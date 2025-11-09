AI’s Bright Line Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Break Through to Massive Growth

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, but it faces significant constraints in power availability and physical space for data centers. While there are abundant graphics processing units (GPUs) available from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the real bottleneck lies in securing affordable, reliable energy to power them and the infrastructure to house them efficiently.

This creates opportunities for companies that specialize in converting low-cost power into high-utilization compute resources for AI workloads. Three stocks stand out for their ability to address these issues: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR).

By focusing on efficient data centers, vertical integration, and leased infrastructure, these firms position themselves as key enablers in the AI ecosystem, potentially driving growth as demand for compute surges.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group leads as a comprehensive AI utility provider, emphasizing pre-sold capacity that generates revenue before construction even starts. This approach minimizes risks and ensures steady cash flow, as its recent five-year, $17 billion deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) underscores, as it locks in multi-year contracts.

The company’s data centers operate about 20% more power-efficiently than standard cloud facilities, reducing operational costs where energy can account for over 40% of expenses. This efficiency allows Nebius to undercut competitors like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS or even Microsoft’s Azure while preserving higher margins.

What sets Nebius apart is its software integration, offering tools like ClickHouse for data management and MLOps pipelines alongside compute resources. This creates a sticky platform where developers face high switching costs once deployed. The result is a synergistic model: affordable energy, optimized hardware, and embedded software tools reinforce one another, blending energy-like stability with software growth potential.

As AI demands escalate, Nebius’s full-stack strategy could capture a larger share of the market by delivering reliable, scalable compute that keeps facilities running at peak capacity.

IREN (IREN)

IREN excels by controlling the entire chain from power generation to AI compute delivery, making it one of the most integrated players in the space. With renewable energy costs averaging around $0.035 cents per kilowatt-hour — among North America’s lowest — IREN owns the land, substations, and cooling systems needed for rapid expansion. This ownership enables quick deployment of GPU clusters, with thousands already operational and plans for tens of thousands more in Canada and Texas.

The company’s edge comes from eliminating intermediary costs, achieving gross margins over 70% on GPU compute rentals. Management targets 60,000 GPUs by 2026, potentially generating $2.5 billion in cloud revenue as utilization ramps up. Microsoft clearly sees the benefit of farming out the operations and just agreed to a massive $10 billion deal with IREN to provide it with high-performance GPU cloud computing.

By owning the power and infrastructure outright, IREN avoids splitting profits with vendors, turning cheap energy into a direct competitive advantage. In an era where space and power limit AI growth, IREN’s model accelerates the conversion of underutilized resources into fully operational compute, helping bridge the gap between abundant GPUs and insufficient energized capacity.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining functions as a strategic landlord in the AI buildout, providing powered space to major tenants through long-term leases. Its Barber Lake campus, built for high-density operations and gigawatt-scale expansion, has secured a multi-billion-dollar, decade-long agreement with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), ensuring stable revenue and low counterparty risk. It also just signed another major pact with Amazon to support AI workloads over a 15-year lease agreement, valued at around $5.5 billion. This fixed-rent model offers predictability, though it caps upside from fluctuating GPU prices.

Unlike Nebius or IREN, Cipher focuses on the physical layer — land, power, and facilities — without owning the compute hardware. Growth relies on capital raises to develop new sites, resembling an industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) with consistent cash flows.

In a market tight on capacity, this positions Cipher well, but it may shift to a more defensive stance as supply increases. Still, by renting out ready-to-use space, Cipher directly tackles AI’s space constraints, enabling hyperscalers to deploy GPUs without the delays of building from scratch.