein hiking its price target to $125 from $75 per share — just one month after setting the previous price — citing the pact as proof of IREN’s AI credentials. Roth Capital followed suit, lifting its target to $94 from $82 per share, while another firm pushed to $142.

This enthusiasm stems from the deal’s scale, validating IREN’s shift to hyperscaler partnerships and tapping into explosive AI demand. But with the stock up fivefold year-to-date, investors are eyeing even loftier goals — could $200 be in reach, and how soon?

Inside the Landmark Partnership

The Microsoft agreement locks in roughly $1.94 billion in annual revenue for IREN over five years, including a substantial prepayment from the tech giant to fund initial setups. IREN plans to spend $5.8 billion on GPUs and related gear, sourced partly from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), to support over 200 megawatts of critical load in liquid-cooled data centers. This builds on IREN’s 3-gigawatt secured power portfolio across North America, positioning it as a go-to provider for AI infrastructure.

Co-CEO Daniel Roberts described it as a milestone that unlocks new growth avenues, emphasizing the company’s integrated approach from data centers to GPU management. Microsoft’s Jonathan Tinter echoed this, praising IREN’s expertise in efficient, large-scale deployments. For context, this comes amid a broader trend where tech giants like Microsoft are outsourcing AI compute to specialized firms to sidestep supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate expansion without massive in-house builds.

Countering the Financial Concerns

Skeptics have flagged the deal’s upfront costs as a potential drag, noting IREN must cover $3.86 billion after Microsoft’s $1.94 billion advance, likely via debt. At a 10% interest rate, this could add $770 million in financing expenses, squeezing margins in a low-return data center space.

Current overhead eats about 27% of IREN’s revenue, and even cutting that to 20% might yield just $238 million in annual operating profit — a slim 4.1% return on the investment. Depreciation, power costs, and execution risks add further pressure, especially if AI hype cools.

Yet these views overlook key upsides. The contract’s structure embeds financing costs, effectively validating IREN’s platform at a premium. More crucially, the assets aren’t one-and-done; the state-of-the-art infrastructure has decades of life post-contract, generating residual cash flows.

Valued conservatively like enterprise data center operators Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) or Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) at 20x forward cash flows, this could add billions in value. Using $160- to $180 per kilowatt-month rates, the facility’s ongoing potential far exceeds initial outlays.

Smart Financing Unlocks Upside

IREN’s approach to funding minimizes equity dilution. Structured financing could ring-fence GPUs in a separate entity, backed by Microsoft’s credit for low-cost debt — similar to setups in other mining-to-AI transitions. For example, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) started as an Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) miner but fully shifted to AI cloud services after Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition in 2022. It now operates dozens of data centers with hundreds of thousands of GPUs.

Infrastructure might also secure long-dated loans at favorable rates for IREN. In essence, IREN could recover its full investment within five years, leaving equity holders with pure upside. If all goes smoothly, the company will emerge debt-free, owning a premium AI-ready data center.

Even in a downside scenario, like payment issues, lenders might reclaim financed GPUs, but IREN retains the facility — worth billions as a standard data center. This asymmetry favors shareholders who are betting on Microsoft’s reliability over market volatility. With AI compute demand projected to grow exponentially, IREN’s 3-gigawatt pipeline offers scalability that peers envy.

Analyst Optimism and Valuation Path

Wall Street’s rapid upgrades signal confidence. Bernstein called it a “lucrative” validation, boosting liquidity in AI sectors. At current prices, IREN trades at about 10x forward earnings, cheaper than data center giants despite faster growth prospects.

Hitting $200 per share would imply a market cap around $30 billion — plausible if revenues scale to $5 billion annually by 2028, assuming more deals and 20x multiples. Earnings tomorrow could provide clarity on timelines and margins, catapulting IREN’s stock even higher. Although risks such as GPU shortages or regulatory hurdles persist, the Microsoft tie-up de-risks much of that.

Ultimately, IREN could feasibly hit $200 in the next year to 18 months if it nails execution and AI momentum holds. For now, the deal cements IREN as an AI contender, a stock worth watching closely.