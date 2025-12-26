Analysts See Triple-Digit Revenue Growth in 2026 for These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Artificial intelligence is driving explosive demand for computing power as companies invest heavily to develop and deploy AI models. This has created opportunities in AI infrastructure, including specialized cloud platforms and data centers.

Wall Street forecasts three stocks in particular are uniquely positioned to significantly benefit from benefit the massive expansion and adoption of AI: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) are projected to witness revenue growth rates for 2026 ranging from over 135% to 521%, a torrid pace of growth.

As stock prices tend to follow earnings growth based on increased sales, even if analysts are only partially right, investors in these three companies could see a substantially higher repricing of their stocks.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group provides full-stack AI infrastructure, including large-scale GPU clusters and cloud platforms for AI developers. The company has set ambitious targets, aiming for annualized run rate (ARR) in revenue of $900 million to $1.1 billion by the end of 2025 and $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026. This implies potential revenue growth of as much as 1,600%.

Wall Street views this growth as driven by strong demand for AI compute, with Nebius securing major contracts, including a multi-year deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) valued at over $19 billion and a $3 billion partnership with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over five years. The company is expanding capacity to 800 megawatts (MW) to 1 gigawatt (GW) of connected power by the end of 2026, with contracted power reaching 2.5 GW.

The likelihood of achieving the upper end depends on the timely execution of capacity buildouts during a period of supply constraints in power and hardware. Delays could push revenue recognition, but sold-out capacity and hyperscaler backing provide Nebius with significant visibility. If it meets its targets, this could drive substantial stock appreciation, given its current $23 billion market cap and high-growth multiple in AI infrastructure.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy owns and operates renewable-powered data centers, originally focused on Bitcoin mining but rapidly expanding into AI cloud services and high-performance computing. The company has secured a five-year, $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft for GPU cloud services, announced in November 2025, expected to generate approximately $1.94 billion in annual recurring revenue at 85% EBITDA margins once fully deployed.

Management targets $3.4 billion in annualized run-rate revenue from AI cloud services by the end of 2026 — a greater-than 500% increase — supported by plans to scale its GPU fleet from approximately 23,000 units to 140,000 units.

Wall Street analysts, however, while maintaining a generally positive outlook with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price targets around $70 to $85, see revenue growing more conservatively, projecting rates in the range of 100% 200% from 2025. Achieving the full run-rate depends on timely GPU procurement, data center buildouts, and sustained demand, while overcoming risks including high capital expenditure needs and potential deployment delays.

If IREN realizes revenue closer to guidance, this could lead to upward revisions in estimates and a significant stock revaluation toward higher infrastructure multiples.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave offers a purpose-built cloud platform for AI workloads, with GPU compute and managed services. The company reported strong demand, with a revenue backlog exceeding $55 billion. Guidance for 2025 revenue is $5.05 billion to $5.15 billion, while analysts project average 2026 revenue of $12.01 billion, representing growth of around 134% to 138%.

The growth projections are supported by long-term contracts with customers like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta, including expansions worth billions. Capacity is expanding rapidly, though recent delays from third-party partners shifted some 2025 revenue into 2026.

Wall Street rates it positively overall, citing ties to Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ecosystem and high margins, but more recently, CoreWeave’s heavy debt and execution on massive capex (expected to more than double in 2026) have weighed on the stock.

If demand is able to sustain the projected levels and buildouts proceed as planned, the backlog supports CoreWeave’s accelerated growth, potentially leading to stock gains as multiples compress on higher revenue. Investors, though, should proceed cautiously and wait for a better buy-in price.